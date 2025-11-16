Hey Pandas, Show Us Funny Embarrassing Childhood Photos (Closed)

When we are children, we are innocent and trusting, so when caught on camera, we don’t know what could be potentially embarrassing in the future. So today I ask you to share your embarrassing childhood photos.
#1 I Didn’t Want To Take Pictures For Christmas
#2 One Of My Dances In A Scarecrow Costume 😔
#3 Me Loving My Shaun Cassidy Poster!!
#4 From Memory, We Were Dressing Up Like Star Wars Characters Or Something
#5 My Grandma Is Taking The Picture. You Can See Her Holding My Hand 👌😂
#6 10 Year Old Me, Upset That There Was No Xbox
#7 Taken Approximately 2 Seconds Apart
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us