Back to School, But Make It Tech: 21 Gadgets To Upgrade Your Learning

Gone are the days of lugging around heavy textbooks and struggling to stay organized with a jumble of handwritten notes. It’s 2024, and back-to-school season is getting a serious tech upgrade! We’re talking sleek laptops, noise-canceling headphones, smart organizers, and gadgets galore to help you ace your academics and make student life a breeze.
So, whether you’re a high school freshman or a college senior, get ready to power up your learning with these 21 tech essentials. From productivity boosters to entertainment must-haves, these gadgets will have you feeling like a tech-savvy scholar in no time.
#1 Math Class Got You Feeling Like You’re In A “Stranger Things” Upside Down? This Scientific Calculator Will Be Your Trusty Guide Back To The Real World
Review: “Doing math operations more easily and save time. Easy to use.” – Sweet
#2 Ditch The Clunky Fingers, This Metapen Pencil A8 Will Make Your iPad Notes Look Like They Were Written By A Calligraphy Master (Even If Your Handwriting Is Usually Chicken Scratch)
Review: “You wouldn’t know you’re not using an Apple product. This pencil synced with no issues and works flawlessly! I purchased this for my child knowing it could get lost and didn’t want to take the risk of the over priced option from Apple. I am so impressed I am buying one as a backup for myself! Thank you for engineering a great affordable product.” – Tiffany
#3 This Laptop Backpack Is The Hermione Granger Of Bags – It’s Got Room For All Your Books And Your Magical Laptop!
Review: “Very comfortable and very sturdy. Compartments are big enough to hold everything thats needed and then some I carry both my professional materials and college materials with plenty of room. Not to mention an umbrella for those rainy days. Until now, no issues. Very strong material and great quality. Definitely worth the price!” – Amazon Customer
#4 Tune Out The World (And That Annoying Classmate) With These Wireless Earbuds
Review: “These Earbuds work great for a fair price. They hold a charge for quite some time. I’ve had them for about a month and a half and have only charged the case once.” – Tim
#5 Blast Those 8-Bit Beats Between Classes With This Retro Pixel Art Game Bluetooth Speaker
Review: “This little pixel speaker is probably one of my favorite purchases from Amazon. It’s perfect and fits right into my room 💖 it wa super easy to connect and use the app where people post pixel art you can use! The sound is great!” – Val
#6 Forget Tiny Laptop Screens! This Full Hd 1080p Video Projector Brings The Big Screen Experience To Your Study Sessions, Movie Marathons, Or Gaming Nights
Review: “Sleek, compact design for high portability. Easy plug-and-play setup. Impressive 1080p image quality even in moderately lit rooms. Good built-in speakers with Bluetooth connectivity. Quiet and handles long use without overheating. Excellent performance and affordability.” – Advisor Bob
#7 Pimp Your Notebooks And Water Bottles With This Mini Printer Sticker Maker – Because Who Needs Boring Stationery When You Can Have Personalized Masterpieces?
Review: “Perfect little printer for students, especially medical field students! Prints quick and easy in under 30 seconds. I highly reccomend this product!” – Candice
#8 Your Laptop Screen Is Cramping Your Style? Portable Monitor To The Rescue! Double Your Screen Real Estate And Conquer Those Spreadsheets Like A Boss
Review: “This is a fantastic unit. It reduces to a pad-like thickness, plugs in without needing a driver, and the picture is great. If you need a second display that is high quality, thin, and portable, then this is the one you need. Buy it!” – PL Molina
#9 Your Laptop’s About To Get A Major Glow-Up! This Mofii Wireless Keyboard And Mouse Combo Will Make Typing Those Essays (And Procrastinating On Social Media) Way More Stylish
Review: “I love this keyboard! The clicks sound great, the colors are adorable, and the fact that the keyboard and mouse use one USB is great!” – cristy archer
#10 Kiss Low-Battery Anxiety Goodbye! This 35000mah Power Bank Has Enough Juice To Keep Your Devices Alive Through Even The Longest Study Sessions
Review: “The builtin cables were really helpful no need to pack for extra cables. I have multiple gadgets and having cables for each one was helpful. It is very handy and I can charge 2 phones at a time.” – vccas
#11 Back-To-School Tech Chaos? This Anker Maggo 3-In-1 Charging Station Will Bring Order To The Madness (And Keep All Your Devices Powered Up For Those Late-Night Study Sessions)
Review: “This compact charging station is fabulous! It works at home and is very compact for travel. You can charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and air pods at the same time. This charging station has a very small footprint and a quick charging action.” – SusanZ
#12 This SD Card Reader Is The Bridge Between Your Camera And Your Computer, Ensuring Those Epic Party Pics Make It To Instagram In Record Time
Review: “I love this, I had some many SD cards that had pictures on them and had no way to look at them. Now I can just put this in my phone anytime anywhere and look at pictures or transfer pictures on to SD card or a microSD card. Definitely recommend!!!” – Shelley
#13 From Spice Jars To School Supplies, This Mini Label Maker Is The Perfect Way To Add A Personalized Touch To Everything You Own
Review: “Super easy and great quality labels!” – KellyNYC
#14 Backpack Black Hole Got You Down? This Tile Mate Will Make Sure Your Keys, Wallet, Or Anything Else You Attach It To Never Goes M. I. A. Again
Review: “I misplace my keys somewhere in the house at least once a month. My phone helps me find my tile very easily. The best part is that my tile can also find my phone. It’s a win win. Great must have item.” – drorez
#15 Silence The Chaos Of Back-To-School With These Sony Wh-1000xm4 Headphones – Your Study Playlist Just Got An Upgrade
Review: “I prefer these headphones over Bose or any other brand honestly, Sony did and has done amazing with these headphones, the sounds is true, the performance on them are just worth every penny from the hand movements to change songs and raise the volume to how it is stable on my head when I run, the fit is perfect.” – Liljhunter
#16 The Fitbit Inspire 3 Will Count Your Steps While You Run Around Classes This Fall
Review: “This is a very nice watch. I like to track my sleep and my steps.” – Pear
#17 Back-To-School Dorm Life Hack: This Flat Plug Surge Protector Power Strip Lets You Plug In All The Things (Even Behind That Awkwardly Placed Bed)
Review: “I’m really glad I came across this product while looking for power strips. The shape is more convenient than a standard long power strip, and I also like this one because you can plug USB cords directly into it without having to use bulky blocks.” – Amanda G
#18 Power Up Your Study Sessions And Late-Night Cram Sessions With This Portable Phone Charger – Because A Dead Battery Is An Academic Emergency!
Review: “This portable charger is very easy and convenient to use. It chargers pretty quickly. It’s really handy because it plugs directly into the phone. No cable to keep track of.” – Lisa Snodgrass
#19 150w USB C Charger – Power Up Your Whole Squad’s Devices Faster Than You Can Finish Your Lunch Break
Review: “I used to have to pack six chargers for my devices, now my charger has been consolidated into this one nifty device. Tried plugging in a iPad, iPhone, Samsung and Steam Deck all at once and all were fast charging. Also tested with a Macbook pro and a mix of the said devices and it was still charging every device normally.” – Rick Renzo
#20 Forget Clunky Mice That Weigh You Down. This Logitech G Pro X Superlight Is So Light, It’ll Feel Like You’re Barely Holding Anything
Review: “When I first opened the package and picked up the mouse I was surprised on how light this thing was it was crazy the mouse grips that come in there was nice the setup was easy this was definitely A+ mouse my old mouse can’t compete.” – Yusufjon
#21 This Puffy Laptop Sleeve Will Keep It Safe And Snug, Even If You Drop Your Backpack In The Hallway
Review: “I was surprised and impressed. It looks very high quality, the outside of puffy and very night looking, seams look nice, the zipper looks great and the inside is very soft. I have a 14 inch DELL laptop and got the 15 inch casing. Protects from scratches when I put it in my bag. Also! I accidentally just spilled water on it and it’s water resistant lol” – Sumner Hill
