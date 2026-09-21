47 Disturbing, Awkward And Weird Things People Were Not Supposed To See

There are some things we are simply not meant to see. Maybe it’s your neighbor doing something they definitely should be doing behind a closed door, a friend’s browser history, or a shady document that was supposed to stay hidden. And once you see it, good luck pretending you didn’t.
That was the idea behind a question posted on Reddit, asking people to share something they had seen that they “weren’t definitely supposed to see.” The post was a hit, with 47k upvotes and over 14k replies.
It quickly turned into a collection of awkward, hilarious, shocking, and sometimes deeply disturbing stories. We got the best just for your amusement, dear pandas.
#1
I have the same first name as the CFO of my former employer. The CEO was not very technically savvy, and emailed me confidential company documents more than once.
Image source: Inevitable_Professor, Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#2
When I was younger I was at a friends house sleeping over playing video games on the n64. We wanted a late night snack and went downstairs to get some cookies and we saw his mum with another man kissing (wasn’t sure if it got to the other point) on the lounge as he cried and said “you’re not my dad” and sadly this was The last time I spoke to him because he had to move away with his father.
Edit: Q&A
Q: games played on N64?
A:Smash, Star Wars squadrons, banjo kazooie, Diddy Kong and golden eye he had a mixed bunch of games and was pretty well off.
Q: what is your friend up to have you reconnected?
A:Friend is starting a family, was some how to find him through LinkedIn and chat through there other than that we never spoke about what happened
Q:Where was the dad?
A:dad was out for the night/weekend for a fishing trip from memory?
Image source: JimPadawan, cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Let’s talk about secrets, which, though common in daily life, are still fascinating. The word “secret” comes from the Latin secretus, which means “set apart” or “hidden.” In English, it first showed up in the late 1300s to describe something that was concealed or kept from public knowledge. So, it’s always been about putting information where others can’t easily find it.
The word “secretary” has an even more interesting background. In the late 1300s, a secretarie was someone trusted with private or confidential matters. By about 1400, the job also included keeping records and handling correspondence, often for important people like kings. It makes sense that secretaries are known for handling sensitive information.
#3
I teach high school. While I was taking attendance at the beginning of a Zoom class a few months ago, one of the girls in the class was clearly video chatting with her boyfriend on the side, because she lifted up her shirt for him and flashed the whole class.
That made for an awkward communication to her parents.
Image source: Ghsdkgb, cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#4
I walked in on a black market plastic surgery. Hanging out with a buddy from middle school. Was shady about only staying in his room and entering through his back door and being quiet. We were leaving and I turn down the wrong hall to his kitchen and there was a doctor and assistances in scrubs. Tubes, machines and plastic wrap everywhere. I was ushered out screamed at and told not to talk about it.
Edit: this happened years ago while a freshman in college and was either a lipo or tummy tuck i don’t remember. He told me the doc only did those and Botox if I remember correctly. This was done in a low middle class neighborhood so not super ghetto. To me it was not done in a clean environment but who am I to judge lol.
Edit2: This happened in Houston Texas when I was visiting family/friends one weekend while in college. He wanted me to follow him after he checked to see if his parents were around. He told me to follow him and ran but I was sitting down across the room so I got up, turned the corner to the kitchen which connected to the living room to leave thru the front door. He wanted me to leave out the back door thru his sister’s room but I didn’t see him turn that way (he should have waited for me lol).
Edit 3 (last?): I texted him and he said the doctor got caught a few years ago for transporting Botox, antibiotics and pain pills and his parents haven’t heard from him in awhile. He apparently only did weight loss stuff and did discount diagnosis for the poor. Told people if stuff was serious enough to go get appointments/test done.
Image source: scienceboicowboy, Павел Сорокин / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Companies may try for years to control information, but their own paperwork often keeps a record. WorldCom was involved in one of the biggest accounting scandals in U.S. history. The company made its profits look higher by wrongly listing regular operating costs as capital expenses.
This made the company’s expenses seem lower and its profits appear much higher than they really were. During the investigation, officials went through the general ledger, accounting records, almost two million pages of documents, about 1.2 million emails, and over 400,000 attachments to piece together what happened.
Enron is another example of how secrets are difficult to hide once they are in a company’s records. The SEC charged former executives with schemes to manipulate financial results and with breaking rules about books, records, reporting, and internal controls. Investigators also collected many emails, spreadsheets, reports, correspondence, and other internal documents.
#5
I went to pay a ticket I got while driving with my headlights turned off. I walked into the courthouse office I was supposed to be in and looked through the glass to see the elected male sheriff giving the female magistrate a back and shoulder rub. They both went white when I knocked on the glass. The sheriff immediately stopped and walked to another room. The magistrate gave me the weirdest look and said “I guess Christmas came early for you” *STAMP* and gave me the receipt of the voided ticket. Sometimes it pays to see something you’re not supposed to see.
Image source: pleasedontmak3m3, KATRIN BOLOVTSOVA / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#6
I was definitely not supposed to see my former boss with the woman from the housekeeping agency.
I was also not due the 35% raise that came my way the following month but hey.
Image source: indiblue825, Antonius Ferret / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Al Capone was known for his involvement in organized crime, but the case that finally put him behind bars was about taxes. Treasury investigators spent years tracking his income and financial dealings.
In 1931, a federal jury found Capone guilty of tax evasion. He was sentenced to 11 years in prison and still owed back taxes. His criminal empire had survived violence and rival gangs, but he could not escape the evidence on paper.
#7
When I was 7 or 8 I watched my 70+ neighbour have a heart attack and drop to the ground, face completely blue, eyes rolling into the back of his head, about a meter away from me. I feel like there was blood too but I’m not 100% sure about that bit. I had to run and get an adult to call an ambulance.
Image source: septic_tongue, Serena Koi / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#8
When I was about 11 I found my mom’s diaries and read them. I found one from when she was pregnant with me and was seriously contemplating adoption. Then one from several years later where she wondered if she made the right choice.
Edit: I read through all the comments :) I did just want to clarify a few things. While I don’t feel this way about my own children, I can certainly understand people blowing off steam. For what it’s worth, when I read the entry, it didn’t come as much as a surprise. We always had a strain relationship, even from the time it was a young child. She just never want the responsibility of having a child I think.
I would describe a relationship now with her as superficial. And I would describe her as very emotionally stunted. In many ways, she reminds me of a teenager and I’ve definitely taken on the more sensible / adult role in our relationship. The bottom line is whenever she feels slighted, she will lash out emotionally to make the other person feel hurt. I think she has deep-seeded control issues that probably stem from being hurt herself. I am doing my absolute best to finally break this cycle. If anyone has any resources, particularly books or podcasts , aboit overcoming things like this, I would highly welcome them. I believe I am a wonderful mom, but I also can sometimes feel my mom’s tendencies creep up inside me.
Image source: Smippity, Ron Lach / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#9
The CFO left paperwork on the printer that indicated the director level employees were getting 100k bonuses and making 150k, 3times the managers at my company. We were laying people off while these sacks of trash were getting paid big time!
Image source: anon, RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Perhaps one of humanity’s most famous secrets is Area 51. While many people connect it with aliens and flying saucers, the real secret was much more down to earth. The CIA used this remote Nevada site to test the U-2 and A-12 OXCART spy planes and to train pilots in secret.
Because Area 51 was so isolated, it was easier to keep these top-secret programs hidden from the public. Over time, the mystery around the site led to decades of rumors and speculation about what was really going on there.
#10
I once walked in on my dad singing go go power rangers with a red power ranger suite on…
Edit- for everyone saying stuff about at least it isn’t the pink one. He actually just got married to the girl in the group who dressed up as the pink power ranger.
Also thank you for all the upvotes and awards!
Image source: Dragonwolfy666, Saban Films (not the actual photo)
#11
My boss steal money out of our cash register.
Image source: lollzyax, Jakub Zerdzicki / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#12
I was at a party at an acquaintance and his girlfriend’s. They had a nice apartment and quite expensive taste in clothing, furniture, art and liked to travel a lot. They also liked to show off this lifestyle on social media.
Anyway, later in the evening my phone was running low an battery so I asked if they had a charger I could borrow. I was told there was one in the top drawer of a dresser. So I went there, but there were two top drawers so I just opened the first one and it was stuffed with debt collection claims and payment reminders. It was so full, it was about to spill out onto the floor.
The other drawer had the charger.
After that I have always been sceptical of people showing off their lavish lifestyles on social media.
Image source: anon, Furkan Tumer / Pexels (not the actual photo)
The Manhattan Project was a highly secret U.S. effort to build an atomic nuke during World War II. Thousands of scientists, engineers, soldiers, and workers contributed to it without necessarily knowing the full purpose of their work. On December 2, 1942, scientists achieved the first controlled, self-sustaining nuclear chain reaction.
Some secrets are more troubling. Project MKUltra, officially approved in 1953, supported research on changing behavior using substances and hypnosis. In 1977, the CIA admitted that some experiments used people who did not know they were part of the studies, and records show secret tests took place in safehouses in New York and San Francisco.
#13
Went to go take a shower before going to dinner, girlfriend asked if she could use my computer so I logged her in before I hopped out. Came back to the bedroom and saw a not at all hidden conversation up on the screen (AIM days)
???: don’t you have a boyfriend though?
Her: Oh nah we broke up a couple weeks back.
Didn’t tell her I saw it, acted like we were going to dinner, dropped her at a friends house and as I kicked her out of the car told her that I hope I handled our breakup a few weeks back well. Got some angry texts from her about what a jerk I was for invading her privacy despite the conversation being on a large screen that I didn’t even try to look at. Maybe I was a jerk for how I handled it but I also didn’t care. Anyway now I have a pretty solid life and she’s in jail for the foreseeable future so I’d say I dodged a bullet.
Image source: darthphallic, Darya Sannikova / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#14
When I worked at a coffee shop, I caught my ex boss putting milk from the US into empty Canadian jugs.
Major no-no as the health inspector told her that the milk was not from an approved source. Different pasteurization standards and she could not guarantee the milk was kept cold as she traveled across the US/Canada border.
Milk is quite a bit cheaper in the US (especially at that time), so she bought it there to save money. I caught her pouring US milk into empty Canadian jugs, which she had sanitized by rinsing only.
To make it even more devious, she scratched off the expiry dates. I let the health inspector know.
Image source: spidergirl79, Ketut Subiyanto / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#15
I was living with my girlfriend and her parents. One day I run down the stairs real quick to use the bathroom to see her parents getting down and dirty under the blanket on the couch.. at this point it was too late to turn around so I just ran past them. I use the bathroom and come out to her dad waiting in the kitchen… most awkward moment I’ve had when it comes to parents lol.
Image source: Memeritis, Vidal Balielo Jr. / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Not all secrets are lighthearted or interesting. Challenging experiences in childhood can continue to matter well into adulthood. Research shows that adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) are linked to adult health and well-being. According to a CDC survey of U.S. adults from 2011 to 2020, 63.9% reported at least one ACE, and 17.3% reported four or more.
For some, these experiences later become part of a broader discussion about mental health. CDC data show that in 2023, 23.9% of U.S. adults received mental health treatment in the past year, up from 19.2% in 2019. Treatment included medication, counseling, or therapy from a mental health professional.
#16
My brother and I were very curious children..
One day he pulled me into our spare bathroom all excited because he had found a “huge surprise” in the garbage can beside the toilet. Inside the garbage can there was a tortilla chip bag with a whole bunch of rolled up things inside…
We opened it up thinking that they were surprise toys (like kinder surprise) left inside the bag by accident. Nope, they were my mom’s bloody pads.
Image source: spookysundae, Tima Miroshnichenko / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#17
My exes reddit where he was asking for relationship advice.
Image source: yeeeeteeeereee, Brett Jordan / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#18
In elementary, I saw my teacher peeing on a bucket in our class storage (don’t ask why she didn’t use the bathroom).
And no she’s not old
Image source: ImNutUnoriginal, Katerina Holmes / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Humanity has never been particularly good at leaving secrets alone. We hide things, uncover things, accidentally see things, and then tell our friends about them. Some secrets change history, others change families, and a few simply make for an unforgettable story.
There is a strange beauty to secrets: someone always wants to know. Maybe that is what makes secrets so fascinating.
Have you ever accidentally discovered a secret you were never meant to know? Share your story in the comments… we promise not to tell.
#19
My wife’s stepmom dated a guy who shared my name. She sent the spicy pic to the wrong contact. She was around 60 at the time.
I deleted it and took the opportunity to got down to the cell phone shop for a new phone and a new number. I then texted all of my contacts saying I’d gotten a new number and may have missed anything they sent in the last four hours. I created a perfect excuse for us never to speak of even the possibility of something so wrong, but I still haven’t drunk enough to forget it.
Image source: PracticalPersonality, RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#20
When applying for an internship I accidentally got CC’ed on an email from the CEO to her second in command asking if they could assign a certain person to be my supervisor even though she was “on her way out.”
That person did in fact become my supervisor for the semester, and I was on my guard, knowing that they didn’t trust her. It served me well. She left a few months after I did.
Image source: Kandlish, Mikhail Nilov / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#21
When I was about 9 years old I was sat in my mums car at a T junction right at the front and I was in the passenger seat. On the opposite side of the T junction was a hill with a bunch of houses on and a path going directly up the hill which had quite tall fences on either side. I could see a woman walking down the hill with a big pushchair in front of her and her view of the path along the road was obstructed by the fences. She just walked out onto the path, pushchair first and didn’t see that there was a guy on a bike cycling along the pathway. He couldn’t see her either as she was obscured by the fence.
He swerved to miss the pushchair and came flying off the bike and straight into the road, just at the moment a lorry drove by and it ran straight over his head.
Me and my mum saw EVERYTHING. She quickly put her hand in front of my face so I couldn’t see but it was too late. I can still remember the woman’s screams and seeing the blood splattered on the road. My mum had to stick around to tell the police what had happened as we saw the whole thing play out. I remember my mum taking me home and buying us pizza and us spending the whole night on the sofa under the duvet as it clearly messed her up too.
I had nightmares about it for years, but I haven’t thought about it for a little while until I started reading some of the other stories here!
Image source: tankx2, Feli Art / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#22
In the seventh grade I was walking out of the locker room. I heard the girl’s locker room door open, and me being a human responded at a sudden noise and looked over to see one of the girls walk out. We make normal human eye contact. At this point everything is normal, but in the corner of my eye, I was somehow at a perfect angle to see one of my classmates with her pants down.
Needless to say I worked hard to consciously not look in that direction again.
Image source: DihydroMonox, Allan Mas / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#23
My wife sleeping clothed with another dude in our bed on new years eve.
To get a little more in depth (Since, there is so much interest)
I was working a door shift at a bar that night. Got no texts throughout the evening from her saying HAPPY NEW YEAR. So when I got home I’m walking down the stairs to our part of the house and I notice the TV is on. So I’m like W*F she’s still awake and our bedroom light is on. I walk over and see her and this dude passed out on the bed fully clothed, but all the sheets had been removed. I yelled “WHAT THE F**K” and they both jolted up. All I remember is saying “Get the f**k out of my house” “NO you’re not putting your shoes on, get the f**k out” to the guy. I grabbed his backpack and whatever else he had and threw it out the front door in our driveway.
My wife and I didn’t really say much that night. She left 10 mins later to stay at the hotel she worked at (also the dude worked there). Soon she moved into that same hotel after we broke up. We tried to work things out for a little bit, but the fact that she became an alcoholic and was very a*****e in the past, I had enough.
Fast forward…. I’ve been in a super healthy relationship for 4 years. She wen’t to rehab. Then she moved to a different state and became a m**h head and was arrested 5x.
Funny note: I’m a huge Denver Nuggets fan and I go to a lot of games. Turns out this guy was part of the crew who does backflips during commercial breaks. I had to see this mother f****r over and over …lol.
Image source: PitPatrick, Cristian Manieri / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#24
When I was 8 I saw my mom have a seizure due to trying to quit alcohol. It was a very violent seizure and I went into shock . In the terms of traumatic childhood events I probably was not supposed to see that but I have quite a few.
Image source: Kloc34, Mikhail Nilov / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#25
My ex-boyfriend wanted to show me something online but accidentally opened a tab for a site selling engagement rings. He was embarrassed and I thought it was sweet even if it was a bit soon.
Edit: we broke up a few months ago. He was my first love and it broke my heart.
Image source: quangtran, Duy Ngô / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#26
Many years ago in the early days of the doritos locos tacos, I was at an empty Taco Bell with my now husband just enjoying some artery clogging food when a bunch of guys in suits came into the Taco Bell and sat down to have a meeting. This Taco Bell was in the hood, so they were very out of place. My husband ignored them, but I did my best to listen in. They were discussing plans for a new menu item, but I couldn’t tell what exactly. Then in the corner of my eye I saw what I was certain was a prototype wrapper for a cool ranch doritos loco taco. The suits left before we did. I told my husband what I saw as soon as they left. Sure enough, about a month later this Taco Bell became one of the test restaurants for the cool ranch doritos locos tacos, which was released nationwide soon afterwards.
Image source: twitchy_taco, DΛVΞ GΛRCIΛ / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#27
My ex cheating on me. I woke up early and saw her photo light up I thought it was mine I didn’t have my glasses on and sure enough bam. Bumble and tinder was open. Later I said when she got up, so who’s mark? Her face fell. I shouldn’t have looked but it made sense as to her secrecy.
Image source: anon, cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#28
My dad, as he was at the hospital, behind curtains in the ER, getting the defibrillator applied to him. Unfortunately I saw his body arch on the table.
Image source: Professional-Can-189, supplier gorden ready stok minimalis / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#29
My mom used to work at my grade school, and the front office people would take turns hosting some of their meetings at each other’s homes during the summer when there were no students on campus. They would have food and drinks and it would be a bit more fun than a school setting. So I’m in my parents bedroom watching TV during the meeting that my mom was hosting at our house. We only had one bathroom in our house and it had two doors into it—one door from the hall and one door from my parents room. You can see where this is going right?
I knew it was safe to go in and use the bathroom because I could see under the door when a light was on. The light was off, so I walk over and throw the door open and walk inside. It wasn’t until I was in the room that I realized that my grade school principal was in there mid-pulling up her underwear from using the bathroom. She didn’t turn the light on and she only bothered to lock the door on the hallway door. I was only in there for a second, but it was too late to unsee what I saw. I’m not going to sit here and be mean, because she was a nice lady and she always looked out for me at school, but what I saw terrified me. She was a big lady and she wore these big, modest outfits. And she was just in that terribly vulnerable state—a half second earlier and she would have been sitting there just chilling out, or a half second later and her underwear would have been up and her dress would have been down. I just walked in at the worst possible moment. It was too much for my young brain to process.
Until this very moment, I’ve never told anyone this.
Image source: mc-edit, Fahmi Garna / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#30
In kindergarten… On Christmas Eve.. saw my parents bringing all of the presents past my room to the tree. They could have said “these are just the ones from us, Santa will be by later” but they didn’t. So I lost Santa at a very early age. Played along for my little sister for 4 years, as to not ruin it for her.
Image source: PetahGriffin098, Josh Willink / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#31
I accidentally got an email in my first real job asking me how far along we were with shutting down the company’s branch I was at. Confused, I basically replied back with an email saying “I think you made a mistake, wrong person, no idea what you’re talking about, we aren’t shutting down.” I start telling my buddy next to me about what a weird email I got.
Second highest boss overhears my conversation and goes ballistic on me. Sure enough, we were shutting down. I wasn’t supposed to know. The person emailed me thinking I was in my previous position which was a job that would have had a pretty heavy hand in shutting us down on the paperwork side. It was shocking. The next day, that same boss continued to yell at me telling me I should have had the maturity to not talk about an email I wasn’t supposed to receive. I just couldn’t get a word in and he wasn’t having it that I honest to goodness had no idea we were shutting down and thought it was just such a weird email to get and brought it up as casual conversation like “hey, what a weird thing, I wonder who he meant to send this to? It’s definitely not our branch!”
Image source: anon
#32
I saw/read by accident the messages my Aunt was sending to her lover. It’s been our secret since I was ten lol.
Image source: bae_sato
#33
When I was 13 or 14 I heard a woman screaming outside. I lived in a bad neighborhood and looked out the blinds of my second floor bedroom window to check. I saw two guys pulling her by the arms into the back of an SUV. One guy looked up in my direction at one point and I ducked down until the screaming stopped. When I checked outside again the SUV was gone.
I don’t know what ever happened to that woman and I’ll forever be haunted by that night because I didn’t call the cops or do anything to otherwise prevent what was pretty clearly a kidnapping.
Image source: anon
#34
Parked in a shady part of the neighbourhood. Not even that deep in. I was literally the 3rd car from the corner where it all starts.
I’m relaxing in the car, on my phone, minding my own business. Next thing I know this motorbike speeds in from the left, parks in front of me. Another shady guy wearing the darkest shades and a bucket hat rushed in front of me from the right.
Here they are, quick exchanging backpacks, both of them looking around or for what I assume is cops.
I panicked. But I wasn’t obvious. I just went to my library, blasted music and got outta there. I didn’t speed away, a calm outta there.
It was midday.
Image source: CheetahMax
#35
I also accidentally read one line of my ex-boyfriends diarys. (Sorry if you read this!!) It fell off the shelf while he was in the shower and as i picked it up i read “… really helped me to cope with my moms cancer diagnosis; shes an angel” or something. Thought it was sweet at the time.
Image source: anon
#36
Oh boy, quite a few!
I’ll go with this one, since it has a distinct flavor from most of the others.
When I was in college, a beautiful sunny day, late morning in May, a friend and I decided to skip class and go playing pool at a nearby tavern. A few beers and games later, the lunch rush being over, the place was empty save for one waiter and us.
Two huge guys with sunglasses ans trenchcoats (unwarranted, remember nice and sunny) enter the joint, take 3 steps and stop.
It was clear that the waiter knew who they were. Within 30 seconds he gave them a bundle of bills with immediately disappeared in a pocket.
The guys turned and left.
Not a word was said.
Until then I thought that the mafia was some kind of urban legend and very far removed from my sheltered life…
Image source: Free-thoughts56
#37
In 7th grade we had coed PE. When I sat down in the next class I noticed the girl next to me was unbuttoning her shirt in class. She’d gotten the two side’s buttons out-of-order after PE and was fixing it. I saw her bra and a little skin but that was pretty exciting in 7th grade and she became a lot cuter and daring in my eyes.
EDIT: Nah….she married the guy who took her to HS prom. He’s now a fundamentalist preacher and she’s probably 100 lbs. heavier. I wonder what happened and if she thinks about it.
Image source: crosleyxj
#38
A dishonest idiot kid at a concession stand at a nature center stealing money from the cash register while making change for me for a purchase.
Image source: OffusMax
#39
Was in middle school at the beach with my parents/siblings and a bunch of our family friends and their kids.
Went into the water with a few other kids my age. Waves weren’t crazy, but high enough to “jump into” while waded in waist/chest height.
One girl had her two piece swimsuit knocked half off and didn’t notice. We were both like twelve and I didn’t even know what to say so I just stared dumbly. After a few seconds she realized what had happened because I was just standing there mouth agape so she quickly turned around to tie her bikini back on. The other kids were a ways down the beach and didn’t notice, or didn’t say anything. Her and I never spoke about it.
We didn’t really hang out much as we got older and I’m pretty sure this incident was partially why lol.
Image source: dontthrowmoneyaway
#40
The owner of the theater chain I worked for was taking a photo with his girlfriend (can’t remember but I think he left his wife for her). They were facing toward the lobby with their backs to the concession stand where I was. He slipped his hand in her pants and squeezed her behind real hard. I wanted to say “Hey bud, your employees don’t wanna see that”.
Image source: fermenttodothat
#41
My friend worked for his dad who was continuing the family piano business. I came across the pricing sheets and saw what they paid for pianos and what their retailer recommended they sell them for. Of course there’s a markup, but you’d think it’s only double; or at least that’s what I thought. Nope, it’s like, 4-5 times markup in general, people are used to pianos being expensive so they play on that. It’s, of course, greater as the “quality” goes up. That grand piano that costs as much as a Mercedes is, like, $8,000 for them if I remember correctly.
Image source: CivilCJ
#42
Found out a company I worked for was overbilling a massive corporation when I was troubleshooting report generation. I was fired two weeks after discovering. The entire department was let go two weeks after that.
Image source: bobjohnsonmilw
#43
I volunteered at a hospital when I was in high school. One time they brought in an unconscious woman, intubated her, and left me alone to take notes and hang around. Well the nurse made a mistake and put the air tube in her esophagus, so the lady started to blow up like a balloon. After a few minutes, she goes into cardiac arrest (still super swollen like a balloon) and the doctor and more nurses get called into to try and revive her. The doctor starts giving CPR, then looks over at me and says “get this kid out of here!” I’m pretty sure that lady did not survive.
Image source: jez4prez
#44
Once, I was in this special class in 3rd grade with a few other kids, and this one kid we didn’t know came in the room sobbing, and the teacher, named Mr. Christopherson, went behind a curtain with him and started screaming at him. This went on for about 10 minutes, and me and the other kids were absolutely silent the whole time. Afterwards, he told us to go back to our regular class. The creepiest part was that he came into my class and told me not to say anything about it. I ended up telling one of my friends who was curious, and he stopped working there shortly after. Last summer, I thought about it out of the blue, and messaged some of the kids in that class if they remembered it, but they didn’t respond. It was the strangest and one of the most disturbing things I have ever witnessed.
Image source: bunnybooboo69
#45
Oooooh story time about my worst memory okay cool, so I was 4-5 years old and on this particular day we get orange juice for the first time and mum said if you want some you always have to ask so I was like okay fair enough now I have a sleep disorder and mild insomnia (yes at 5 years old) so I wake up about 2 in the morning I go grab the orange juice and walk up to my mum’s room open the door see 12 guys without clothes and her, threw the orange juice screamed and ran to my neighbours and stayed for their for the next week or so and then moved in with my dad shortly after.
Image source: Jswanno
#46
I was a 5-6 in a rural town a looong time ago; local businessmen founded a bank, built a new building, and had an open house. There was cake and punch, lots of shiny new technology and decor, and the vault door was standing open behind the row of teller stations. I walked around the tellers row, into the vault, and saw a pile of white bags in a back corner, I walked up to the bags and I think I saw green inside. I felt kinda queezy….
About that time Dad spotted me and stage-whispered “Hey! Get outta there!!”. This was before video surveillance and I was an innocent little kid that no one was paying attention to. I still wonder what I saw and whether I could have gotten some free samples.
Image source: crosleyxj
#47
Two years ago, I was using my old iPad, I had just gotten it as a hand me down from my dad.
Apparently he didn’t know at the time about the recently deleted folder in photos. So when I went to clean it out there were like 15 Snapchat dm screenshots from this hairy, and I mean HAIRY, girl with a slight mustache in all sorts of explicit positions. I still to this day don’t know where he got these photos (he doesn’t believe in social media, and I know for sure he doesn’t have Snapchat)
It’s still kinda surreal to think about because it’s something so uncharacteristic of him.
Image source: anon
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