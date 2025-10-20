90 Times Cats Seamlessly Merged Into The Background

by

Cats have a shrewd, wily side to their personalities. They can move lightning quick without you noticing, and they have a keen ability to conceal themselves within their environment. 

These photos of camouflaged cats are proof of how they flawlessly execute the latter. As you can see, they can blend into a roll of towels in your linen cabinet or hide themselves behind furniture to create quite the hilarious image. 

Go ahead and scroll through. You may want to look closely at some images and play a little game of Where’s Waldo because these felines are sneaky.

#1 After Years Of Saving I Finally Bought A House

90 Times Cats Seamlessly Merged Into The Background

Image source: matzan

#2 Just A Cool Blanket

90 Times Cats Seamlessly Merged Into The Background

Image source: Mimil2002

#3 Where She Waits For Her Food

90 Times Cats Seamlessly Merged Into The Background

Image source: seeing_sounds

#4 Kiki Watches, Hidden In The Jungle

90 Times Cats Seamlessly Merged Into The Background

Image source: georgeisafox

#5 Angry

90 Times Cats Seamlessly Merged Into The Background

Image source: cat.cat.manager2

#6 There Is No Cat, Only Delicious Soda Pop

90 Times Cats Seamlessly Merged Into The Background

Image source: Ok_Procedure3099

#7 No Cat, Only Flowers

90 Times Cats Seamlessly Merged Into The Background

Image source: thisissixsyllables

#8 Took Me A While To Find The Cat

90 Times Cats Seamlessly Merged Into The Background

Image source: PukeB

#9 There’s Two Of Them

90 Times Cats Seamlessly Merged Into The Background

Image source: Thereisnocat_

#10 Vet: “Wait, There Is A Cat In Here, Right?”

90 Times Cats Seamlessly Merged Into The Background

Image source: lamaglama1227

#11 They’ll Never Find Me Here

90 Times Cats Seamlessly Merged Into The Background

Image source: GiantJackalope

#12 Was Out Picking Raspberries When I Heard Rustling In The Bushes Behind Me

90 Times Cats Seamlessly Merged Into The Background

Image source: Diriel

#13 No Cat, Only Plants

90 Times Cats Seamlessly Merged Into The Background

Image source: Internal-Accident-70

#14 Deborah Meowrgan

90 Times Cats Seamlessly Merged Into The Background

Image source:  LeopoldBloomRozwadowskiKoniecpolski

#15 I’m Catsitting And I Looked Literally Everywhere For This Dude, Including This Spot, For Like An Hour Before I Found Him

90 Times Cats Seamlessly Merged Into The Background

Image source: reddit.com

#16 No One Here But Us Plants

90 Times Cats Seamlessly Merged Into The Background

Image source: The-Mad-Hooker

#17 There Is No Cat In The Messy Bathroom Closet

90 Times Cats Seamlessly Merged Into The Background

Image source: littletiny0798

#18 Uh Oh, I Visited The Vet Without A Cat

90 Times Cats Seamlessly Merged Into The Background

Image source: mr_humansoup

#19 I Feel Like Someone’s Watching Me

90 Times Cats Seamlessly Merged Into The Background

Image source: Crazybread420

#20 I Can’t Even Fully Mow My Lawn Because A Little Tiny Black Jaguar Has Found A Hiding Spot! He Thinks He’s Invisible

90 Times Cats Seamlessly Merged Into The Background

Image source: DavidDPerlmutter

#21 You See Nothing, I Am Garden

90 Times Cats Seamlessly Merged Into The Background

Image source: Eve_elle

#22 When You See It

90 Times Cats Seamlessly Merged Into The Background

Image source: jmankruse

#23 Catfish

90 Times Cats Seamlessly Merged Into The Background

Image source: Thereisnocat_

#24 Cat: Guess Where I Am?

90 Times Cats Seamlessly Merged Into The Background

Image source: Mila_mo0

#25 Tiniest Head Ever

90 Times Cats Seamlessly Merged Into The Background

Image source: Thereisnocat_

#26 Small Baby

90 Times Cats Seamlessly Merged Into The Background

Image source: Thereisnocat_

#27 I Couldn’t Find Him Till He Yelled

90 Times Cats Seamlessly Merged Into The Background

Image source: timftw360

#28 I Thought He Was A Yarn

90 Times Cats Seamlessly Merged Into The Background

Image source: CalmOutlandishness87

#29 I Finally Figured Out Where Tank The Cat Has Been Hiding. I Only Saw Him Because A Bird Chirped On TV And He Stuck His Head Up Slightly. Who Sees Him?

90 Times Cats Seamlessly Merged Into The Background

Image source: Ellekm730

#30 My Cat Tried To Hide From Me

90 Times Cats Seamlessly Merged Into The Background

Image source: tassafrass

#31 Old Photo Of My Cat. Can You Find Her?

90 Times Cats Seamlessly Merged Into The Background

Image source: meeeepmooooop, DontShowYourCat

#32 Spot The Black And White

90 Times Cats Seamlessly Merged Into The Background

Image source: floatingboydemo

#33 My Socks Have Eyes

90 Times Cats Seamlessly Merged Into The Background

Image source: reddit.com

#34 I’m Deciding What Socks To Wear Today

90 Times Cats Seamlessly Merged Into The Background

Image source: Few-Educator-5782

#35 After Searching The Entire Apartment

90 Times Cats Seamlessly Merged Into The Background

Image source: lexilulu44

#36 You Have Only 5 Seconds To Find The Cat

90 Times Cats Seamlessly Merged Into The Background

Image source: kryekr

#37 Goober

90 Times Cats Seamlessly Merged Into The Background

Image source: Embarrassed-Brain713

#38 My Cat Thinks She’s A Stuffy

90 Times Cats Seamlessly Merged Into The Background

Image source: SheWalrus1

#39 She Thinks I Can’t See Her

90 Times Cats Seamlessly Merged Into The Background

Image source: TestyGrammers

#40 Anyone Seen Cheddar?

90 Times Cats Seamlessly Merged Into The Background

Image source: Star-Complex302

#41 My Parents Have 3 Dogs. And A Cat

90 Times Cats Seamlessly Merged Into The Background

Image source: Fallllling

#42 Nova Is Hiding From The Vet

90 Times Cats Seamlessly Merged Into The Background

Image source: ApologeticKid

#43 Camouflage Cat

90 Times Cats Seamlessly Merged Into The Background

Image source: Bastianator

#44 My Garden Never Grows Cats

90 Times Cats Seamlessly Merged Into The Background

Image source: Thereisnocat_

#45 I Don’t Get It, Where’s The Cat

90 Times Cats Seamlessly Merged Into The Background

Image source: neh_pch

#46 Find The Cat

90 Times Cats Seamlessly Merged Into The Background

Image source: NoCommunication7952

#47 Pete’s Peet

90 Times Cats Seamlessly Merged Into The Background

Image source: blackclaw565

#48 There Is A Second Cat

90 Times Cats Seamlessly Merged Into The Background

Image source: BalogneSam

#49 Camouflage Kitten

90 Times Cats Seamlessly Merged Into The Background

Image source: 4Falcor

#50 One Of My Cats Got Creative

90 Times Cats Seamlessly Merged Into The Background

Image source: advilqueen

#51 An Easy One

90 Times Cats Seamlessly Merged Into The Background

Image source: dontthinkabouttitt

#52 Just A Poor Mouse

90 Times Cats Seamlessly Merged Into The Background

Image source: Miserable-Donkey-851

#53 We’ve Been Feeding A Stray Black Cat That Hides In Our Basement And He Is Finally Getting Brave Enough To Peek Out

90 Times Cats Seamlessly Merged Into The Background

Image source: alfiertr

#54 Find The Cat

90 Times Cats Seamlessly Merged Into The Background

Image source: youngthecat

#55 Find The Cat. No, Not That Cat

90 Times Cats Seamlessly Merged Into The Background

Image source: SassyMombie

#56 Soup In A Coop

90 Times Cats Seamlessly Merged Into The Background

Image source: GraceSpelman

#57 I Do Love A Good Void Cat

90 Times Cats Seamlessly Merged Into The Background

Image source: Thereisnocat_

#58 There Is No Cat

90 Times Cats Seamlessly Merged Into The Background

Image source: PizzandFries

#59 Fresh Blankets Out The Dryer. Definitely No Cat Here

90 Times Cats Seamlessly Merged Into The Background

Image source: Mammoth_Fortune_5227

#60 This Is How You Get Sat On

90 Times Cats Seamlessly Merged Into The Background

Image source: thestinkybeastman

#61 My Cat’s Hiding Place At The Vet

90 Times Cats Seamlessly Merged Into The Background

Image source: Sweet_Adorable

#62 Lucy Hides From The Construction Noise Above

90 Times Cats Seamlessly Merged Into The Background

Image source: Prokeran

#63 Olive Hasn’t Quite Mastered Her Hiding After Getting Caught Misbehaving

90 Times Cats Seamlessly Merged Into The Background

Image source: TheAlmightySquirrel

#64 He Loves Hide And Seek, So We Pretend That We Don’t See Him At First

90 Times Cats Seamlessly Merged Into The Background

Image source: Helverus

#65 Help! My Cat Vanished At The Vet. Where Could She Possibly Be?

90 Times Cats Seamlessly Merged Into The Background

Image source: Melencolia_Maniac

#66 At Least She Thinks No One Can Find Her

90 Times Cats Seamlessly Merged Into The Background

Image source: kakachina

#67 This Is The Only Hidden Cats Photo That Stumped My Mom. She Gave Up And Circled The Metal Chicken

90 Times Cats Seamlessly Merged Into The Background

Image source: These_Awareness7080

#68 I Went To The Vet & Lost My Cat

90 Times Cats Seamlessly Merged Into The Background

Image source: MFP__

#69 Store Cat

90 Times Cats Seamlessly Merged Into The Background

Image source: Name_neta

#70 Where Is Ani?

90 Times Cats Seamlessly Merged Into The Background

Image source: ComfortableFroyo2227

#71 Srolling Through My Pics When Found These Eyes

90 Times Cats Seamlessly Merged Into The Background

Image source: TwelveSilverPennies

#72 He Ordered His Milk Hours Ago

90 Times Cats Seamlessly Merged Into The Background

Image source: Thereisnocat_

#73 He Has Doubts

90 Times Cats Seamlessly Merged Into The Background

Image source: Thereisnocat_

#74 Peekaboo

90 Times Cats Seamlessly Merged Into The Background

Image source: Thereisnocat_

#75 Guys! My Cat Vanished! I Have No Idea Where He Could Possibly Be

90 Times Cats Seamlessly Merged Into The Background

Image source: emerson-nosreme

#76 I Couldn’t Find Her When I Was Looking For Her

90 Times Cats Seamlessly Merged Into The Background

Image source: EtSikkertHit

#77 Just Wanted To Show Off My Weird Front Door, Sorry No Cats

90 Times Cats Seamlessly Merged Into The Background

Image source: Charivari8

#78 My Cat Is Not Used To Visitors, And Jumped 6 Feet From The Counter Into The Top Of The Cabinet To Hide

90 Times Cats Seamlessly Merged Into The Background

Image source: SligPants

#79 Library Cat Is Camouflage Cat

90 Times Cats Seamlessly Merged Into The Background

Image source: iblamethegnomes

#80 My Kitty Thought That Was The Best Hiding Spot

90 Times Cats Seamlessly Merged Into The Background

Image source: Rottified

#81 My Wife Couldn’t Believe I Didn’t See The Cat

90 Times Cats Seamlessly Merged Into The Background

Image source: Shenghia

#82 I Was Looking For My Sister’s Cat To Give Her Lunch

90 Times Cats Seamlessly Merged Into The Background

Image source: Lizzylizardo78

#83 Ever Feel Like You’re Being Watched?

90 Times Cats Seamlessly Merged Into The Background

Image source: Nikkchick

#84 I Stared Into The Void And The Void Stared Back

90 Times Cats Seamlessly Merged Into The Background

Image source: Thereisnocat_

#85 Hidden In Plain Sight

90 Times Cats Seamlessly Merged Into The Background

Image source: Thereisnocat_

#86 He’s Is Looking Right At Me

90 Times Cats Seamlessly Merged Into The Background

Image source: Thereisnocat_

#87 Always A Beady Eye On You, They’re All The Same

90 Times Cats Seamlessly Merged Into The Background

Image source: Thereisnocat_

#88 Getting Some Gardening Done

90 Times Cats Seamlessly Merged Into The Background

Image source: mandeltonkacreme

#89 Ran Around My House For The Last 20 Minutes Frantically Calling For My Kitten. Finally I Saw This Set Of Ears

90 Times Cats Seamlessly Merged Into The Background

Image source: mishalaluna

#90 Sneaky

90 Times Cats Seamlessly Merged Into The Background

Image source: Thereisnocat_

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Check Out The Trailer for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4
3 min read
Apr, 12, 2021
Why One Tree Hill Should Have Ended After Season 4
3 min read
Nov, 7, 2014
Book Review – Literary Lost: Viewing Television Through the Lens of Literature
3 min read
Dec, 22, 2010
Disney Shows Off Star Wars Land and Good God It’s Awesome
3 min read
Apr, 16, 2017
Code Black Season 1 Episode 3
Code Black Season 1 Episode 3 Review: “Pre-Existing Conditions”
3 min read
Oct, 16, 2015
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Paranormal 911
3 min read
Mar, 15, 2019
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.