90 Times Cats Seamlessly Merged Into The Background

Cats have a shrewd, wily side to their personalities. They can move lightning quick without you noticing, and they have a keen ability to conceal themselves within their environment.
These photos of camouflaged cats are proof of how they flawlessly execute the latter. As you can see, they can blend into a roll of towels in your linen cabinet or hide themselves behind furniture to create quite the hilarious image.
Go ahead and scroll through. You may want to look closely at some images and play a little game of Where’s Waldo because these felines are sneaky.
#1 After Years Of Saving I Finally Bought A House
Image source: matzan
#2 Just A Cool Blanket
Image source: Mimil2002
#3 Where She Waits For Her Food
Image source: seeing_sounds
#4 Kiki Watches, Hidden In The Jungle
Image source: georgeisafox
#5 Angry
Image source: cat.cat.manager2
#6 There Is No Cat, Only Delicious Soda Pop
Image source: Ok_Procedure3099
#7 No Cat, Only Flowers
Image source: thisissixsyllables
#8 Took Me A While To Find The Cat
Image source: PukeB
#9 There’s Two Of Them
Image source: Thereisnocat_
#10 Vet: “Wait, There Is A Cat In Here, Right?”
Image source: lamaglama1227
#11 They’ll Never Find Me Here
Image source: GiantJackalope
#12 Was Out Picking Raspberries When I Heard Rustling In The Bushes Behind Me
Image source: Diriel
#13 No Cat, Only Plants
Image source: Internal-Accident-70
#14 Deborah Meowrgan
Image source: LeopoldBloomRozwadowskiKoniecpolski
#15 I’m Catsitting And I Looked Literally Everywhere For This Dude, Including This Spot, For Like An Hour Before I Found Him
Image source: reddit.com
#16 No One Here But Us Plants
Image source: The-Mad-Hooker
#17 There Is No Cat In The Messy Bathroom Closet
Image source: littletiny0798
#18 Uh Oh, I Visited The Vet Without A Cat
Image source: mr_humansoup
#19 I Feel Like Someone’s Watching Me
Image source: Crazybread420
#20 I Can’t Even Fully Mow My Lawn Because A Little Tiny Black Jaguar Has Found A Hiding Spot! He Thinks He’s Invisible
Image source: DavidDPerlmutter
#21 You See Nothing, I Am Garden
Image source: Eve_elle
#22 When You See It
Image source: jmankruse
#23 Catfish
Image source: Thereisnocat_
#24 Cat: Guess Where I Am?
Image source: Mila_mo0
#25 Tiniest Head Ever
Image source: Thereisnocat_
#26 Small Baby
Image source: Thereisnocat_
#27 I Couldn’t Find Him Till He Yelled
Image source: timftw360
#28 I Thought He Was A Yarn
Image source: CalmOutlandishness87
#29 I Finally Figured Out Where Tank The Cat Has Been Hiding. I Only Saw Him Because A Bird Chirped On TV And He Stuck His Head Up Slightly. Who Sees Him?
Image source: Ellekm730
#30 My Cat Tried To Hide From Me
Image source: tassafrass
#31 Old Photo Of My Cat. Can You Find Her?
Image source: meeeepmooooop, DontShowYourCat
#32 Spot The Black And White
Image source: floatingboydemo
#33 My Socks Have Eyes
Image source: reddit.com
#34 I’m Deciding What Socks To Wear Today
Image source: Few-Educator-5782
#35 After Searching The Entire Apartment
Image source: lexilulu44
#36 You Have Only 5 Seconds To Find The Cat
Image source: kryekr
#37 Goober
Image source: Embarrassed-Brain713
#38 My Cat Thinks She’s A Stuffy
Image source: SheWalrus1
#39 She Thinks I Can’t See Her
Image source: TestyGrammers
#40 Anyone Seen Cheddar?
Image source: Star-Complex302
#41 My Parents Have 3 Dogs. And A Cat
Image source: Fallllling
#42 Nova Is Hiding From The Vet
Image source: ApologeticKid
#43 Camouflage Cat
Image source: Bastianator
#44 My Garden Never Grows Cats
Image source: Thereisnocat_
#45 I Don’t Get It, Where’s The Cat
Image source: neh_pch
#46 Find The Cat
Image source: NoCommunication7952
#47 Pete’s Peet
Image source: blackclaw565
#48 There Is A Second Cat
Image source: BalogneSam
#49 Camouflage Kitten
Image source: 4Falcor
#50 One Of My Cats Got Creative
Image source: advilqueen
#51 An Easy One
Image source: dontthinkabouttitt
#52 Just A Poor Mouse
Image source: Miserable-Donkey-851
#53 We’ve Been Feeding A Stray Black Cat That Hides In Our Basement And He Is Finally Getting Brave Enough To Peek Out
Image source: alfiertr
#54 Find The Cat
Image source: youngthecat
#55 Find The Cat. No, Not That Cat
Image source: SassyMombie
#56 Soup In A Coop
Image source: GraceSpelman
#57 I Do Love A Good Void Cat
Image source: Thereisnocat_
#58 There Is No Cat
Image source: PizzandFries
#59 Fresh Blankets Out The Dryer. Definitely No Cat Here
Image source: Mammoth_Fortune_5227
#60 This Is How You Get Sat On
Image source: thestinkybeastman
#61 My Cat’s Hiding Place At The Vet
Image source: Sweet_Adorable
#62 Lucy Hides From The Construction Noise Above
Image source: Prokeran
#63 Olive Hasn’t Quite Mastered Her Hiding After Getting Caught Misbehaving
Image source: TheAlmightySquirrel
#64 He Loves Hide And Seek, So We Pretend That We Don’t See Him At First
Image source: Helverus
#65 Help! My Cat Vanished At The Vet. Where Could She Possibly Be?
Image source: Melencolia_Maniac
#66 At Least She Thinks No One Can Find Her
Image source: kakachina
#67 This Is The Only Hidden Cats Photo That Stumped My Mom. She Gave Up And Circled The Metal Chicken
Image source: These_Awareness7080
#68 I Went To The Vet & Lost My Cat
Image source: MFP__
#69 Store Cat
Image source: Name_neta
#70 Where Is Ani?
Image source: ComfortableFroyo2227
#71 Srolling Through My Pics When Found These Eyes
Image source: TwelveSilverPennies
#72 He Ordered His Milk Hours Ago
Image source: Thereisnocat_
#73 He Has Doubts
Image source: Thereisnocat_
#74 Peekaboo
Image source: Thereisnocat_
#75 Guys! My Cat Vanished! I Have No Idea Where He Could Possibly Be
Image source: emerson-nosreme
#76 I Couldn’t Find Her When I Was Looking For Her
Image source: EtSikkertHit
#77 Just Wanted To Show Off My Weird Front Door, Sorry No Cats
Image source: Charivari8
#78 My Cat Is Not Used To Visitors, And Jumped 6 Feet From The Counter Into The Top Of The Cabinet To Hide
Image source: SligPants
#79 Library Cat Is Camouflage Cat
Image source: iblamethegnomes
#80 My Kitty Thought That Was The Best Hiding Spot
Image source: Rottified
#81 My Wife Couldn’t Believe I Didn’t See The Cat
Image source: Shenghia
#82 I Was Looking For My Sister’s Cat To Give Her Lunch
Image source: Lizzylizardo78
#83 Ever Feel Like You’re Being Watched?
Image source: Nikkchick
#84 I Stared Into The Void And The Void Stared Back
Image source: Thereisnocat_
#85 Hidden In Plain Sight
Image source: Thereisnocat_
#86 He’s Is Looking Right At Me
Image source: Thereisnocat_
#87 Always A Beady Eye On You, They’re All The Same
Image source: Thereisnocat_
#88 Getting Some Gardening Done
Image source: mandeltonkacreme
#89 Ran Around My House For The Last 20 Minutes Frantically Calling For My Kitten. Finally I Saw This Set Of Ears
Image source: mishalaluna
#90 Sneaky
Image source: Thereisnocat_
