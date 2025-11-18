50 Times Children’s Homework Was So Funny It Should’ve Gotten Extra Credit

by

Children can say the darndest things sometimes. Their innocent view of life can lead to unexpected moments that turn out to be comedy gold

These written responses on homework are excellent examples. Some are sassy yet adorable. Others show wit and impeccable comedic timing with minimal effort, while a few display wisdom you don’t usually see from a young mind.

We’ve collected some of the best photos shared by parents for your comic relief today. Prepare to let out some chuckles and giggles while being reminded of the carefree days of being a kid. 

#1 My Son Drew This In 5th Grade. Perhaps I’m Biased, But I Thought It Was Clever And Funny

50 Times Children’s Homework Was So Funny It Should’ve Gotten Extra Credit

Image source: Fatcatdaisy

#2 2nd Grader’s Homework. My Friend’s 6-Year -Old Son Is Autistic And Takes Instructions Literally

50 Times Children’s Homework Was So Funny It Should’ve Gotten Extra Credit

Image source: snowbird311

#3 My Son, The Patriot

50 Times Children’s Homework Was So Funny It Should’ve Gotten Extra Credit

Image source: dontcallmedudebro

#4 Kiddo’s Favorite Thing About School

50 Times Children’s Homework Was So Funny It Should’ve Gotten Extra Credit

Image source: SUREEMANN

#5 So Young, So Honest

50 Times Children’s Homework Was So Funny It Should’ve Gotten Extra Credit

Image source: allenme213

#6 This 9-Year-Old Is Already A Pro At Cutting Corners On Homework

50 Times Children’s Homework Was So Funny It Should’ve Gotten Extra Credit

Image source: mepper

#7 Homework: “Draw Your Favorite Part Of The Mass.” This Is What My Son Draws

50 Times Children’s Homework Was So Funny It Should’ve Gotten Extra Credit

Image source: oexorcist

#8 Who Doesn’t Want To Be Carried Away By Owls?

50 Times Children’s Homework Was So Funny It Should’ve Gotten Extra Credit

Image source: DanSpenser

#9 I’ve Never Been More Proud Of My 10-Year-Old Daughter

50 Times Children’s Homework Was So Funny It Should’ve Gotten Extra Credit

Image source: MixMasterRudy

#10 Found This In Some Old School Papers. Apparently, Even 7-Year-Old Me Was A Know-It-All

50 Times Children’s Homework Was So Funny It Should’ve Gotten Extra Credit

Image source: jknight42

#11 F+ Homework

50 Times Children’s Homework Was So Funny It Should’ve Gotten Extra Credit

Image source: Shabizz

#12 My Friend’s 5-Year-Old Son Had This For Homework Tonight, And He Changed The Answer To Be Something More Humane

50 Times Children’s Homework Was So Funny It Should’ve Gotten Extra Credit

Image source: Rcrowley32

#13 Grading One Of My 3rd Grade Student’s Homework Tonight And Came Across This Beauty. Trying To Decide If I Should Give Bonus Points

50 Times Children’s Homework Was So Funny It Should’ve Gotten Extra Credit

Image source: PenguinsGoMeow

#14 My Friend Teaches 5th Grade, And She Was Given This By A Student Today. This Kid Is Going Places

50 Times Children’s Homework Was So Funny It Should’ve Gotten Extra Credit

Image source: SomeObscureNerdCrap

#15 Younger Brother Was Doing His Homework. I Think We Can All Agree With His Last Answer

50 Times Children’s Homework Was So Funny It Should’ve Gotten Extra Credit

Image source: AnibalSRX

#16 My 6-Year-Old Cousin’s Homework Answer After Seeing A Play

50 Times Children’s Homework Was So Funny It Should’ve Gotten Extra Credit

Image source: smile208

#17 Use The Word “Bank”

50 Times Children’s Homework Was So Funny It Should’ve Gotten Extra Credit

Image source: Aki-Lui

#18 This Kid Is A Realist

50 Times Children’s Homework Was So Funny It Should’ve Gotten Extra Credit

Image source: mystyry

#19 The Homework Was “Draw Your Mommy”

50 Times Children’s Homework Was So Funny It Should’ve Gotten Extra Credit

Image source: Katica123

#20 I Will Sit Still

50 Times Children’s Homework Was So Funny It Should’ve Gotten Extra Credit

Image source: mr_feelings

#21 Well, It Didn’t Say It Had To Be Analog

50 Times Children’s Homework Was So Funny It Should’ve Gotten Extra Credit

Image source: lanezeldoze

#22 An 8-Year-Old Student Of Mine Showing Her Thinking

50 Times Children’s Homework Was So Funny It Should’ve Gotten Extra Credit

Image source: armafast

#23 Kids

50 Times Children’s Homework Was So Funny It Should’ve Gotten Extra Credit

Image source: blfang

#24 My Kid’s End-Of-Year Open House. My Wife And I Are The Oldest Parents In Her Class, At 39. Thanks For Making Us Feel Good, Kid

50 Times Children’s Homework Was So Funny It Should’ve Gotten Extra Credit

Image source: girldad0130

#25 My Friend’s A Math Teacher. He Just Found His Favorite Student

50 Times Children’s Homework Was So Funny It Should’ve Gotten Extra Credit

Image source: I_Falafelz

#26 It’s Always Possible To Love Someone And Hate Them At The Same Time

50 Times Children’s Homework Was So Funny It Should’ve Gotten Extra Credit

Image source: Kierr12

#27 One Of My Students Turned In This Gem Today

50 Times Children’s Homework Was So Funny It Should’ve Gotten Extra Credit

Image source: rudeandnotginger10

#28 My Nephew Is Shooting For The Stars

50 Times Children’s Homework Was So Funny It Should’ve Gotten Extra Credit

Image source: jimbabwe12

#29 My 6-Year-Old Made This About Her 23-Year-Old Teacher

50 Times Children’s Homework Was So Funny It Should’ve Gotten Extra Credit

Image source: AsmodeusWilde

#30 Shared By A Teacher Friend

50 Times Children’s Homework Was So Funny It Should’ve Gotten Extra Credit

Image source: crowdedmind04

#31 My Son Went To A Dinosaur Event And They Had A Thing Where You Could Color A Dinosaur And It Would Go On A Screen. This Is My Son’s

50 Times Children’s Homework Was So Funny It Should’ve Gotten Extra Credit

Image source: itsatrav

#32 My Then 7-Year-Old Son Asking The Important Questions

50 Times Children’s Homework Was So Funny It Should’ve Gotten Extra Credit

Image source: Ruffffian

#33 Asked My Students For Their Seating Preferences

50 Times Children’s Homework Was So Funny It Should’ve Gotten Extra Credit

Image source: ifonlyicouldsay

#34 My Sister’s History Homework On Food That Medieval Nobles Ate 

50 Times Children’s Homework Was So Funny It Should’ve Gotten Extra Credit

Image source: seanmcrabbe

#35 My Fiancé’s 8-Year-Old Student

50 Times Children’s Homework Was So Funny It Should’ve Gotten Extra Credit

Image source: PeaEnDoubleYou

#36 Found This Old Drawing I Did In Elementary School. Can You Guess What The Squirrel Is Doing? You’re Right. It’s Holding Two Nuts

50 Times Children’s Homework Was So Funny It Should’ve Gotten Extra Credit

Image source: Picklebutt2300

#37 My Partner Teaches At Primary School, And She Sent Me This Gem Today

50 Times Children’s Homework Was So Funny It Should’ve Gotten Extra Credit

Image source: Lucsi

#38 My Mom Is A Teacher For A 2nd Grade Class And Sent Me This Today. I Admire The Confidence

50 Times Children’s Homework Was So Funny It Should’ve Gotten Extra Credit

Image source: herbybird

#39 Going Through My Son’s Paperwork From Before The School Shut Down

50 Times Children’s Homework Was So Funny It Should’ve Gotten Extra Credit

Image source: nline23

#40 When An 8-Year-Old’s Homework Gets Too Real

50 Times Children’s Homework Was So Funny It Should’ve Gotten Extra Credit

Image source: olney215

#41 Brogle

50 Times Children’s Homework Was So Funny It Should’ve Gotten Extra Credit

Image source: SandPaperCondomsv3

#42 One Of My School Journal Entries When I Was 7

50 Times Children’s Homework Was So Funny It Should’ve Gotten Extra Credit

Image source: deerwolf90

#43 My 7-Year-Old Daughter Answering A Philosophical Question For Schoolwork

50 Times Children’s Homework Was So Funny It Should’ve Gotten Extra Credit

Image source: kewe316

#44 Was Marking A Kid’s Homework And Saw The Progression Of His Studies

50 Times Children’s Homework Was So Funny It Should’ve Gotten Extra Credit

Image source: magnesiumm

#45 This Is How My Son Does Word Searches In School

The teacher, my wife, and I were honestly just really impressed.

50 Times Children’s Homework Was So Funny It Should’ve Gotten Extra Credit

Image source: roccosaint

#46 My Niece’s Schoolwork

50 Times Children’s Homework Was So Funny It Should’ve Gotten Extra Credit

Image source: flupmoop

#47 My Nephew’s Homework When He Was 8

50 Times Children’s Homework Was So Funny It Should’ve Gotten Extra Credit

Image source: darklink87

#48 In 4th Grade, My Teacher Wanted Us To Have A “Catch Up” Folder For Work That We Were Behind On. This Was My Folder

50 Times Children’s Homework Was So Funny It Should’ve Gotten Extra Credit

Image source: TeleportingPanda

#49 Found This On The Back Of My Son’s Homework

50 Times Children’s Homework Was So Funny It Should’ve Gotten Extra Credit

Image source: Swank-Bowser

#50 My Sister’s 7-Year-Old Student’s Attempt At Her Parents’ Signature

50 Times Children’s Homework Was So Funny It Should’ve Gotten Extra Credit

Image source: Joe03110

#51 Homeschool Is Going Well

#52 The Kid Is A Realist

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Chuck 4.06 “Chuck vs. the Aisle of Terror” Recap
3 min read
Oct, 26, 2010
Five Things You Didn’t Know about History’s “Forged in Fire”
3 min read
Mar, 13, 2018
50 Times Hotels Surprised Their Guests With Their Creativity (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Summer Breezers-Recap
3 min read
Nov, 25, 2022
Man Steals Coworker’s Food And She Yanks It From Under His Nose, Embarrassing Him In Front Of His Colleagues
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
People Use ‘Science’ To Prove Disney Has To Change The Lead Actor Of The Little Mermaid ‘Cause She Can’t Be Black
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025