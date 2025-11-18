50 Times Children’s Homework Was So Funny It Should’ve Gotten Extra Credit

Children can say the darndest things sometimes. Their innocent view of life can lead to unexpected moments that turn out to be comedy gold.
These written responses on homework are excellent examples. Some are sassy yet adorable. Others show wit and impeccable comedic timing with minimal effort, while a few display wisdom you don’t usually see from a young mind.
We’ve collected some of the best photos shared by parents for your comic relief today. Prepare to let out some chuckles and giggles while being reminded of the carefree days of being a kid.
#1 My Son Drew This In 5th Grade. Perhaps I’m Biased, But I Thought It Was Clever And Funny
Image source: Fatcatdaisy
#2 2nd Grader’s Homework. My Friend’s 6-Year -Old Son Is Autistic And Takes Instructions Literally
Image source: snowbird311
#3 My Son, The Patriot
Image source: dontcallmedudebro
#4 Kiddo’s Favorite Thing About School
Image source: SUREEMANN
#5 So Young, So Honest
Image source: allenme213
#6 This 9-Year-Old Is Already A Pro At Cutting Corners On Homework
Image source: mepper
#7 Homework: “Draw Your Favorite Part Of The Mass.” This Is What My Son Draws
Image source: oexorcist
#8 Who Doesn’t Want To Be Carried Away By Owls?
Image source: DanSpenser
#9 I’ve Never Been More Proud Of My 10-Year-Old Daughter
Image source: MixMasterRudy
#10 Found This In Some Old School Papers. Apparently, Even 7-Year-Old Me Was A Know-It-All
Image source: jknight42
#11 F+ Homework
Image source: Shabizz
#12 My Friend’s 5-Year-Old Son Had This For Homework Tonight, And He Changed The Answer To Be Something More Humane
Image source: Rcrowley32
#13 Grading One Of My 3rd Grade Student’s Homework Tonight And Came Across This Beauty. Trying To Decide If I Should Give Bonus Points
Image source: PenguinsGoMeow
#14 My Friend Teaches 5th Grade, And She Was Given This By A Student Today. This Kid Is Going Places
Image source: SomeObscureNerdCrap
#15 Younger Brother Was Doing His Homework. I Think We Can All Agree With His Last Answer
Image source: AnibalSRX
#16 My 6-Year-Old Cousin’s Homework Answer After Seeing A Play
Image source: smile208
#17 Use The Word “Bank”
Image source: Aki-Lui
#18 This Kid Is A Realist
Image source: mystyry
#19 The Homework Was “Draw Your Mommy”
Image source: Katica123
#20 I Will Sit Still
Image source: mr_feelings
#21 Well, It Didn’t Say It Had To Be Analog
Image source: lanezeldoze
#22 An 8-Year-Old Student Of Mine Showing Her Thinking
Image source: armafast
#23 Kids
Image source: blfang
#24 My Kid’s End-Of-Year Open House. My Wife And I Are The Oldest Parents In Her Class, At 39. Thanks For Making Us Feel Good, Kid
Image source: girldad0130
#25 My Friend’s A Math Teacher. He Just Found His Favorite Student
Image source: I_Falafelz
#26 It’s Always Possible To Love Someone And Hate Them At The Same Time
Image source: Kierr12
#27 One Of My Students Turned In This Gem Today
Image source: rudeandnotginger10
#28 My Nephew Is Shooting For The Stars
Image source: jimbabwe12
#29 My 6-Year-Old Made This About Her 23-Year-Old Teacher
Image source: AsmodeusWilde
#30 Shared By A Teacher Friend
Image source: crowdedmind04
#31 My Son Went To A Dinosaur Event And They Had A Thing Where You Could Color A Dinosaur And It Would Go On A Screen. This Is My Son’s
Image source: itsatrav
#32 My Then 7-Year-Old Son Asking The Important Questions
Image source: Ruffffian
#33 Asked My Students For Their Seating Preferences
Image source: ifonlyicouldsay
#34 My Sister’s History Homework On Food That Medieval Nobles Ate
Image source: seanmcrabbe
#35 My Fiancé’s 8-Year-Old Student
Image source: PeaEnDoubleYou
#36 Found This Old Drawing I Did In Elementary School. Can You Guess What The Squirrel Is Doing? You’re Right. It’s Holding Two Nuts
Image source: Picklebutt2300
#37 My Partner Teaches At Primary School, And She Sent Me This Gem Today
Image source: Lucsi
#38 My Mom Is A Teacher For A 2nd Grade Class And Sent Me This Today. I Admire The Confidence
Image source: herbybird
#39 Going Through My Son’s Paperwork From Before The School Shut Down
Image source: nline23
#40 When An 8-Year-Old’s Homework Gets Too Real
Image source: olney215
#41 Brogle
Image source: SandPaperCondomsv3
#42 One Of My School Journal Entries When I Was 7
Image source: deerwolf90
#43 My 7-Year-Old Daughter Answering A Philosophical Question For Schoolwork
Image source: kewe316
#44 Was Marking A Kid’s Homework And Saw The Progression Of His Studies
Image source: magnesiumm
#45 This Is How My Son Does Word Searches In School
The teacher, my wife, and I were honestly just really impressed.
Image source: roccosaint
#46 My Niece’s Schoolwork
Image source: flupmoop
#47 My Nephew’s Homework When He Was 8
Image source: darklink87
#48 In 4th Grade, My Teacher Wanted Us To Have A “Catch Up” Folder For Work That We Were Behind On. This Was My Folder
Image source: TeleportingPanda
#49 Found This On The Back Of My Son’s Homework
Image source: Swank-Bowser
#50 My Sister’s 7-Year-Old Student’s Attempt At Her Parents’ Signature
Image source: Joe03110
#51 Homeschool Is Going Well
#52 The Kid Is A Realist
Follow Us