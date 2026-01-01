Amy Sedaris Stuns Viewers With “Transphobic” Jab During CNN’s New Year’s Eve Broadcast

by

Actress and comedian Amy Sedaris left viewers of CNN’s New Year’s Eve broadcast fuming over a “transphobic” joke.

The shimmering ball drop in Times Square, marking the beginning of the new year, has been a New York tradition for more than 100 years.

To ring in 2026, the Constellation Ball received a makeover, featuring 5,280 Waterford crystals and LED lights—nearly double the number of crystals used on the previous ball, according to One Times Square.

Amy Sedaris sparked backlash after making a joke during CNN’s New Year’s Eve broadcast that many labeled as “transphobic”

Image credits: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

This year’s fan-favorite broadcast featured performances by Shakira, Florence + the Machine, and Robyn, among others.

The broadcast, co-hosted by Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen for the past nine years, was full of memorable moments.

Among the most talked-about was Cohen’s rant about former New York City Mayor Eric Adams, which left his co-host visibly uncomfortable.

Image credits: Valerie Terranova/Getty Images

Many viewers also took to social media to react to a questionable joke made by Amy Sedaris, one of the stars who joined the live celebrations.

Sedaris, known for Strangers with Candy and other comedy series, was asked by Cooper where the best place to meet a potential suitor was.

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen asked Sedaris where to meet a potential romantic partner in 2026

Image credits: WallStreetMav

“What’s the best place to meet a man in 2026?” the news anchor inquired during a segment called “Amy’s box,” in which the comedian answered viewer questions seeking advice on different scenarios.

The Maid in Manhattan actress paused for a moment to think before answering, “I’d say in the ladies’ room, but I don’t know…where can you meet a man?”

Her response was quickly slammed on social media, with one user declaring, “Amy is never being invited back on CNN.”

Image credits: greatestdisease

Image credits: PinedPeach

Image credits: WallStreetMav

“Did amy sedaris just made a transphobic joke? i’m going to lose it,” wrote another viewer.

“What the hell was that comment?? To two men proudly in the LGBTQ Community too…” noted someone else.

A separate viewer said they were “weirded out” by the comment, while another described it as “concerning.”

“Amy Seradis really didn’t hide her transphobia there on @CNN’s New Year’s Eve show. Ouch,” read another post.

Social media users quickly criticized her response as inappropriate and concerning

Image credits: KindaABurner

Image credits: ZaesADSB

Meanwhile, a different group of viewers praised Sedaris’ “dark humor” and called her “hysterical.”

At another point in the segment, the BoJack Horseman actress dropped an expletive that CNN seemingly failed to censor.

“What’s the number one best excuse to get out of a prior commitment?” Cooper asked.

Image credits: LateNightSeth

“I say, nothing. Anything after ‘because’ is bulls*t,” Sedaris responded.

The trio shared an awkward pause, with Cohen eventually breaking the silence by saying, “Well…”

Realizing her error, Sedaris added, “Oh, I can’t say that? Sorry.”

“What the hell was that comment?? To two men proudly in the LGBTQ Community too…” one viewer wrote

Image credits: amysedaris

Image credits: moneymc91

Cooper and Cohen, who have been best friends for decades, later shared another awkward moment when the latter went on a rant about Eric Adams.

With a drink in his hand, the Bravo host said, “Watching the final moments of Mayor Adams’s chaotic…”

“Oh no. I’m out,” Cooper interjected, attempting to stop his co-host.

Image credits: WallStreetMav

“I just want to say…” Cohen continued, before Cooper interrupted him again and tried to walk out of frame. 

However, the tipsy host was determined to share his thoughts about the former mayor. “He got his pardons. I’m just saying—great, you got your pardons. Go off into the sunset. We’ll fiddle with what we have, with what you’ve left us with.”

“He can’t help himself,” Cooper remarked.

“But I will say this, I think he maybe dented the rat population,” Cohen then quipped.

Sedaris used an expletive that appeared to go uncensored on air

Image credits: truTV

Adams was accused of bribery, fraud, and receiving campaign contributions by foreign nationals, as per the BBC

He allegedly accepted illegal gifts worth over $100,000 from Turkish citizens and campaign contributions from at least one Turkish government official for his 2021 mayoral election campaign.

Zohran Mamdani, the newly elected New York City Mayor, was sworn in soon after midnight in a private ceremony in Manhattan.

Image credits: NBC

Image credits: RandomTheGuy_

Another talking point of the broadcast came when the co-hosts joked about using the same bed and compared themselves to characters in Heated Rivalry.

The critically acclaimed series follows two rival pro hockey players who have a secret romance.

The broadcast featured multiple viral moments, including Cohen’s joke about Heated Rivalry

Image credits: CNN

Image credits: VIPERnftMFER

“Something about sleeping in your bed, it’s just, I don’t know,” Cooper said, before his friend replied, “Just the bed frame! I didn’t give you the mattress. I thought that it made us, like, closer.”

“Like better brothers,” Cohen added, making Cooper shake his head and clarify, “This isn’t Heated Rivalry.”

“Of the two of us, you’re Ilya, and I’m Shane,” Cohen joked.

Image credits: Christ15796John

Image credits: RonKillsRicky

Image credits: PinedPeach

Image credits: trumpdictionary

Image credits: NSBrooklyn

Image credits: barfield_gina

Image credits: therealjcwilson

Image credits: baseballgirl57

Image credits: NightRiders68

Image credits: thirtythree

Image credits: p_rander

Image credits: Steevziethereal

Image credits: seanryanlayton

Image credits: miserycalliope

Image credits: halcyonecrane

Image credits: Cybersamurai77

Image credits: loverealty4u

Image credits: Alexilgrando

