Girl With Autism Confuses Bride With Cinderella And Bride Raises Funds To Take Her To Disney World

by

We all know the magical Cinderella story when the fairy godmother changes her ragged dress into a gown fit for a princess and she rushes to the ball to meet the prince. And even though at midnight Cinderella rushes away, the prince finds one of her glass slippers and they live happily ever after. However, have you heard a real-life story about a kind little girl, who finds her own fairy godmother?

Five-year-old Layla Lester, who has autism, like most girls of her age, loves princesses. And one late afternoon, she saw one of her favorite princesses come to life! That princess was Olivia Spark, who together with her new husband, was taking her wedding photos at Akron Falls Park in New York. Layla confused the soon-to-be bride with the famous princess Cinderella!

Layla’s reaction was so sweet that the bride decided to play along and became a princess for one afternoon. Olivia talked to the girl for a long time before finally telling the girl that she needed to go back to the dance.

“I was more than happy to be Cinderella for that little girl,” Olivia said. The best part of the story is that Olivia kept in touch with the little girl, even going to her house dressed as a princess, and also raised funds to make her dreams come true and take her to Disney World, where she met all of her favorite princesses.

More info: Facebook

Five-year-old Layla, who has autism, is in love with Disney princesses

Girl With Autism Confuses Bride With Cinderella And Bride Raises Funds To Take Her To Disney World

Image credits: Jessica Conley Lester

Olivia Park was taking her wedding photos when she was surprised by little Layla Lester, who confused her with Princess Cinderella

Girl With Autism Confuses Bride With Cinderella And Bride Raises Funds To Take Her To Disney World

Image credits: Nicole Wickins

The bride did not want to spoil the girl’s happiness and behaved like a real princess

Girl With Autism Confuses Bride With Cinderella And Bride Raises Funds To Take Her To Disney World

Image credits: Nicole Wickins

She spent a long time with the little girl, giving her all the special attention

Girl With Autism Confuses Bride With Cinderella And Bride Raises Funds To Take Her To Disney World

Image credits: Nicole Wickins

However, she had to finish the photo shoot and said that she “needed to return to the prom”

Girl With Autism Confuses Bride With Cinderella And Bride Raises Funds To Take Her To Disney World

Image credits: Nicole Wickins

After they first met, Layla kept in touch with her favorite princess the following days

Girl With Autism Confuses Bride With Cinderella And Bride Raises Funds To Take Her To Disney World

Image credits: Nicole Wickins

In order to fullfil Layla’s greatest dream, her family and Olivia set up a campaign on the GoFundMe site to raise funds to take her to Disney World

Girl With Autism Confuses Bride With Cinderella And Bride Raises Funds To Take Her To Disney World

Image credits: Jessica Conley Lester

See the video below for this special moment

