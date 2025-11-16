Hey Pandas! I Need Some Advice. How Do I Tell/Hint To My Crush That I Like Him? (Closed)

by

I need help! I want to tell him but I don’t at the same time and I don’t know what to do!

#1

tell him your honest opinion! pull him to the side and say you like him, then give him a kind smile, and if he rejects you rudely, just walk away. hes missing out on a kind, lovely, LEFTY, girl! but if hes nice about it, ask him if you guys can be friends! and if he likes you back… CONGRATS!

#2

I think you should go and talk to him, tell him how you feel, without fear of rejection. It is better to try, whatever answer you get, than to say nothing and wonder what would have happened if you had told him.

#3

It’s unpopular opinion time. If you are friends with your crush (if you are really good friends, this won’t be a problem) then flat-out telling him your feelings might hurt your friendship. Because that’s the way we humans are. Instead, the power of being subtle comes into play. Talking to him, sharing your thoughts on ~stuff~ and just hanging out will make you both feel more comfortable with each other. Definitely let him know you think he’s a great person, and he’ll start to understand that you care about him.Then carefully break the news. Maybe get a freind and help! And what if your met with the crushing blow lf “no?” Just tell him that you wanted to let him know, but that you do love his company and it would still be great to be friends. Best of luck, and I hope this wasn’t too late!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
