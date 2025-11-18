50 Times Stores Implemented Smart Ideas That Should Be Universal (New Pics)

by

When you spot a genuinely good design idea, it’s hard not to envision it being implemented everywhere. Life could be a lot better and more comfortable for everyone. Well, some creative store owners have taken this to heart, deciding to put their customers first.

Our team at Bored Panda has collected photos from all over the internet, featuring some of the most genius ideas that shops have ever implemented. Avocado ripeness detectors and cozy spaces for owners to leave their pets in are just the tip of the iceberg. Scroll down to check them out!

We got in touch with Matt Johnson, PhD, a marketing psychology expert specializing in topics such as consumer psychology and serendipity, to learn about what customers value the most while shopping. Read on for Bored Panda’s interview with Johnson, including his thoughts on why not every store is going to rush to embrace all of these smart designs.

#1 This Pharmacy Has A Magnifying Glass So People Can Read Medicine Labels And Details More Easily

Image source: dojowit

#2 This Mall Food Court Has A Station To Wash Your Hands

Image source: wasit-worthit

#3 UK Supermarket Has A Tag You Can Add For Carts With Wonky Wheels

Image source: qwerty11055

#4 This Super Market Had Tiny Paper Bags Instead Of Plastic Containers To Reduce Waste

Image source: treanegno

#5 This Water Fountain At My Local Mall Has Dog Treats, And Two Water Fountains For Dogs, In Addition To The Water Fountain For Humans

Image source: verasgunn

#6 Refillable Detergent In Prague, Czech

Image source: starlightexpress3005

#7 Cardboard Rings For This 6-Pack Instead Of The Plastic Ones

Image source: thehow2dad

#8 Grocery Store Shows When Local Produce Is In Season

Image source: nothingswritten

#9 Local Shop Gives Old Vegetables For Pets For Free

Image source: nixass

#10 The Mall Of America Parking Ramps Have Parking Availability Lights To Let People Know If There’s A Spot Available

Image source: Meet_your_Maker_LL

#11 The Publix In My Hometown Gives Out Fruit To Kids For Free

Image source: reddit.com

#12 This Grocery Store Has Carts In The Back In Case You Buy More Than You Were Expecting

Image source: RumCheddar

#13 Noticed Cardboard Hangers Instead Of Plastic Hangers While Working On My Shift

Image source: reddit.com

#14 Recent Target Model With A Prosthetic Leg

Image source: jshaver41122

#15 They’re Growing Their Own Vegetables At My Local Supermarket

Image source: 25benja

#16 My Local Supermarket Here In Germany Has Special Shopping Carts For People In Wheelchairs

Image source: MrFlow

#17 This Grocery Store Prints The Label Directly Onto The Ginger With A Foodsafe Ink To Eliminate The Need For Packaging Or Labels

Image source: Swee_et

#18 This Grocery Store Cart Has A Cup Holder, Slot For Your Phone, And An Aisle Guide For Popular Products

Image source: kevo0088

#19 You Can Take A Slide Instead Of The Escalators In This Mall In Prague

Image source: Nires

#20 These Shopping Carts With A Compartment For Pets

Image source: letspetpuppies

#21 Small Tents In A Store To See What They Would Look Like

Image source: FiremanMorales

#22 This Supermarket In Italy Has Carts Made For Dogs

Image source: Willhelm2202

#23 Shopping Cart Cleaning Machine In Germany

Image source: pogogq

#24 My Local Grocery Store Chain Started Selling Fruits And Vegetables That Are Misshapen, Blemished, Or Ugly For A Discounted Price

Image source: x1pitviper1x

#25 Local Bookshop Sells Mystery Books. The Wrapping Describes The Themes Only

Image source: aspz

#26 Avocado Ripeness Detector In Supermarket

Image source: unhappylittletrees1

#27 The Lidl Grocery Store I Went To In Crete Has A Preserved Archeological Site In Their Parking Garage

Image source: stanxv

#28 Beer Made From Leftover Strawberries That The Supermarket Rejects

Image source: NickDipples96

#29 This Mall In Paris Has A Lock-Up For Your Motorcycle Helmets

Image source: reece1210

#30 The Dressing Room In This Store Has Multiple Settings To Change The Type Of Lighting

Image source: salamanca2792

#31 This Supermarket Grows Its Own Mushrooms

Image source: drstrangelov3

#32 This UV Handrail Sterilizer On An Escalator In Hong Kong

Image source: ceowin

#33 My Local Foodland Has Bread Ties That Are Made Of Cardboard Instead Of Plastic

Image source: Phyierpickle

#34 You Can Test Hiking Shoes On Different Terrains In This Sporting Goods Store

Image source: _NeoSpace_

#35 My Local Giant Grocery Store Has A Robot Named “Marty” That Roams The Store Looking For Spills And Trash

Image source: DemonstrablyFinagle

#36 This Paper Bag That Shows You How To Pack It

Image source: Sugalips2000

#37 This Mall Has A “Husband Depository” With Massage Chairs And Phone Chargers

Image source: co1063

#38 My Local Grocery Store Has An Air-Conditioned “House” Outside For Dogs To Stay While People Shop

Image source: TonsilStoneButter

#39 My Local Department Store Colorizes Its Shopping Baskets Based On Whether You Need Assistance Or Not

Image source: Chhathedral

#40 Dollar General Has A Dedicated Squeezing Chicken To Summon A Cashier To The Register

Image source: jnadols1

#41 This Smart Rental Store In My Friend’s Building

Image source: Bitten69

#42 This Store Allows You To Buy A Book, Read It, And Then Return It For A 50% Refund

Image source: dudsa15

#43 This Home Depot Has Little Mini Bathtubs For Display Purposes

Image source: SchrodingersCatPics

#44 Australia Is Now Doing Missing Persons On Milk Bottles

Image source: AutisticMarsupial

#45 This Department Store In Germany Has A Surf Wave For Trying Out Products

Image source: Ok_Ambassador8394

#46 My Local Mall Has A Short Story Dispenser

Image source: RaeADropOfGoldenSun

#47 My Grocery Store Has A Cranberry Bog

Image source: heyjustsoyouknowbro

#48 This Sign At My Local Pharmacy Teaches How To Do A Basic Waltz

Image source: BrGsaW

#49 Heated Dog Parking While Shopping

Image source: pimzon

#50 7-Eleven In Japan Has Little Stools To Make It Easier For Little Kids To Grab Ice Cream

Image source: KAMEKAZE_VIKINGS

