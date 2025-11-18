50 Times Stores Implemented Smart Ideas That Should Be Universal (New Pics)

When you spot a genuinely good design idea, it’s hard not to envision it being implemented everywhere. Life could be a lot better and more comfortable for everyone. Well, some creative store owners have taken this to heart, deciding to put their customers first.
Our team at Bored Panda has collected photos from all over the internet, featuring some of the most genius ideas that shops have ever implemented. Avocado ripeness detectors and cozy spaces for owners to leave their pets in are just the tip of the iceberg. Scroll down to check them out!
We got in touch with Matt Johnson, PhD, a marketing psychology expert specializing in topics such as consumer psychology and serendipity, to learn about what customers value the most while shopping. Read on for Bored Panda’s interview with Johnson, including his thoughts on why not every store is going to rush to embrace all of these smart designs.
#1 This Pharmacy Has A Magnifying Glass So People Can Read Medicine Labels And Details More Easily
#2 This Mall Food Court Has A Station To Wash Your Hands
#3 UK Supermarket Has A Tag You Can Add For Carts With Wonky Wheels
#4 This Super Market Had Tiny Paper Bags Instead Of Plastic Containers To Reduce Waste
#5 This Water Fountain At My Local Mall Has Dog Treats, And Two Water Fountains For Dogs, In Addition To The Water Fountain For Humans
#6 Refillable Detergent In Prague, Czech
#7 Cardboard Rings For This 6-Pack Instead Of The Plastic Ones
#8 Grocery Store Shows When Local Produce Is In Season
#9 Local Shop Gives Old Vegetables For Pets For Free
#10 The Mall Of America Parking Ramps Have Parking Availability Lights To Let People Know If There’s A Spot Available
#11 The Publix In My Hometown Gives Out Fruit To Kids For Free
#12 This Grocery Store Has Carts In The Back In Case You Buy More Than You Were Expecting
#13 Noticed Cardboard Hangers Instead Of Plastic Hangers While Working On My Shift
#14 Recent Target Model With A Prosthetic Leg
#15 They’re Growing Their Own Vegetables At My Local Supermarket
#16 My Local Supermarket Here In Germany Has Special Shopping Carts For People In Wheelchairs
#17 This Grocery Store Prints The Label Directly Onto The Ginger With A Foodsafe Ink To Eliminate The Need For Packaging Or Labels
#18 This Grocery Store Cart Has A Cup Holder, Slot For Your Phone, And An Aisle Guide For Popular Products
#19 You Can Take A Slide Instead Of The Escalators In This Mall In Prague
#20 These Shopping Carts With A Compartment For Pets
#21 Small Tents In A Store To See What They Would Look Like
#22 This Supermarket In Italy Has Carts Made For Dogs
#23 Shopping Cart Cleaning Machine In Germany
#24 My Local Grocery Store Chain Started Selling Fruits And Vegetables That Are Misshapen, Blemished, Or Ugly For A Discounted Price
#25 Local Bookshop Sells Mystery Books. The Wrapping Describes The Themes Only
#26 Avocado Ripeness Detector In Supermarket
#27 The Lidl Grocery Store I Went To In Crete Has A Preserved Archeological Site In Their Parking Garage
#28 Beer Made From Leftover Strawberries That The Supermarket Rejects
#29 This Mall In Paris Has A Lock-Up For Your Motorcycle Helmets
#30 The Dressing Room In This Store Has Multiple Settings To Change The Type Of Lighting
#31 This Supermarket Grows Its Own Mushrooms
#32 This UV Handrail Sterilizer On An Escalator In Hong Kong
#33 My Local Foodland Has Bread Ties That Are Made Of Cardboard Instead Of Plastic
#34 You Can Test Hiking Shoes On Different Terrains In This Sporting Goods Store
#35 My Local Giant Grocery Store Has A Robot Named “Marty” That Roams The Store Looking For Spills And Trash
#36 This Paper Bag That Shows You How To Pack It
#37 This Mall Has A “Husband Depository” With Massage Chairs And Phone Chargers
#38 My Local Grocery Store Has An Air-Conditioned “House” Outside For Dogs To Stay While People Shop
#39 My Local Department Store Colorizes Its Shopping Baskets Based On Whether You Need Assistance Or Not
#40 Dollar General Has A Dedicated Squeezing Chicken To Summon A Cashier To The Register
#41 This Smart Rental Store In My Friend’s Building
#42 This Store Allows You To Buy A Book, Read It, And Then Return It For A 50% Refund
#43 This Home Depot Has Little Mini Bathtubs For Display Purposes
#44 Australia Is Now Doing Missing Persons On Milk Bottles
#45 This Department Store In Germany Has A Surf Wave For Trying Out Products
#46 My Local Mall Has A Short Story Dispenser
#47 My Grocery Store Has A Cranberry Bog
#48 This Sign At My Local Pharmacy Teaches How To Do A Basic Waltz
#49 Heated Dog Parking While Shopping
#50 7-Eleven In Japan Has Little Stools To Make It Easier For Little Kids To Grab Ice Cream
