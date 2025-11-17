30 People Anonymously Reveal The Thing They Hate About Their Partner But Could Never Tell Them

Successful couples understand and accept the fact that there will always be things they don’t agree with or don’t like about each other. And that’s fine; nobody’s perfect.
But many people don’t share their every thought and feeling with their significant other, either.
In fact, according to an international study of 80,000 people carried out by Dr. Pepper Schwartz, a professor of sociology at the University of Washington, secrets and lies are commonplace in relationships. 43 percent of men and 33 percent of women say they keep major secrets from their partners, as well as 27 percent of those who say they’re in an “extremely happy relationship.”
Interested in how these two aspects collide, Reddit user Familiar_Stranger936 made a post on the platform, asking everyone to share what they dislike about their significant other and don’t tell them about it. As of today, the post has 9.8K comments, many of which illustrate the quirks and pet peeves that folks choose to keep to themselves.
They’re taking way too long to find me
I once pushed in my husband’s hemorrhoid while we were out of town so we could enjoy our vacation. There’s nothing I hate about him that I wouldn’t tell him after that.
ETA: thanks for the awards! To answer a few questions: 1. He tried to do it himself and failed. 2. He had gone to the pharmacy and gotten Preparation H cream and gloves, so I didn’t go in bare-handed (I’m not an animal, guys). 3. An internal hemorrhoid can be pushed back in; an external one cannot. 4. I wrote that answer and went to sleep pretty soon after, and he hasn’t killed me as of this morning, but that may change once he’s seen the upvotes lol.
That he’s not immortal. Selfish bastard.
He’s really really bad at taking criticism. Really bad. And I can’t tell him this because feedback loop etc.
That they expect an apology for every hurt feeling, but almost never take accountability or apologize for their own actions when they hurt other people.
His sneezing.
He is allergic and can’t help it. But he scream-sneezes every day, usually several times in a row, and I HATE loud sudden noises.
She watches YouTube/Tik Tok videos on her phone and refuses to use headphones/earbuds. I hate it.
My wife took singing lessons as a kid. She is certain that she has a great singing voice. She does not. It’s so hard to be in the same house when she’s singing but I love her dearly and would never ask her to stop.
You don’t have to talk to fill silence, sometimes you can just sit in peace, you will not die I promise.
I don’t necessarily hate this about him, but he doesn’t like to just kiss/make out. He will do it before sexy times, but not for very long. I love showing affection and intimacy by just making out sometimes and not having it lead to anything.
He had some trauma with it, so I can’t blame him at all. I just really wanna make out with him more!
She’s one of those people that walks too slow in the grocery store and stands there looking at s**t forever trying to decide what to get not aware that 2 other people right behind her trying to grab what she’s in front of and go
The way she pronounces the word “hamburger” makes me die inside.
“ham BIRD gr”
They have the diet of a 5 year old.
they’re not very intellectual. he’s a sweet and caring guy and incredible otherwise but sometimes I get frustrated with our conversations and the lack of mental stimulation
I dont know, we are abnormally open about stuff like this to the point where it doesnt even matter anymore.
We are both annoying and rude to each other and it comes out when we flirt. An outsider who doesnt know us or how we are would think that we are incredibly toxic until we start laughing about it. Ill pretend to complain about her snoring and she will say something like “good, i like it when you suffer because i dont like you”. We will just randomly tell one another “you suck” or “you smell like the inside of my a*****e” and then laugh about it. Because im older than her she jokes about buying me one of those Life Alert bracelets because she isnt sure that i will make it through the night. I talk s**t about her cats.
Love is really weird lol.
She’s usually right. Damnit.
Don’t tell her I said that.
I hate how she’s a bad listener. Never wants to know about my day, never takes my advice, never wants to know what’s wrong with me.
That when a responsibility becomes too hard, he just doesn’t do it and allows things to fester and become worse. Our storage that was lost, a tooth abscess that caused him intense pain I’m forcing him to deal with, and him not paying the registration on our car and it almost getting repossessed. I have no clue why he does this and I feel like I have to be his mother sometimes just to get him to be a responsible adult.
The sound he makes when he eats bagels. Not everything, just bagels, and he eats bagels every morning for breakfast. It’s disgusting.
His snoring. It’s not something he can necessarily control but he snores SO loud that it disrupts my sleep.
He tells me s**t I already know.
For awhile I started saying “I already know that” or ” I was right there remember” but after awhile of doing that he started acting so odd, almost unhappy, so I stopped.
It’s part of who he is, and that’s okay. Annoying as f**k but but it is a very small % of the big picture. He started doing it last night and I imagined him being an actor and he’s going over his lines.
Helped me deal.
He’s a bad kisser. I tried hard to communicate and help in the beginning of the relationship, but nothing worked or stuck. It’s been a lot of years. I gave up.
Heavy one incoming:
I have never forgiven my partner for what he did during my nan’s final days.
We had been together for four years at that point and she died a slow, painful, confusing death thanks to stroke. The week of her death, while i’m still waist deep in grief (we were close) he chooses that moment to tell me he wasn’t sure the relationship was working and he wanted to take some time out.
We slept in seperate beds after that and I cried myself to sleep, alone, every night for days.
The day of her funeral, he sat at the opposite end of the pew to me, listening to me sob.
A few days later he comes to me and tells me he’s still confused about where we’re heading but he wants to keep trying.
9 years later, we’re married, we have a daughter and a house and two dogs, I’ve nursed him through his own nan’s passing, I’ve nursed him through his father’s passing. I’ve always been there when he had to cry and I held him every time…
And I have never forgotten. Or forgiven. I hate him for it.
And I’ll never tell him that.
How indecisive she can be. We’ve talked and she’s doing better. But it is extremely exhausting to plan nearly every single date/event/thing we do.
That she sounds like a horse when she eats a bowl of cereal.
He takes about 5 years to tell a story. Takes little detours and goes into too much info about random stuff I don’t really need to know in order to understand the story! I mean don’t get me wrong it’s funny at the best of times but when you’re in a hurry and your waiting for the story to end 🤦🏼♀️
**EDIT:** he’s 100% not got ADHD, my little brother has that. If anything he is the complete opposite. He’s just extremely calm and likes to take his time, acts like he has all the time in the world to tell a story!
Disappears every night, rather than spending time with me and the kids. Doesn’t help with cleaning up after dinner, even though I always cook. Complains about being tired when I am the only one getting up with our baby for the night feed. Granted, he does have insomnia and got s****y sleep before the baby, but I’m the one who endured a horrible pregnancy, Delivery and now newborn sleep deprivation, so I kind of don’t want to hear it.
Her brothers are a******s, I totally dislike them.
How low her patience is & how fast she can get irritated, and i know how she is & I know she doesn’t mean it 99% of the time, but sometimes it has me overthinking and I feel like she just hates me
I wake up teetering on the edge of the bed, every f*****g night. We have a king size bed and she is petite, I tell her but it doesn’t matter. Every. F*****g. Night.
