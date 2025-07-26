My Dogs And I Found A Place Full Of Pumpkins And Decided To Have Some Fun!

For Halloween this year I decided to make something special! I’ve never done special Halloween special session before so… I’ve decided to make a photo shoot of red dogs in pumpkins!
Perfect models for this session were Lucky, red border collie and beagle Muza. It took us many hours to reach a place full of pumpkins. And I hope it was worth it!
More info: Facebook
Lucky dreaming among pumpkins
Lucky with his Jack-o’-Lantern
Lucky in pumpkins
The bad pumpkin!
Lucky as one of the pumpkins! Special red and white one!
We realised that Lucky looks as he was born in those pumpkins! Pawfect model!
Lucky and Muza in their pumpkin kingdom
With her friend, spooky pumpkin
Lucky looks like he was born in pumpkins!
Lucky as a very special pumpkin!
Muza is a really cute pumpkin-queen
Just look at her
Very dreamy
Perfect camouflage!
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us