My Dogs And I Found A Place Full Of Pumpkins And Decided To Have Some Fun!

by

For Halloween this year I decided to make something special! I’ve never done special Halloween special session before so… I’ve decided to make a photo shoot of red dogs in pumpkins!

Perfect models for this session were Lucky, red border collie and beagle Muza. It took us many hours to reach a place full of pumpkins. And I hope it was worth it!

More info: Facebook

Lucky dreaming among pumpkins

My Dogs And I Found A Place Full Of Pumpkins And Decided To Have Some Fun!

Lucky with his Jack-o’-Lantern

My Dogs And I Found A Place Full Of Pumpkins And Decided To Have Some Fun!

Lucky in pumpkins

My Dogs And I Found A Place Full Of Pumpkins And Decided To Have Some Fun!

The bad pumpkin!

My Dogs And I Found A Place Full Of Pumpkins And Decided To Have Some Fun!

Lucky as one of the pumpkins! Special red and white one!

My Dogs And I Found A Place Full Of Pumpkins And Decided To Have Some Fun!

We realised that Lucky looks as he was born in those pumpkins! Pawfect model!

Lucky and Muza in their pumpkin kingdom

My Dogs And I Found A Place Full Of Pumpkins And Decided To Have Some Fun!

With her friend, spooky pumpkin

My Dogs And I Found A Place Full Of Pumpkins And Decided To Have Some Fun!

Lucky looks like he was born in pumpkins!

My Dogs And I Found A Place Full Of Pumpkins And Decided To Have Some Fun!

Lucky as a very special pumpkin!

My Dogs And I Found A Place Full Of Pumpkins And Decided To Have Some Fun!

Muza is a really cute pumpkin-queen

My Dogs And I Found A Place Full Of Pumpkins And Decided To Have Some Fun!

Just look at her

My Dogs And I Found A Place Full Of Pumpkins And Decided To Have Some Fun!

Very dreamy

My Dogs And I Found A Place Full Of Pumpkins And Decided To Have Some Fun!

Perfect camouflage!

My Dogs And I Found A Place Full Of Pumpkins And Decided To Have Some Fun!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
This is Where the Show “Outer Banks” is Really Filmed
3 min read
Aug, 6, 2021
10 Things You Didn’t Know about The Masked Dancer
3 min read
Dec, 31, 2020
Better Call Saul
Better Call Saul Season 1 Episode 7 Review: “Bingo”
3 min read
Mar, 17, 2015
Love
Love: Why It Should Be Your Next Netflix Binge
3 min read
Mar, 7, 2016
Person of Interest Season 2 Premiere: The Machine’s Contingency Plan
3 min read
Sep, 27, 2012
‘The Punisher’s Straight-Shooting First Trailer Is Finally Here
3 min read
Sep, 21, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.