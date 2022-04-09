Meet The Cast Of “Outer Range”

The upcoming American mystery thriller streaming television series Outer Range, created by Brian Watkins for Amazon Prime Video, is scheduled to premiere on April 15, 2022. The plot of the series follows rancher Royal Abbott and his family who are caught in a land dispute and suddenly experience supernatural occurrences when they encounter a mysterious traveler and a giant sinkhole appears on their ranch. The Wrap described the premise of the series by comparing it to similar shows saying, “The show looks to blend the ranching drama stylings of the Paramount Network hit series “Yellowstone” with the supernatural mystery box nature of “Lost,” as a massive void appears on Abbott’s ranch just as he’s in a land battle with the neighboring family.” The trailer of the upcoming Western series has gotten us all excited and the series features an ensemble cast with Josh Brolin playing the lead role. Keep reading to know more about the main cast of Outer Range.
Josh Brolin
Josh Brolin, who recently appeared in the roles of Thanos in Avengers: Endgame and Gurney Halleck in the sci-fi epic film Dune, will play the role of Royal Abbott, a rancher and the patriarch of the Abbott Family. Outer Range will be Brolin’s comeback in the small screen since his role as Bill Sterling in the drama series Mister Sterling. Brolin has received several accolades in his career including a Critics’ Choice Movie Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and a nomination for an Academy Award. He has appeared in several films such as The Goonies, True Grit, Men in Black 3, Sicario, Hail, Caesar!, and Deadpool 2. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Brolin shared that he had a personal connection to the genre of Outer Range, “It’s a genre that I understand, that’s fascinating to me, that I have a personal connection with”. He added, “When I see a very serious genre hybrid-ed with a hue of absurdity, I get really excited.”
Lili Taylor
American actress Lili Taylor will play the role of Cecilia Abbott in the series. Taylor has appeared in several films such as Mystic Pizza, Born on the Fourth of July, Public Enemies, The Conjuring, Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials, Leatherface, Eli, and Paper Spiders. She also played lead roles in the television series State of Mind, Almost Human, Chambers, Perry Mason, and American Crime, for which she earned a nomination for the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress for her portrayal of Anne Blaine. In addition, she has received two Emmy nominations in the category of Outstanding Guest Actress for her guest roles on The X-Files (Marty Glenn) and Six Feet Under (Lisa Kimmel), four Independent Spirit nominations, a Golden Globe, an NBR Award, a Sundance Special Jury Prize, and a Fangoria Chainsaw Award.
Tamara Podemski
Canadian film and television actress and writer Tamara Podemski will appear in the upcoming series as Deputy Sheriff Joy. Podemski is best known for her supporting role as Alison Trent in the drama television series Coroner, for which she won the Canadian Screen Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series at the 9th Canadian Screen Awards in 2021. In addition to her latter award, Podemski won a special jury award for dramatic performance at the 2006 Sundance Film Festival, and has earned a nomination for Best Writing in a Factual Program or Series at the 8th Canadian Screen Awards in 2020, for the documentary series Future History and for Best Supporting Female at the 23rd Independent Spirit Awards in 2007, for her performance in the film Four Sheets to the Wind.
Tom Pelphrey
Actor Thomas Pelphrey will be joining the cast of Outer Range as Perry Abbott. Pelphrey is well known for his recent role as Ben Davis in the Netflix original series Ozark. He has also appeared in several television shows including Guiding Light (Jonathan Randall), As the World Turns (Mick Dante), Banshee (Kurt Bunker), and Iron Fist (Ward Meachum).
Imogen Poots
English actress and model Imogen Poots will play the role of the mysterious drifter Autumn in the series. Poots has appeared in several films including the horror film 28 Weeks Later, the Jimi Hendrix biopic Jimi: All Is by My Side, The Look of Love, Need for Speed, and A Long Way Down. In 2016, she starred as Kelly Ann in the Showtime series Roadies, and in 2020, she appeared in the Academy Award-winning film The Father alongside Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman.
Lewis Pullman
Lewis James Pullman will also join the cast and will play the role of Rhett Abbott. He is best known for his leading roles in the 2018 films The Strangers: Prey at Night and Bad Times at the El Royale. He also appeared in the miniseries Catch-22 with a recurring role as “Major Major Major Major.” He is set to appear in the action sequel Top Gun: Maverick and the film adaptation of Stephen King’s novel Salem’s Lot.
Noah Reid
Canadian-American actor, musician, and former voice actor Noah Reid will play the role of Billy Tillerson in the upcoming series. He has appeared in several films and television series, including Franklin and the CBC comedy Schitt’s Creek for which he received a Canadian Screen Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy. In 2016, he also received a Canadian Screen Award nomination for Best Original Song for his work in the feature film People Hold On.
Shaun Sipos
Canadian actor Shaun Sipos will be playing the role of Luke Tillerson in Outer Range. He is best known for his roles in the ABC series Complete Savages (Jack), Life Unexpected (Eric Daniels), Melrose Place (David Breck), The Vampire Diaries (Aaron Whitmore), and Syfy’s Krypton (Adam Strange). He appeared in the film Final Destination 2, The Skulls III, Superbabies: Baby Geniuses 2, Comeback Season, The Grudge 2, and Lost Boys: The Tribe. Sipos also appeared in the sitcom Maybe It’s Me, played a supporting role on Special Unit 2, and made several guest appearances in the television series Smallville, Black Sash, ER, and CSI: Miami.
Isabel Arraiza
American actress and model Isabel Arraiza will play the role of Maria Olivares in the series. Arraiza is best known for her role as Yoli Castillo in the American drama series Pearson and Cristina DeLorean in the TV series Driven. Moreover, she appeared in the drama series Prodigal Son and Elementary and the film American Dreamer and The Little Things.
Olive Abercrombie
Olive Abercrombie, who is best known for her role as Abigail in the American supernatural horror drama streaming series The Haunting of Hill House, will play the role of Amy Abbott in the upcoming series. Abercrombie also appeared in her first feature film Midnight In The Switchgrass and is set to appear in the psychological horror film Oracle, starring alongside Ryan Destiny and Heather Graham.