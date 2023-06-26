Ahmed Best: Jar Jar Binks and the Truth About the Prequels

Jar Jar Binks, a character from the Star Wars prequels, is often seen as the most disliked character in the franchise. Created by George Lucas for comic relief, Jar Jar Binks was criticized for being excessively goofy. The character’s debut in the 1999 film The Phantom Menace was met with a negative response from the public. Altogether, they found him more irritating than endearing, and this negative perception persisted.
The character was viewed as problematic and ridiculous. Overall, it became synonymous with the perceived shortcomings of the new Star Wars films. This widespread dislike impacted the real-life actor behind Jar Jar. Despite the criticism, Ahmed Best made a comeback to the franchise. This time he wielded a lightsaber, showcasing his abilities beyond the character that marked his legacy.
Who Is The Voice Behind Jar Jar Binks In The “Star Wars” Prequels
Ahmed Best is the actor who played Jar Jar Binks in Star Wars. He voiced and did motion capture for the character. His work included the Clone Wars TV show. It wasn’t easy being Jar Jar. Fans criticized the character, and it deeply affected Best. He even thought about suicide. Despite the challenges, Best stayed committed.
Over time, people appreciated his performance. His journey highlights the impact of voice actors and their struggles. Jar Jar Binks faced strong criticism from fans. It was tough. Best once thought of ending his life. But he didn’t give up, rather, he kept going. Eventually, people started to appreciate his work. Best’s story shows how voice actors can make a difference, even through difficult times.
Jar Jar Was Supposed To Be Revealed As A Sith Lord
Fans have debated the theory of Jar Jar Binks being a secret Sith Lord in Star Wars. The idea originated on Reddit. It suggests that Jar Jar’s hand gestures, battle luck, and connection to Palpatine indicate his Sith identity. Some even believed he could be Supreme Leader Snoke. Ahmed Best, the actor who played Jar Jar, hinted at the theory’s possibility. In an interview, he mentioned a deeper backstory for the character.
He implied that Jar Jar could have become a Sith Lord. However, fan backlash diminished Jar Jar’s significance in subsequent films. Best recently teased fans on Twitter, expressing his desire to explore Jar Jar’s true nature in an upcoming show. The theory continues to spark speculation among Star Wars enthusiasts, eagerly awaiting a potential revelation of Jar Jar’s hidden darkness.
It remains to be seen whether this theory holds any truth, but the ongoing discussion demonstrates the lasting impact of Jar Jar Binks on Star Wars fandom. Whether beloved or criticized, the character has become an intriguing enigma within the franchise. As fans await further developments, the mystery surrounding Jar Jar’s role in the Star Wars universe continues to fuel curiosity and anticipation.
Ahmed Best Also Portrays Telleran Beq Elsewhere In The Star Wars Universe
Ahmed Best, also known for his character Telleran Beq, first wore his Jedi robes in a show called Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge. It was a fun game show for kids that aired on the Star Wars Kids YouTube channel starting in 2020. However, the character of Telleran Beq didn’t first show up in this game show. His first appearance in the official Star Wars story was in an episode of The Mandalorian called “The Foundling.”
Now, let’s talk a bit about Telleran Beq. He’s a strong and skilled Jedi Master known by the nickname, “The Sabered Hand.” He got this name because of his impressive skills with lightsabers. In fact, he was so good he could use two at the same time! This came in handy during a big battle at the Jedi Temple. Beq was not just a warrior but also a teacher. He helped young Jedi students, called Padawans, learn the ways of the Jedi. One of his students was a little green guy you might know—Grogu! During a dangerous time, Beq helped Grogu escape from the Jedi Temple and flee from a place called Coruscant.
One lovable thing about Star Wars is that it remembers all its characters, no matter if they’re big heroes, small creatures, or even game show hosts like Beq. It’s a universe that proves that anyone can be brave and strong when the time comes. And that’s why we find the story of Telleran Beq and Ahmed Best’s portrayal of him both fun and exciting.