“What Quietly Went Away Without Anyone Noticing?” (30 Answers)

Blink, and you might miss it.
iPods? Gone. Tamagotchis? Collecting dust. Those weird fish pedicures? Nowhere to be found. Some things don’t go out with a bang—they just quietly slip away, fading from memory until someone brings them up, and suddenly, it’s like stepping back in time.
Redditors shared these and more that slowly disappeared over the years. See how many you forgot ever existed.
Politicians resigning after getting caught doing something bad.
Image source: crappy_ninja, Kairos Panamá
Toys in boxes of cereal.
Image source: Capital-Database-993, Hotinthakitchen1
Songs as ringtones.
I used to spend ages picking my favourite bit of my favourite song as my ringtone.
Image source: ButtercupBento, Andrea Piacquadio
Potpourri. I swear it was in everyone’s house when I was a kid but I haven’t seen any in in about 15 years.
Image source: Bash_street, Ju Desi
Those strange pictures where if you looked at them in a different way, a 3D image of some s****y zebra popped out at you. I remember going into a shop with my mum looking at them and we came out with headaches. What were those f*****g pictures called?
Image source: Big_Examination1042, Cole Keister
Public concern about the Panama Papers and tax evasion.
Image source: Mudhutted, RDNE Stock project
Charges against prince Andrew.
Image source: Short_Signal_5772, Sora Shimazaki
Affordable housing
Affordable Energy
Sub 8-hour ambulances
Covid.
Image source: Virtual-Breakfast435, Kaboompics.com
It’s been a while since I’ve seen eyelashes on a car.
Image source: Harrry-Otter, Karen Roe
Spontaneous human combustion.
Image source: Eoin_McLove, Guido Jansen
Chuck Norris jokes.
Image source: slapmeslappy555, Amadea Film Productions
3D this and 3D that.
Image source: verysmallwilly, Andrej Lišakov
Those black glass TV stands that had us all under a chokehold at one point in the late 2000s.
Image source: MashedPotato84, Newsonics
IPods. Only actually realised recently they stopped making the big ones all the way back in 2014, then the shuffles and nanos is 2017 and then last year they stopped making the touch. It was obvious it was going to happen because we all use our phones for music now but tell someone 15 years ago that Apple would stop making iPods and they would think you were crazy.
tldr: Apple stopped making iPods, nobody realised.
Image source: No-Cut-5618, Andres Urena
Pirate DVD sellers in car parks.
Image source: leelam808, Alfred Kenneally
Fidget Spinners.
Image source: UnexpectedRanting, charlesdeluvio
Orange streetlights are vanishing so quickly round here. The new LED jobs make a huge difference to the feel of the UK at night I think.
Image source: anon, Mehdi MeSSrro
Fish pedicures.
Image source: mysilvermachine, Alison_Winchcombe
Those little minty strips you used to put on your tongue to dissolve.
Image source: anon, inavanbytheriver
Google+. I remember lots of hype about it being “exclusive” and having to be invited by someone already on it or something, and then… It kind of just faded away.
Image source: Rich6-0-6, Jopwell
Tamagotchi’s.
Image source: anon, Brett Jordan
This will probably age me horrifically but Pogs, I still have mine.
Image source: IntrovertedArcher, musicfromadventures
NHS dentist.
Image source: Western-Mall5505, Cedric Fauntleroy
Toms, those little canvas shoes that were in for about three weeks in the early 2010s.
Image source: snorom, artistmac
Pokemon go.
Image source: Orange_fan1, Pixabay
Loom bands.
Image source: dollyblue101, Luna443
Sausage, egg and cheese bagels from McDonalds.
Image source: ally140992, BlankVerse
Blackberry phones, various alcoholic drinks (addlestones for example), FM radio.
Image source: Ornery-Rip-9813, Alejandro Mendoza
Those little finger moustache tattoos.
Image source: lagoon83, ilovecoffeeandcarbs
Those glass beads aunties and grandmas used to keep in random bowls around the house.
Image source: numediumlearning, Ali Yasar isgoren
