“What Quietly Went Away Without Anyone Noticing?” (30 Answers)

Blink, and you might miss it.

iPods? Gone. Tamagotchis? Collecting dust. Those weird fish pedicures? Nowhere to be found. Some things don’t go out with a bang—they just quietly slip away, fading from memory until someone brings them up, and suddenly, it’s like stepping back in time.

Redditors shared these and more that slowly disappeared over the years. See how many you forgot ever existed.

#1

Politicians resigning after getting caught doing something bad.

Image source: crappy_ninja, Kairos Panamá

#2

Toys in boxes of cereal.

Image source: Capital-Database-993, Hotinthakitchen1

#3

Songs as ringtones.

I used to spend ages picking my favourite bit of my favourite song as my ringtone.

Image source: ButtercupBento, Andrea Piacquadio

#4

Potpourri. I swear it was in everyone’s house when I was a kid but I haven’t seen any in in about 15 years.

Image source: Bash_street, Ju Desi

#5

Those strange pictures where if you looked at them in a different way, a 3D image of some s****y zebra popped out at you. I remember going into a shop with my mum looking at them and we came out with headaches. What were those f*****g pictures called?

Image source: Big_Examination1042, Cole Keister

#6

Public concern about the Panama Papers and tax evasion.

Image source: Mudhutted, RDNE Stock project

#7

Charges against prince Andrew.

Image source: Short_Signal_5772, Sora Shimazaki

#8

Affordable housing

Affordable Energy

Sub 8-hour ambulances

Covid.

Image source: Virtual-Breakfast435, Kaboompics.com

#9

It’s been a while since I’ve seen eyelashes on a car.

Image source: Harrry-Otter, Karen Roe

#10

Spontaneous human combustion.

Image source: Eoin_McLove, Guido Jansen

#11

Chuck Norris jokes.

Image source: slapmeslappy555, Amadea Film Productions

#12

3D this and 3D that.

Image source: verysmallwilly, Andrej Lišakov

#13

Those black glass TV stands that had us all under a chokehold at one point in the late 2000s.

Image source: MashedPotato84, Newsonics

#14

IPods. Only actually realised recently they stopped making the big ones all the way back in 2014, then the shuffles and nanos is 2017 and then last year they stopped making the touch. It was obvious it was going to happen because we all use our phones for music now but tell someone 15 years ago that Apple would stop making iPods and they would think you were crazy.

tldr: Apple stopped making iPods, nobody realised.

Image source: No-Cut-5618, Andres Urena

#15

Pirate DVD sellers in car parks.

Image source: leelam808, Alfred Kenneally

#16

Fidget Spinners.

Image source: UnexpectedRanting, charlesdeluvio

#17

Orange streetlights are vanishing so quickly round here. The new LED jobs make a huge difference to the feel of the UK at night I think.

Image source: anon, Mehdi MeSSrro

#18

Fish pedicures.

Image source: mysilvermachine, Alison_Winchcombe

#19

Those little minty strips you used to put on your tongue to dissolve.

Image source: anon, inavanbytheriver

#20

Google+. I remember lots of hype about it being “exclusive” and having to be invited by someone already on it or something, and then… It kind of just faded away.

Image source: Rich6-0-6, Jopwell

#21

Tamagotchi’s.

Image source: anon, Brett Jordan

#22

This will probably age me horrifically but Pogs, I still have mine.

Image source: IntrovertedArcher, musicfromadventures

#23

NHS dentist.

Image source: Western-Mall5505, Cedric Fauntleroy

#24

Toms, those little canvas shoes that were in for about three weeks in the early 2010s.

Image source: snorom, artistmac

#25

Pokemon go.

Image source: Orange_fan1, Pixabay

#26

Loom bands.

Image source: dollyblue101, Luna443

#27

Sausage, egg and cheese bagels from McDonalds.

Image source: ally140992, BlankVerse

#28

Blackberry phones, various alcoholic drinks (addlestones for example), FM radio.

Image source: Ornery-Rip-9813, Alejandro Mendoza

#29

Those little finger moustache tattoos.

Image source: lagoon83, ilovecoffeeandcarbs

#30

Those glass beads aunties and grandmas used to keep in random bowls around the house.

Image source: numediumlearning, Ali Yasar isgoren

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
