Hey Pandas, Can You Share How You Met Your Best Friend? (Closed)

Where or how did you meet your BFF? I met my best friend during an icebreaker at church camp. I will never look at icebreakers with the same dislike again!
#1
I met my best friend ( and girlfriend) on some obscure Lithuanian website…..
#2
I was drawing characters from a fandom we were both a part of. She came up to me and was like “omg that’s so good!” We’ve been friends ever since.
Another time I made a good friend cuz we were both wearing the same hoodie lmao
#3
It all started because he had a crush on me.
Basically, this boy (let’s call him Josh) at school clearly had a crush on me, and my actual crush (who I now know likes me back) thought that I liked Josh. So of course I hated Josh, because he was chasing away my actual crush. But the more he hung out with me, and the better I got to know him, I actually became friends with him. I think my crush figured out that I don’t have a crush on Josh, because he avoids me a lot less now.
