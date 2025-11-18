Hey Pandas, Can You Share How You Met Your Best Friend? (Closed)

by

Where or how did you meet your BFF? I met my best friend during an icebreaker at church camp. I will never look at icebreakers with the same dislike again!

#1

I met my best friend ( and girlfriend) on some obscure Lithuanian website…..

#2

I was drawing characters from a fandom we were both a part of. She came up to me and was like “omg that’s so good!” We’ve been friends ever since.
Another time I made a good friend cuz we were both wearing the same hoodie lmao

#3

It all started because he had a crush on me.
Basically, this boy (let’s call him Josh) at school clearly had a crush on me, and my actual crush (who I now know likes me back) thought that I liked Josh. So of course I hated Josh, because he was chasing away my actual crush. But the more he hung out with me, and the better I got to know him, I actually became friends with him. I think my crush figured out that I don’t have a crush on Josh, because he avoids me a lot less now.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
