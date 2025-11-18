Never Again: 30 Times People Learned Of Their Hatred For A Certain Thing After Trying It Once

Experiences vary from person to person. What may have been memorable and worth repeating for one may have been a regrettable moment for another.
The stories you’re about to read are more about the latter. People candidly shared the first experiences they’d rather forget in response to this Reddit question that made the rounds recently: “What’s something you tried once and instantly knew that it wasn’t for you?”
Commenters talked about the first time they explored mind-altering substances, went camping, had roommates, and dated after divorce. Some anecdotes were funny, others were perplexing, while a few were slightly saddening.
Nevertheless, these were interesting reads many of you will likely enjoy.
#1 Dating Me, Solo Edition
Dating again after my divorce. I realized I actually really truly did want my own space, my own home, my own finances, my own freedom. I was fulfilled by the relationships I had in my life.
The first relationship after my marriage lasted 14 days. The whole time, I tried. But I couldn’t do it.
I’m very happy alone.
Image source: whatmanthetinky, Kiran KR
#2 Not Before My Coffee, Thanks
Exercising right after I wake up in the morning. F**K THAT.
Image source: musickismagick
#3 Stranger Danger: Roommate Edition
Living with roommates. Cannot stand it. I’m fine living with a partner, family, or by myself. But a stranger, no thank you.
Image source: NewFlow6979, cottonbro studio
#4 Festival Survival: What Did I Get Myself Into?
Outdoor Festivals
Gross porta potties, no water to wash hands, the smell of weed, the smell of p**s, people smelling of BO and alcohol, pushing each other out of the way to get to the front, people OD-ing, heat strokes, people with no awareness of their surroundings, minimal seating areas, no shade, drunk adults who bring their kids while they get wasted and over priced food lol.
Image source: Fadingintothesun, Wendy Wei
#5 Outdoors? Hard pass.
Camping.
Spent one night in a tent and knew I belong indoors with AC and a fridge.
Image source: Neat_Dress_8555, Tegan Mierle
#6 When “free BBQ” turns into locked-door chaos
Church. I got dragged to some free BBQ and music thing by a friend. Turned out to be a church pushing the hip new youth rock band they had some decade or two back.
I tried to be respectful, really. I late some food, chatted with the other folks there. Then we were led into the basement for the “concert.” Fine.
The issue came when they locked the doors. This felt wrong so I politely asked to be let out. They refused. I informed them they had no right to lock me in and demanded to be let out. They grabbed the pastor.
At this point I started to get pissed. I began to complain loudly and was suddenly surrounded by church-goers trying to tell me this was normal.
Soon afterwards I really started to lose my cool. I demanded they unlock the door and basically informed them this was utter b******t.
In the end a scene was made (I shoved preacherman) and I was escorted out by three people and i have never set foot in a church since, quite happily.
Edit: I added that I got salty shoved preacher after they resisted letting me go because it felt dishonest not to tell the whole story. Also I did make the case that the locked doors were a fire hazard to no avail.
Edit 2: seems thus was a cult. It was a large-ish Christian church in my hometown that was freshly built and seemed legit from the outside.
Image source: Pretty_Benign, Nikko Tan
#7 That Escalated Faster Than Expected
C**aine. The high is fun but short, and my first thought was “you know what would be fun? More c**aine.” Noped right out of that party and never did it again.
Image source: VenkHeerman, cottonbro studio
#8 This Is Social Overload, Right?
Big, loud parties. I’m not all that social in the first place, but it gets worse when I’m surrounded by super social people who are all socializing very loudly, typically with very loud music in the background (I also have fairly sensitive hearing).
Image source: MrExist777, Maurício Mascaro
#9 When Your Arms Just Don’t Get It
Dancing in a club. It looked like a good time, then I discovered I have absolutely no idea what to do with my arms and legs on the dance floor, and I look and feel ridiculous. Not fun.
Image source: Leipopo_Stonnett, Yan Krukau
#10 Swipe, Swipe, Nope
For me, it was dating apps. I tried one out and instantly felt it wasn’t for me. The endless swiping and shallow interactions left me feeling more lonely than connected. Plus majority of people there only want one thing.
Image source: frenchmarlboro, Good Faces Agency
#11 Fries Over Fancy Every Time
Sweet potato fries. Everyone always tells me how great they are, but if you want fries, get fries. You can’t beat the classic.
Image source: Cbonline12, Valeria Boltneva
#12 Why Does Running Hate Me?
Running as exercise.
Image source: JWMLUV0810, Pexels LATAM
#13 Meditation, or accidental fidgeting?
Meditation . I cannot sit still for the life of me.
Image source: Fun-Comfortable-9028, Andrea Piacquadio
#14 Nope, Not My Horror Movie
Haunted houses. Having people jump out of the day and scream in my face while I walk through cheesy scenes of violence was not even a little fun for me.
Image source: DoomsdayMachineInc, Carlos de Miguel
#15 Falling for regret, hard pass now
Marriage. I knew before I did it that I shouldn’t be doing it with this guy. I did it anyway. Big mistake. Huge. I figured out that it’s a lot easier to say I do, than it is to say I don’t want to do this anymore.
Image source: Initial-Shop-8863, Emma Bauso
#16 Plot twist: Life hit different today
This world. It was so bad I cried the moment I entered it.
Image source: pikachu_sashimi, Pixabay
#17 Survived the Two-Hour Sales Gauntlet
Telemarketing. I walked out after two hours. I felt like the lowest of low life.
Image source: dma1965, Tima Miroshnichenko
#18 Plot Twist: Stuck But Still Standing
Corporate job… it’s not for me. Except it’s now been 20yrs soulless years and I have zero will to live.
Image source: mr-blister-fister, Campaign Creators
#19 Pro-Level Rollerblading Fail
I put on roller blades, stood up, sat down and took them off. Was going to break my damn neck.
Image source: Kooky-Clue-4855, RDNE Stock project
#20 This Got Dark Real Fast
Shrooms. The first bit was pretty good, but then while I was laying in bed my Kurt Cobain poster fell on top of me. I was freaking out as to why Kurt Cobain came of out of heaven to specifically attack me. Nonetheless, I k*lled him a second time.
Image source: PresentationTop6097, MART PRODUCTION
#21 Liquid confusion, but make it fancy
Wine. Still have no idea how people can drink it.
Image source: outerwildsy, Helena Lopes
#22 Why bother fixing broken vibes?
Trying to change people who treat you like s**t.
Image source: aipixelpioneer, Odonata Wellnesscenter
#23 When Loving More Gets Messy
Polyamory
It caused me a lot of emotional damage.
Image source: QueenJC, cottonbro studio
#24 Not exactly minty fresh, huh?
Cigarettes. Didn’t care for the dirty ashtray taste that lingered in my mouth.
#25 When Fun Goes Too Far
C**aine. I tried it and realized it was for me, like it really really was for me, thats when I knew it wasn’t for me. I’d be dead if the pleasure sector was more in control than the logic sector. .
Image source: Atomic_ad, Mikhail Nilov
#26 This got me stressing too
Weed. I don’t understand how people enjoy it. Just gave me panic attacks. Never again.
Image source: flowerygirliexx, cottonbro studio
#27 Not the cozy hug I signed up for
I was shocked at how much I hate weighted blankets. People say so many good things about them! I put it over me, boom, instant claustrophobia. I don’t even have claustrophobia. Except with weighted blankets.
Image source: ReedBird457, Anastasia Prideina
#28 Love the job, not the job title
Being a teacher. I love the teaching part. I hate being a teacher.
Image source: Bekosus, Kenny Eliason
#29 Sugar Overload, Not Worth It
Crumbl cookies. Expensive, way too sugary, and just meh. never again.
Image source: beepbopboopbop69, Polina Tankilevitch
#30 Honestly, It’s Just Gross
That stinky fermented norwegian fish thing. I thought maybe it just smelled bad and tasted ok but yeah it’s awful all around.
Image source: azninvasion2000, Paul Einerhand
