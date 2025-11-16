148 Motherhood Quotes To Highlight This Deep Bond

There are many jobs out there, but being a mother might not be a job just like others. While this job doesn’t bring paychecks, it’s rewarding nonetheless. Motherhood quotes on this list talk about the part of being a mom that might not be visible to everyone, at least not without experiencing it first.
To express a mother’s love in quotes can be a tricky task. It’s hard to grasp the full extent the relationship between a parent and a child spans. But these heartwarming sayings will surely try and capture the essence of it, to make it somewhat easier to understand and share. Speaking about the love of a mother, and their connection with the child, these quotes about motherhood are sure to capture the love and touch the deepest depths of anyone’s heart.
If you’ve been wondering what quotes about a mother’s love to share with your mothers or children, this is the place to find them. Even if it’s just to spread awareness of the wonderful gift of being a mother. So dig in, vote for your favorites, and make sure to share these motherhood quotes with your mom!
#1
“Kids don’t stay with you if you do it right. It’s the one job where, the better you are, the more surely you won’t be needed in the long run.”—Barbara Kingsolver
#2
“Motherhood is tough. If you just want a wonderful little creature to love, you can get a puppy.” —Barbara Walters
#3
“Making a decision to have a child—it’s momentous. It is to decide forever to have your heart go walking around outside your body.” —Elizabeth Stone
#4
“Insanity is hereditary; you get it from your children.”—Sam Levenson
#5
“No language can express the power and beauty and heroism of a mother’s love.” —Edwin Chapin
#6
“Motherhood has a very humanizing effect. Everything gets reduced to essentials.” —Meryl Streep
#7
“The natural state of motherhood is unselfishness. When you become a mother, you are no longer the center of your own universe. You relinquish that position to your children.” —Jessica Lange
#8
“There are so many times you will feel you have failed, but in the eyes, heart and mind of your child, you are supermom.” —Stephanie Precourt
#9
“Successful mothers are not the ones that have never struggled. They are the ones that never give up, despite the struggles.” —Sharon Jaynes
#10
“It just occurred to me that the majority of my diet is made up of food that my kid didn’t finish…”—Carrie Underwood
#11
“Mother is a verb. It’s something you do. Not just who you are.” — Cheryl Lacey Donovan
#12
“A mother’s love liberates.” —Maya Angelou
#13
“One good mother is worth a hundred schoolmasters.” —George Herbert
#14
“Call your mother. Tell her you love her. Remember, you’re the only person who knows what her heart sounds like from the inside.” —Rachel Wolchin
#15
“A mother is she who can take the place of all others but whose place no one else can take.”—Cardinal Meymillod
#16
“My favorite thing about being a mom is just what a better person it makes you on a daily basis.”—Drew Barrymore
#17
“Mother is a verb. It’s something you do, not just who you are.”—Dorothy Canfield Fisher
#18
“May your coffee be stronger than your toddler.”
#19
“Everybody wants to save the Earth; nobody wants to help Mom do the dishes.”—P.J. O’Rourke
#20
“When your mother asks, ‘Do you want a piece of advice?’ it’s a mere formality. It doesn’t matter if you answer yes or no. You’re going to get it anyway.”—Erma Bombeck
#21
“Having children is like living in a frat house. Nobody sleeps, everything’s broken, and there’s a lot of throwing up.”—Ray Romano
#22
“My daughter introduced me to myself.”—Beyoncé Knowles
#23
“Sleep at this point is just a concept, something I’m looking forward to investigating in the future.”—Amy Schumer
#24
“Being a single parent is twice the work, twice the stress and twice the tears but also twice the hugs, twice the love and twice the pride”
#25
“Being raised by a single mother, I learned to appreciate and value independent women.”—Kenny Conley
#26
“Mothers hold their children’s hands for a while, but their hearts forever.”
#27
“Being a mom has made me so tired. And so happy.” —Tina Fey
#28
“There is such a special sweetness in being able to participate in creation.” —Pamela S. Nadav
#29
“The influence of a mother in the lives of her children is beyond calculation.”—James E. Faust
#30
“Motherhood is wonderful, but it’s also hard work. It’s the logistics more than anything. You discover you have reserves of energy you didn’t know you had.” —Deborah Mailman
#31
“A mother’s arms are more comforting than anyone else’s.” —Princess Diana
#32
“Mothers can forgive anything! Tell me all, and be sure that I will never let you go, though the whole world should turn from you.” —Louisa May Alcott
#33
“There was never a child so lovely but his mother was glad to get him to sleep.” —Ralph Waldo Emerson
#34
“Motherhood is not for the faint-hearted. Frogs, skinned knees, and the insults of teenage girls are not meant for the wimpy.” —Danielle Steel
#35
“Having children just puts the whole world into perspective. Everything else just disappears.” —Kate Winslet
#36
“A mother is a person who seeing there are only four pieces of pie for five people, promptly announces she never did care for pie.” —Tenneva Jordan
#37
“He didn’t realize that love as powerful as your mother’s for you leaves its own mark.” —J.K. Rowling
#38
“For when a child is born the mother also is born again.” —Gilbert Parker
#39
“I think in a lot of ways unconditional love is a myth. My mom’s the only reason I know it’s a real thing.” — Conor Oberst
#40
“I want my children to have all the things I couldn’t afford. Then I want to move in with them.” —Phyllis Diller
#41
“The hand that rocks the cradle usually is attached to someone who isn’t getting enough sleep.” —John Fiebig
#42
“If you’re a mom, you’re a superhero. Period.”—Rosie Pope
#43
“There is no influence so powerful as that of the mother.”—Sara Josepha Hale
#44
“The world needs our mothers.”—Liya Kebede
#45
“God could not be everywhere, and therefore he made mothers.”—Rudyard Kipling
#46
“Mothers are like glue. Even when you can’t see them, they’re still holding the family together.”—Susan Gale
#47
“It’s a funny thing about mothers and fathers. Even when their own child is the most disgusting little blister you could ever imagine, they still think that he or she is wonderful.”—Roald Dahl
#48
“My sister said once: ‘Anything I don’t want Mother to know, I don’t even think of if she’s in the room.’”—Agatha Christie
#49
“A mother is a person who, seeing there are only four pieces of pie for five people, promptly announces she never did care for pie.”—Tenneva Jordan
#50
“Life began with waking up and loving my mother’s face.”—George Eliot
#51
“Why don’t kids understand that their nap is not for them but for us?”—Alyson Hannigan
#52
“You don’t take a class; you’re thrown into motherhood and learn from experience.”—Jennie Finch
#53
“There are places in the heart you don’t even know exist until you love a child.”—Anne Lamott
#54
“Being a mama can be tough, but always remember in the eyes of your child, no one does it better than you.”
#55
“I value so many people who have to work full time, definitely single mothers. Their work is the hardest work. I applaud it so much.”—Molly Sims
#56
“No daughter and mother should ever live apart, no matter what the distance between them.”—Christie Watson
#57
“Having kids—the responsibility of rearing good, kind, ethical, responsible human beings—is the biggest job anyone can embark on.” —Maria Shriver
#58
“[Motherhood is] the biggest gamble in the world. It is the glorious life force. It’s huge and scary—it’s an act of infinite optimism.” —Gilda Radner
#59
“Grown don’t mean nothing to a mother. A child is a child. They get bigger, older, but grown. In my heart it don’t mean a thing.”—Toni Morrison
#60
“Motherhood: all love begins and ends there.” —Robert Browning
#61
“Motherhood was the great equalizer for me; I started to identify with everybody.” —Annie Lennox
#62
“Mothers and their children are in a category all their own. There’s no bond so strong in the entire world. No love so instantaneous and forgiving.” —Gail Tsukiyama
#63
“A mother’s love for her child is like nothing else in the world. It knows no law, no pity, it dates all things and crushes down remorselessly all that stands in its path.” ―Agatha Christie
#64
“If evolution really works, how come mothers only have two hands?” —Milton Berle
#65
“A mother’s happiness is like a beacon, lighting up the future but reflected also on the past in the guise of fond memories.” —Honoré de Balzac
#66
“A mother’s arms are made of tenderness and children sleep soundly in them.” —Victor Hugo
#67
“I know how to do anything—I’m a mom.” —Roseanne Barr
#68
“Mother love is the fuel that enables a normal human being to do the impossible.” —Marion C. Garretty
#69
“She never quite leaves her children at home, even when she doesn’t take them along.” —Margaret Culkin Banning
#70
“Women do not have to sacrifice personhood if they are mothers. They do not have to sacrifice motherhood in order to be persons. Liberation was meant to expand women’s opportunities, not to limit them. The self-esteem that has been found in new pursuits can also be found in mothering.” —Elaine Heffner
#71
“There is nothing as sincere as a mother’s kiss.” —Saleem Sharma
#72
“Mother’s love is peace. It need not be acquired, it need not be deserved.” — Erich Fromm
#73
“A man loves his sweetheart the most, his wife the best, but his mother the longest.” —Irish proverb
#74
“If Mama ain’t happy, ain’t nobody happy.” —Ferrell Sims
#75
“Heaven is at the feet of Mothers.” —Arabic proverb
#76
“A mother’s love endures through all.” —Washington Irving
#77
“We are born of love; love is our mother.” —Rumi
#78
“There is nothing in the world of art like the songs Mother used to sing.” —Billy Sunday
#79
“The best place to cry is on a mother’s arms.” —Jodi Picoult
#80
“Motherhood is a choice you make every day, to put someone else’s happiness and well-being ahead of your own, to teach the hard lessons, to do the right thing even when you’re not sure what the right thing is…and to forgive yourself, over and over again, for doing everything wrong.” —Donna Ball
#81
“In the end… I am the only one who can give my children a happy mother who loves life.” —Janene Wolsey Baadsgaard
#82
“I’d like to be the ideal mother, but I’m too busy raising my kids.”
#83
“A mother is one to whom you hurry when you are troubled.” — Emily Dickinson
#84
“The heart of a mother is a deep abyss at the bottom of which you will always find forgiveness.”—Honore de Balzac
#85
“Youth fades, love droops, the leaves of friendship fall. A mother’s secret hope outlives them all.”—Oliver Wendell Holmes
#86
“Each day of our lives we make deposits in the memory banks of our children.”—Charles R. Swindoll
#87
“I remember my mother’s prayers and they have always followed me. They have clung to me all my life.”—Abraham Lincoln
#88
“My mother was my role model before I even knew what that word was.”—Lisa Leslie
#89
“I believe the choice to become a mother is the choice to become one of the greatest spiritual teachers there is.”—Oprah
#90
“My mother’s love has always been a sustaining force for our family, and one of my greatest joys is seeing her integrity, her compassion, her intelligence reflected in my daughters.”—Michelle Obama
#91
“Being a full-time mother is one of the highest-salaried jobs since the payment is pure love.” —Mildred B. Vermont
#92
“At the end of the day my most important job is still mom-in-chief.”—Michelle Obama
#93
“Mother, the ribbons of your love are woven around my heart.”
#94
“A mother is your first friend, your best friend, your forever friend.”
#95
“If love is as sweet as a flower, then my mother is that sweet flower of love.” —Stevie Wonder
#96
“Mothers possess a power beyond that of a king on his throne.”—Mabel Hale
#97
“Any mother could perform the jobs of several air-traffic controllers with ease.”—Lisa Alther
#98
“Life doesn’t come with a manual, it comes with a mother.”
#99
“Silence is golden. Unless you have kids. Then silence is just suspicious.”
#100
“The most remarkable thing about my mother is that for thirty years she served the family nothing but leftovers. The original meal has never been found.”—Calvin Trillin
#101
“Motherhood changes everything.”—Adriana Trigiani
#102
“A baby fills a place in your heart that you never knew was empty.”
#103
“You’re always going to wonder if you’re doing things wrong, but that’s what it means to be a mom, to care so much about someone else that you just want to be perfect as possible.”—Naya Rivera
#104
“Being a mother is learning about strengths you didn’t know you had.”—Linda Wooten
#105
“I want to show the example that you can be a single mother and work and handle a lot of other things at the same time.”—Christina Milian
#106
“I love you every day. And now, I will miss you every day.”—Mitch Albom
#107
“If I had a single flower for every time I think of you, I could walk forever in my garden.”—Claudia Gandhi
#108
“There are no goodbyes, wherever you are, you will always be in my heart.”—Mahatma Gandhi
#109
“No matter what age… I’ll always need you mom.”
#110
“Those we love and lose are always connected by heartstrings into infinity.”—Terri Guillemets
#111
“Mothers hold their children’s hands for a while, but their hearts forever.”
#112
“A mom’s hug lasts long after she lets go.”
#113
“To describe my mother would be to write about a hurricane in its perfect power. Or the climbing, falling colors of a rainbow.” – Maya Angelou
#114
“In giving birth to our babies, we may find that we give birth to new possibilities within ourselves.” —Myla and Jon Kabat-Zinn
#115
“There’s no way to be a perfect mother and a million ways to be a good one.” —Jill Churchill
#116
“When you are a mother, you are never really alone in your thoughts. A mother always has to think twice, once for herself and once for her child.”—Sophia Loren
#117
“Mother—that was the bank where we deposited all our hurts and worries.” —T. DeWitt Talmage
#118
“A mother understands what a child does not say.” —Jewish Proverb
#119
“Motherhood has relaxed me in many ways. You learn to deal with crisis. I’ve become a juggler, I suppose. It’s all a big circus, and nobody who knows me believes I can manage, but sometimes I do.” —Jane Seymour
#120
“Most mothers are instinctive philosophers.” —Harriet Beecher Stowe
#121
“The art of mothering is to teach the art of living to children.” —Elaine Heffner
#122
“A mother is not a person to lean on, but a person to make leaning unnecessary.” —Dorothy Canfield Fisher
#123
“Mother’s love grows by giving.” —Charles Lamb
#124
“The hand that rocks the cradle is the hand that rules the world.” —W.R. Wallace
#125
“No matter how old a mother is, she watches her middle-aged children for signs of improvement.” —Florida Scott-Maxwell
#126
“The only love that I really believe in is a mother’s love for her children.” —Karl Lagerfeld
#127
“In a child’s eyes, a mother is a goddess. She can be glorious or terrible, benevolent or filled with wrath, but she commands love either way. I am convinced that this is the greatest power in the universe.” —N.K. Jemisin
#128
“It may be possible to gild pure gold, but who can make his mother more beautiful?” —Mahatma Gandhi
#129
“The fastest way to break the cycle of perfectionism and become a fearless mother is to give up the idea of doing it perfectly—indeed to embrace uncertainty and imperfection.” —Arianna Huffington
#130
“My mom smiled at me. Her smile kind of hugged me.” —R.J. Palacio
#131
“I realized when you look at your mother, you are looking at the purest love you will ever know.” —Mitch Albom
#132
“Compassion is like mother giving love to her children. Mother’s ways are higher than others, even when everyone rejects, mother accepts with her arms open and wide.” —Amit Ray
#133
“Biology is the least of what makes someone a mother.” —Oprah Winfrey
#134
“A mother’s arms are made of tenderness, and children sleep soundly in them.”—Victor Hugo
#135
“The best medicine in the world is a mother’s kiss.”
#136
“I can imagine no heroism greater than motherhood.”—Lance Conrad
#137
“The phrase ’working mother’ is redundant.”—Jane Sellman
#138
“To describe my mother would be to write about a hurricane in its perfect power.”—Maya Angelou
#139
“A mother is the one who fills your heart in the first place.” —Amy Tan
#140
“There is no role in life that is more essential than that of motherhood.”—Elder M. Russell Ballard
#141
“A mother’s love is more beautiful than any fresh flower.”—Debasish Mridha
#142
“In the end, mothers are always right. No one else tells the truth.”—Randy Susan Meyers
#143
“Ah, babies! They’re more than just adorable little creatures on whom you can blame your farts.”—Tina Fey
#144
“Motherhood is the greatest thing and the hardest thing.”—Ricki Lake
#145
“I think it’s really important for every mother to find their own way.”—Solange Knowles
#146
“My mother is a never-ending song in my heart of comfort, happiness, and being. I may sometimes forget the words but I always remember the tune.”—Graycie Harmon
#147
“Sometimes the strength of motherhood is greater than natural laws.” – Barbara Kingsolver
#148
“Birth is the epicenter of women’s power.” –Ani DiFranco
Follow Us