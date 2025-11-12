A Girl And Her Husky

by

It took a few month of planning to create this set of images. We found a husky owner that was willing to let us photograph their dog together with my daughter. The inspiration behind the image was the fact that the husky’s eyes are very much like my daughter’s and thought it might make a great combination. I think it worked out fabulously. My wife got to work on the “Eskimo” coat and decided upon matching tones that fitted in with the color of the surroundings and husky of course. Magic happened at the shoot suffice to say Huskies are super active dogs that rarely sit still so we were happy to photograph what we did!

A girl and her husky

A Girl And Her Husky

Patrick Penrose
