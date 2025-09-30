89 Maps That Have No Business Being This Bad Yet Funny At The Same Time (New Pics)

A good map should help you find your way around, teach you something about geography or give you a sense of place. But some maps do none of that… Instead, they leave you questioning everything you thought you knew about the world. Part cartography, part chaos.

Some maps are masters of misdirection, others are accidental works of comedy. And the internet is full of these useless gems. Many can be found in a little corner aptly called Terrible Maps. The Facebook page has 1.2 million followers, all getting lost together down a rabbit-hole of nonsensical maps.

Bored Panda has put together a list of our favorites from the page for you to scroll through while you plan your next trip. Be warned, many of these might teach you nothing about geography but everything about human imagination, confidence and our ability to slap a label on something and call it a day. These hilarious maps gone south are reminders that not every visual aid is actually aiding anything. Sometimes “it’s geography, but make it entertainment…”

#1 Fun Fact: The Baltic Sea Is A Crocodile Eating Finland

Image source: TerribleMaps

#2 Map Of Tingham, UK

Image source: TerribleMaps

#3 The Purr-Fect Map

Image source: TerribleMaps

#4 No One Trolls With Street Names Quite Like Prague

Image source: TerribleMaps

#5 Map Of Africa Made From Orange Peel

Image source: TerribleMaps

#6 Really Pleased With My New IKEA Globe That Shows Earth At Night Time

Image source: Terrible Maps

#7 The United States Drawn Entirely From Memory

Image source: TerribleMaps

#8 A Very Serious Dog Map

Image source: TerribleMaps

#9 This Weather Map Perfectly Sums Up How Most Finns Feel

Image source: TerribleMaps

#10 A Pizza Map Of Italy

Image source: Terrible Maps

#11 Average Sneeze Speed Across Europe

Image source: TerribleMaps

#12 When You Try To Draw A Straight Line With A Ruler But Your Finger Has Other Pla

Image source: TerribleMaps

#13 U.S. States With More Cows Than People

Image source: TerribleMaps

#14 Australians When Surprised

Image source: Terrible Maps

#15 Now It Makes Sense

Image source: Terrible Maps

#16 Where Johnny Cash Claims To Have Traveled In “I’ve Been Everywhere”

Image source: TerribleMaps

#17 Prisons vs. Colleges By US State

Image source: TerribleMaps

#18 Countries Googling Google On Google In The Last Day

Image source: TerribleMaps

#19 Countries That Declared War On Birds… And Lost

Image source: TerribleMaps

#20 A Proposed Two-State Solution

Image source: TerribleMaps

#21 Is It Possible To Walk To Australia From Your Country?

Image source: TerribleMaps

#22 The World After An 8,800m Sea Rise

Image source: TerribleMaps

#23 A Topographic Map Of Africa

Image source: Terrible Maps

#24 The Earth Before And After Your Opinion

Image source: Terrible Maps

#25 Map Showing Which Countries Are The Hairiest

Image source: TerribleMaps

#26 What Earth Will Look Like In 250 Million Years, With Today’s Borders

Image source: TerribleMaps

#27 When Mobile Connections To Russian Networks Revealed Troop Positions

Image source: TerribleMaps

#28 How To Be A Terrible Neighbour

Image source: TerribleMaps

#29 Kanawyers And Independence Are 20 Miles Apart, But The Road Trip Takes 300 Miles And Six Hours

Image source: TerribleMaps

#30 Can The Name Of This European Country Be Spelled Using Only Periodic Table Elements?

Image source: TerribleMaps

#31 Cyclist Recreates Nirvana’s Iconic Nevermind Album Cover

Image source: TerribleMaps

#32 States Where You Can Get Arrested For Wrestling A Bear

Image source: TerribleMaps

#33 Tiger Ownership Legality By U.S. State

Image source: TerribleMaps

#34 The Most Commonly Used Word In Each State’s Wikipedia Page

Image source: TerribleMaps

#35 Colossal Squid Sightings Around The World

Image source: TerribleMaps

#36 New Zealand’s Snake Population Density

Image source: TerribleMaps

#37 Did You Know?

Image source: TerribleMaps

#38 The Great Italian Divide

Image source: TerribleMaps

#39 When You Set Out To Map The World But Remember You’re A Chap From 1930s Britain

Image source: TerribleMaps

#40 Fun Fact: Switzerland Is 18 The Gambias Away From Mongolia

Image source: TerribleMaps

#41 This Map Shows How Zealandia Might Look Today If It Had Stayed Above Sea Level

Image source: TerribleMaps

#42 Can You Legally Hunt Unicorns In Your State?

Image source: TerribleMaps

#43 How European Explorers Saw America In 1492

Image source: TerribleMaps

#44 Am I The Only One Who Sees An Elephant Doing The Front Crawl When I Look At The Mediterranean?

Image source: TerribleMaps

#45 Countries That Have Fined Google $20,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000

Image source: TerribleMaps

#46 U.S. States With The Highest Number Of Venomous Animals

Image source: TerribleMaps

#47 The Neighborhoods Of New York City

Image source: TerribleMaps

#48 Where You Can Own A Monkey In The USA

Image source: TerribleMaps

#49 The Most Likely Colour Of Your House In Europe

Image source: TerribleMaps

#50 You Can Sail In A Straight Line From Georgia To Georgia

Image source: TerribleMaps

#51 The Earth, But Just Islands

Image source: TerribleMaps

#52 Berlin Is Approximately 7 Belgiums Away From Moscow

Image source: TerribleMaps

#53 Every State’s Most Disturbing Sports Mascot

Image source: TerribleMaps

#54 Rule Brie-Tannia: God Save The Cream

Image source: TerribleMaps

#55 Americans Were Asked To Identify The UK On A World Map

Image source: TerribleMaps

#56 The Top “Why Is [state] So…” Question For Each Aussie State

Image source: TerribleMaps

#57 Density Of Pig Farms Across Europe

Image source: TerribleMaps

#58 Stereotype Map Of New England

Image source: TerribleMaps

#59 Countries In Europe Whose National Animals Are Extinct Or Mythical

Image source: TerribleMaps

#60 US States By Paid Sick Leave Laws In 2025

Image source: TerribleMaps

#61 How Many New Mexicos Fit Inside Mexico

Image source: TerribleMaps

#62 Countries Featured In Poland’s Anthem

Image source: TerribleMaps

#63 Pluto vs. The State Of Alaska

Image source: TerribleMaps

#64 The Shortest Route From Santiago, Chile To Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia

Image source: TerribleMaps

#65 First To Open In Each State: Target Or Walmart

Image source: TerribleMaps

#66 Present-Day Ghana vs. Where The Ghana Empire Actually Was

Image source: TerribleMaps

#67 Really Makes You Think

Image source: TerribleMaps

#68 Exactly

Image source: Terrible Maps

#69 The Drive So Dull Only Midwesterners Survive It

Image source: TerribleMaps

#70 A Flag Map Of Europe Where Each Country Is Shown With The Flag Of The Nation It Shares Its Shortest Land Border With

Image source: TerribleMaps

#71 Wyoming Has A Lower Population Than The Other 49 States Combined

Image source: TerribleMaps

#72 Historical And Present Distribution Of Lions

Image source: TerribleMaps

#73 The Size Of Texas Compared To The Moon And Dwarf Planets

Image source: TerribleMaps

#74 What France’s Borders Looked Like Briefly In 1866

Image source: TerribleMaps

#75 U.S. States With The Most (And Least) Attractive People

Image source: TerribleMaps

#76 How Many Brazils Fit Into Switzerland

Image source: TerribleMaps

#77 A Useful Map For New Yorkers In La

Image source: TerribleMaps

#78 Countries Where The Local Name Is Extremely Different From The English Version

Image source: TerribleMaps

#79 What A Masterpiece. Absolute Chaos – Couldn’t Have Designed It Better Myself. If You’re English, You Know

Image source: TerribleMaps

#80 States Where Lassoing Fish Is Illegal

Image source: TerribleMaps

#81 I Mean, I’ve Seen Worse Ideas

Image source: TerribleMaps

#82 Map Of The Donbas Region Putin Proposed Ukraine Should Cede In Exchange For Ending The Fighting

Image source: TerribleMaps

#83 A Map Of Every Country That Starts With A Capital Letter

Image source: TerribleMaps

#84 Map Of What Europeans Think Is The ‘South’ In The USA

Image source: TerribleMaps

#85 Does Your State Or Province Share Its Name With A Street In Chicago?

Image source: TerribleMaps

#86 States Most Likely To Survive An Alien Invasion

Image source: TerribleMaps

#87 The Legality Of Flamethrower Ownership In The United States

Image source: TerribleMaps

#88 Which State Has The Worst License Plate?

Image source: TerribleMaps

#89 The EU, But Every Country Is The UK

Image source: TerribleMaps

