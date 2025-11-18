35 Strange, Dangerous And Simply Silly Trends That Had No Reason To Be Created

Trends are everywhere. They influence people’s fashion choices, their decisions regarding home decor or hairstyles, and can even determine what video games or TikTok dances, among other things, are popular at a given time.
In addition to being seemingly omnipresent, they are also everchanging. As times change, so do trends; and it’s no secret that once you reach a certain age, it can be difficult to keep up with the current ones. Some of them might even seem bizarre or strange.
Seeking to learn what trends people consider to be the strangest ones of the past decade, redditor ‘PaceSubstantial1107’ turned to the ‘Ask Reddit’ community and started a discussion on the topic. Quite a few netizens shared their opinions, covering all sorts of odd or even disappointing trends, so if you’re curious about what they had to say, scroll down to find their answers on the list below.
#1
People filming themselves giving food or money to those in need .If you are going to help someone just do it don’t broadcast your good deed.
Image source: Sea_Pangolin3840, Timur Weber
#2
A complete Disregard for science and discovery.
Image source: jay105000, Photo By: Kaboompics.com
#3
Tipping for everything and anything.
Image source: mike_essAZ, Photo By: Kaboompics.com
#4
Anti-intellectualism. Being undereducated is a matter of pride in a lot of areas.
Image source: Mieczyslaw_Stilinski, SHVETS production
#5
Pathologizing every conceivable human behavior so that no one has to ever be responsible for anything they do.
Image source: sakkadesu, SHVETS production
#6
People forgetting how to talk into a mobile phone. Instead of holding it so the mic is by your mouth and the speaker by your ear, now people hold it flat and shout at the bottom while wondering why they can’t hear the other person properly. I don’t care if this makes me sound old, it just makes zero sense.
Image source: orange_lighthouse, Andrea Piacquadio
#7
Youtube families—- I mean it’s weird how you put your 11 year old crying over homework on youtube.
Image source: Naw2665, MART PRODUCTION
#8
Gender reveals.
Image source: WEEDINMYBUTTHOLE, Alex Hussein
#9
Massive numbers of people believing completely made up s**t.
Image source: Hank_Western, Brett Sayles
#10
Bigotry and racism making a come back. Didn’t think we’d be going backwards.
Image source: Ok-Name8703, Edmond Dantès
#11
“Alpha male” b******t.
Anonymous: My friend suggested if anyone non-ironically says ‘alpha male’ to you just say you’re a ‘turbo dude’, and tell them its one above alpha male. I mean its made up anyway
Image source: continuousBaBa, Yasin Gdu
#12
F***ing lip fillers and whatever plastic put to the body. Poor people. They don’t have to be pressured by non-essential physical standards.
Image source: zunashi, Youssef Labib
#13
Not being able to talk to humans on the f*****g phone.
I have to call doctor offices for my job and I always have to press like 5 buttons, only to have to leave a message.
Image source: MaraTheBard, Ketut Subiyanto
#14
Not believing in science. It blows my mind the people who I used to think had their s**t together who now believe all of these conspiracy theories and “do their own research”. It’s crazy.
Image source: hoptownky, Keira Burton
#15
People making money from filming themselves ‘reacting’ to things.
Image source: Skapti, Ron Lach
#16
People annoying/”pranking” others in public and filming ensuing reactions. Annoying customers/retail & fast food workers and filming whole thing for likes and content. Leave people alone.
Image source: Tricky_Rabbit, Niklas Jeromin
#17
The politicization of science. We’ve always had biased surveys and studies, but denying the concept of science entirely and the bragging about it like a badge of honor toward idealism is bizarre.
Image source: shoeeebox, Chokniti Khongchum
#18
Concert Tickets starting OVER $100 each.
Image source: mike_essAZ, Wendy Wei
#19
Producers, directors and studios blaming audiences for not wanting to go see their remake/reboot/prequel/sequel.
also studios spending so much money on movies that it’s virtually impossible for them to break even.
Image source: MikrokosmicUnicorn, Tima Miroshnichenko
#20
Blaming vaccines on everything from autism to, car accidents, to atheism, to drowning, to falling on ice, etc. Those people with fake tremors on social media just look like idiots.
Image source: flecksable_flyer, RF._.studio
#21
Gen Z thinking that putting your life on social media is normal. It’s not. It’s never been normal.
Image source: TranslucentSurfer, cottonbro studio
#22
Tiktok. Like 95 percent is stupid human tricks.
#23
Houses that are grey all over.
Image source: Western-Mall5505, Max Vakhtbovycn
#24
Bring proud of being ignorant and uneducated.
Image source: selkiesidhe, Micah Eleazar
#25
People filming themselves in public doing strange dances.
Image source: anon, Artem Podrez
#26
Young men driving around with “I EAT A*S” in huge letters on the back of their trucks. I mean, I’m not kink-shaming, but that seems like a really strange flex.
Image source: JJCDAD, Giona Mason
#27
Saying the quiet part out loud.
Maybe I was just blissfully unaware, but it seems like most bigots of all types used to keep their hate internal or anonymous. Or at least, after the late 70s early 80s. But now days, even politicians will take to the “big stage” and spout off their hate as if it was perfectly normal.
Image source: MOS95B, Henri Mathieu-Saint-Laurent
#28
Those Giant Tarantula Eyelashes!
Image source: FlizzyFluff, Dermstore
#29
Glamorizing mental health issues.
Image source: VENoelle, Polina Zimmerman
#30
People posting really personal information publicly. I.e. “my dad just died and I’m so sad here’s a 20 second video of me crying”.
Image source: unusualspider33, mikoto.raw Photographer
#31
People basing their entire personality on who they voted for. 🙄.
Image source: Resq_Tech
#32
People “unboxing” stuff online and women tapping things with their nails in videos.
Image source: Miserable-Brit-1533, Photo By: Kaboompics.com
#33
The commoditization of every iota of human experience.
justpackingheat1: Oh, you enjoy piecing together puzzles? Why not sell your completed puzzle on eBay, share your best puzzle tips on an ad-covered blog, create an online seminar for helping others learn more about the joys of puzzles, or shove that puzzle up your a*s and sell the photos on OF?
Image source: ceilingscorpion
#34
Kids filming themselves in a grocery store, opening and licking ice cream, then putting it back in the freezer to be purchased.
Image source: TrackAwayFromMe, Min An
#35
The broccoli haircut on every teenage boy.
Image source: Brahskee, cottonbro studio
Follow Us