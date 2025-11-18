“One Of The Most Terrifying Experiences”: Things People Swear They’ve Seen But Nobody Believes Them

Since the advent of smartphones, it seems like it’s become much harder to tell a story and have people believe it. “Well, did you take a photo?” or “Why didn’t you get a video?” might be the first responses that you hear after recounting an unbelievable tale. But at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter if others are skeptical. You know what you saw, and you can always tell the story online!
Redditors have recently been recalling the most amazing things they’ve witnessed but don’t have any proof of. So enjoy reading through these experiences that we sincerely hope actually happened, and be sure to upvote the ones that you find most incredible!
#1
Our 15 yo daughter emptied the dishwasher without being asked. Others remain skeptical, but I swear I saw it.
Image source: WittyTitle5450, Castorly Stock
#2
Came back from dinner with my then girlfriend (now wife) and our friend to friend’s house. Friend said Shhhh and we crept up to the window next to the front door. Her chocolate lab was laying asleep on the couch that he wasn’t allowed on. She jiggled the door knob for a few seconds before unloading the door and opening it. We went in to find the dog across the room in his dog bed pretending to be asleep. She goes over and “wakes” him up – he looks at all of us like he’s just woken up and sleepily starts wagging his tail and gets up and stretches. One of the funniest things I’ve ever seen and proof that he was smarter than half the humans I’ve met in my life. If we had that on camera we’d have won the $100K on AFHV for sure.
Image source: da_benster, Pixabay
#3
When I was 10 we had a 14 year old German Shepard who was getting very sick. I was home alone momentarily as my mom went to the neighbors to pick up a book or something. Our German Shepard came over, convinced me to walk outside with him and started licking my hands, looked at me, and ran away jumping the fence and he never came back. He was so loyal and good that to this day noone believes me and thinks he was stolen because he would never leave.
I’m almost certain he did that because he didn’t want us to see him die and he wanted to go to the massive forest area and do his thing. I miss you buddy.
Image source: Different_Debt_9678, Kelly
#4
I was staying for a week at a guest house on some property up in the middle of nowhere Washington State. I’m sitting on the porch early in the morning drinking a cup of coffee and I see a young deer in the yard about 20 yards from me. So I just stay still and take it in. Then along comes this rabbit hopping in and they notice each other. The rabbit hops up toward the deer and the deer cautiously puts its nose toward the rabbit.
The rabbit gets up on its hind legs and they slowly inch their noses closer and closer to each other. Then they touch and the deer hops straight up in the air. The rabbit runs in a full circle around the deer and then stops. Then they repeated the exact same thing. They did this like 3 times then ran back into the woods together. This was before cell phones and I’m glad it was. It was just something for me and me only and I am grateful for it.
Image source: OldBrokeGrouch, Pixabay
#5
Two foxes ice skating on a frozen pond. My mom and brother saw it too. We watched for a good ten minutes or more. Sometimes on hind legs, sometimes not. But they were definitely playing together and enjoying sliding around.
Image source: LeenaSmeena, Lywin
#6
I once saw a cat walk up a street to a zebra crossing, stop, look for cars, cross, then walk down in the same direction on the other side of the road.
Street smart cat.
Image source: LikeSameTho, Győző Mórocz
#7
I saw a raccoon ride a deer. I don’t think it was consensual. Kind of like an 8 second bull ride as it sprang out of a dumpster and landed on a doe. Both disappeared into the woods. I still wonder how long that little bastard hung on.
Image source: whofartedinmycereal, ifer endahl
#8
Back in 1995, I was sitting on the beach in Durban (South Africa) with a bunch of mates after a night out. The sun was just starting to come up, and a dolphin launched itself out of water. For less than a second, it was silhouetted in front of the rising sun, and then it was gone. Nobody else saw it, but it is an image that is burnt into my mind and will no doubt stay with me for the rest of my life.
Image source: UbuntuElphie, Chelsea Bradley
#9
At work on the railroad, going down the mainline at 40mph, middle of the day, middle of the woods.
Watched a massive… Thing… Leap from one treeline to the other, completely cleared a span of about 30 feet without touching the ballast. It was on all fours and muscular (bear… shaped but much bigger). And it’s skin was fleshy pink.
I jumped out of my seat when I saw it, my engineer didn’t as he was looking at me while talking. Told him what I saw, described it expecting to be given s**t about it. To my surprise he told me 2 weeks before a different conductor he was working with saw the same thing in right the same area. Never heard another thing about it.
Image source: GamblinGambit, Enric Cruz López
#10
This happened years ago. My wife and I were moving cross-country in the US, and we’d spent a couple nights at her grandparents’ place in Topeka, Kansas, which is on the far east side of the state. We left after a couple days of snow, it was a little cloudy but there was no fog, and we were driving across the width of Kansas to Colorado where we’d be staying with *my* grandma for a couple days.
Less than five miles outside Topeka, we were swallowed by the thickest, densest fog I’ve ever experienced, including when I regularly drove through fog-heavy Half Moon Bay in California. There was no one on our side of the highway, and no one was coming the other direction. For hours. For the first 3-4 hours maybe *one* car passed going the other direction, it was just… thick thick fog.
We pulled aside once, not even to get gas just to get snacks and to use the restroom, and the gas station was lit up, but there were NO cars parked around it, and we could see inside, and there were NO people inside. We watched for about 10-15 minutes, there were no signs of life. We ended up just leaving, because it was so eerie.
I cannot express enough how empty it was. When we talk about it, we usually call it “Silent Kansas”, after the Silent Hill games, because there was just nothing but the thick fog and a sense of foreboding. We drove for HOURS across Kansas, and the fog did not lift or lessen, and we did not see another living being. There were no signs (which I KNOW are usually there) for gas stations and restaurants. It was just empty nothingness in the fog.
And then, we crossed the state border into Colorado, and within like 2 miles, before even hitting the mountains (so we were at the same altitude as we’d been before hitting Colorado), the fog was gone, the sky was clear and blue, and there were multiple cars on the highway going both directions.
We both experienced it. But we will never be able to prove it happened, because it was before the era of ubiquitous smartphones, and neither of us had the ability to record it at the time. It remains one of the most terrifying and inexplicable experiences I’ve ever had.
Image source: suchanirwin, Nicholas Derio Palacios
#11
My dads lucky number was 13. We built his coffin, and around 1 week after he passed we went to buy the wood. We ended up needing 13 lengths in total, each priced at £13, with only 13 pieces in the yard…
We were driving back and then a car pulled in front of us on the motorway with the number plate DAD….
Image source: Ok-Profession-6692, SC Leme
#12
I mean I can’t prove it but I once saw a woman pull up to a drive thru window with no arms. When I handed her her two drinks she grabbed them one at a time between her neck and collarbone. She moved them each to a cup holder, grabbed the straws between her big and second toe, leaned back put it in gear and drove off with one foot on the wheel.
And when i say no arms I’m talking NO arms. Her torso just ends at the shoulder. I would never have believed it if I had not seen it myself. Talked to some coworkers and they knew all about her. Apparently she has an Instagram and is a painter.
Really humbled the f**k out of me and made me realize I take for granted a lot of s**t and b***h about insignificant s**t a LOT.
Image source: NiteFyre, Levent Simsek
#13
A morbidly obese squirrel near my apartment in college dragging a half eaten Big Mac.
Image source: ObvsThrowaway5120, Brett Sayles
#14
I was stalked by a mountain lion when I was young. My family was ahead of me and I saw it in a tree watching me. I yelled forward to my parents and looked back and it was gone. I was under 10 at the time and am almost 40 now. I don’t even know if it was real anymore.
Image source: justmethedude, Pixabay
#15
My uncle walking right before he died. My uncle was a quadriplegic my entire life. He was in an accident while I was in utero. I was very fond of him. He was in the hospital very ill and I was at home states away. I looked at the head of my bed and saw him walk in my room, wave and walk out. He was so chill about it , it didn’t dawn on me what I saw. My mom called me in hysterics about an hour later telling me he died. Everyone said it was a shame I didn’t know him before the “accident” or see him standing.
I see most of our family members right before the pass, as did my great aunt. The most heart breaking one was hearing her say (I’m hard of hearing so that makes it really strange) “It’s your turn ole girl. You can do it”. (Ole girl and weird girl were her nicknames for me).
Image source: Bulky_Try5904, cottonbro studio
#16
My aunt and a hooded figure standing at the foot of my bed 10 hours after her funeral. I felt a sense of calm and just knowing that she was checking on me before she goes.
Image source: BigCranberry789, SHVETS production
#17
This was maybe six years ago in the US, but I swear I saw a fast food place where you could get lunch and a drink for under $10.
Image source: 12345_PIZZA, Caleb Oquendo
#18
I once saw an electrician sweep.
Image source: JuryCharacter840, RDNE Stock project
#19
I was at my parents, sitting in the living room. They have a dog and I was looking at her, waiting for her to give me her attention. After a few minutes, she looked at me. I wanted to teach her something unnecessary, my parents would wonder about later. I began to raise my eyebrows. She looked at me still. I did it more often. She was still very curiously looking at me. I went on raising my eyebrows over and over again for at least a few minutes. After staring at me for a really long time, she suddenly raised her eyebrows. I found it so funny and couldn’t believe, she really copied me. When I told my family, no one believed me and my parents dog would not do it again. This was three years ago and from time to time I sit in front of her, raising my eyebrows. But nothing…
Image source: plcduck497, Marina Zvada
#20
While sitting in a parking lot, facing a major street, I saw a woman running in regular clothes like she was scared, then a car pull up, a person jumps out grabs her ponytail, punches her in the face, picks her limp body up and puts her into the backseat and drives off. I called the police, they told me all dispatchers are at a DUI check and since I didn’t have a license plate they couldn’t be of anymore help. It’s been 20 years, and I think about this situation often and now wonder… did it happen? I know it did, but it’s just insane to have witnessed.
Image source: deeds530, MART PRODUCTION
#21
Not me, but my not quite 3 years old daughter. For a solid week in 1985 she kept talking about the angel at the end of her bed. Quite frankly, it freaked me the f**k out!
The following Friday we had a house fire and she died in her bed.
Image source: Pissedliberalgranny, cottonbro studio
#22
Babysitting my brother’s one year old twins. Both have a couple of words but not anything close to a sentence – ‘mum’, ’dad’, ‘cow’, ‘hi’, sort of thing. One of the kids grabbed my phone off the floor and I asked for it back. He said ‘would you like your phone back’ pretty perfectly. I said yes please and he handed it me. No one believes me.
Image source: Puzzleheaded-Box2536, Meruyert Gonullu
#23
Ive had my sight shift in a forest.
One moment I was sitting peacefully with my bf enjoying my surroundings, the next the forest was crawling with life, like the noises of a lively gathering, with see through beings crawling all over. It was just a split second, but reminded me of the stories of dryads and fey in general.
And while my sight shifted back when my bf started talking to me,that’s not where the experience ended.
The next 15 minutes we heard the rustling of leaves cascade. First far away near the edge of the forest, and so closer and closer to us.. then someone would walk by us, and the leaves to the other side would rustle.
It felt like an ‘intruder alert’ system.
This happened with several bypassers.
That was one of the most memorable days Ive ever had in the forest. Like I was accidentally part of another world for a moment.
Image source: Other-Divide-8683, MC QUATTRO
#24
A ghost while at a bar, the bartender actually saw my reaction and told me there has been multiple reports of the sighting.
Image source: themikegman, Kseniya Kopna
#25
2012 I lived in the midwest near an Air Force base. I delivered newspapers in the early morning hours to make extra money. 4 o’clock one morning a drone starts shadowing me on my route. Not a tiny drone like today, this f****r was big and it was way up in the air. I saw it through my sunroof. I could hear it humming. It followed me for blocks. I got out of my car to make a porch delivery and looked up at it and it flew off. Still creeps me out.
Image source: filthy_lucre, Ian Usher
#26
I saw about 6 or 7 whooping cranes fly over me in NE Montana. I heard them first and thought they were strange sounding sandhill cranes, but their white color and red markings on some of them distinguished them. I’m a birder and biologist so I am confident that what they were. I found out one of their migratory routes indeed brings them over NE Montana.
Image source: DullAccountant1554, Adil Dahmani
#27
I was driving down a long stretch of road around 12-1am on either side just short grass and metal fences. I saw a man in a suit with a suit case walking the opposite way I was driving. Thinking how odd this was I looked in my rear view mirror and poof no man. He vanished with no where to hide. I’m 99% sure I saw a ghost.
Image source: Gloomy-Celebration-9, Mak
#28
I saw the ghost of a keyboardist friend about 6 months after he passed in 2019, sitting in the tour bus waiting for the show. I saw him in the reflection of the window, when I looked at the seat he wasn’t there. When I looked back at the window, he was gone. Try to explain that to the rest of the band.
Image source: loopymcgee, Diogo Miranda
#29
An entirely white owl. In Brazil, Atlantic Forest. Arriving home 3am. Live just beside a closed forest area.
The owl was on the sidewalk. Stop to photograph but it flew away.
Probably albino ou leucistic. Never saw it again.
Image source: febranco, Alex Devera
#30
A guy in Spiderman costume in middle of forest.
Image source: Top-Coach8319, Stem List
Follow Us