Hey Pandas, What’s Something That People Hate For No Good Reason?

#1
Other people due to their gender, race or sexual orientation. Variety is the spice of life.
#2
Brussel sprouts. They are delicious.
#3
Random or unclear comments on BP. Also if they didn’t agree, downvote downvote. Dude, some people might be ignorant but I think saying ‘What? I don’t get it’ at a post sharing jokes doesn’t deserve 20 downvotes and ‘if you don’t get it then why are you even here’ and ‘you’re ruining the mood’. Seriously? And then if people really deserve to be downvoted then why doesn’t BP allow people to actually SEE which comment they are suspended for??? You could be scrolling through two years’ worth of your own comments and finding that one comment saying ‘wut’ that made your third suspension. Reason of suspension: Clarifying stuff in facts and being downvoted saying ‘not true’ despite giving a source. Even if not true, why downvote. Downvote is for spam and offensive people, not stupidity of that one random hedgehog alien out there who doesn’t understand something and is told to ‘go on Google’. No offense but I think she might have already done that. One person downvotes, and others follows like sheep. I saw this user in BP pull the ‘This comment is hidden. Click here to view’ faking stunt on a random post, and people were downvoting it like s**t despite it being pretty much harmless and a FAKE hidden comment. That was my delusional rant. Have a nice day and merry Christmas. (P.S. feel free to downvote me all you like. I still have two suspensions left.)
#4
Anyone with different beliefs values sexuality or skin color than them.
#5
Lgbt people. I have yet to hear a solid reason to abuse someone because there are queer. Because there isn’t one. Seriously, knock that s**t off.
#6
Each other.
Thanks to the constant flood of stories by the news/famous people/social media, we’ve all found new reasons to dislike each other – and this needs to stop!
#7
NickleBack. The media playing their song non-stop in the early 2000s got them a lot of hate even tho they had no control over that.
#8
Furries!! I´m not personally a furry, but I think furries are super cool! Especially fursuiting!
#9
from my experience, Christian Jews
#10
Dave Matthews Band. Seriously, they’re good! What’s with all the negativity?
#11
Their schools.
I went to a small academic k12, which I know is not for everybody, but it is a common consensus to hate.
They also hate the big sporty school, so no one seems to be happy with their education.
#12
religious people and atheists.
#13
Neopronouns. Those who use them have done nothing wrong.
#14
People hate math. I ask everyone if they enjoy math and 99% of them say no math is harrid. Math is pretty amazing to me. It can be calming to do. I understand people who hates algebra 2 because it was pretty difficult to do.
#15
Individual rights and freedoms.
#16
Fresh onions.😋 Their so perfect for sandwiches and salads. Crunchy and flavorful! 🧅
#17
Learning history. Once I started actually researching I found a love and passion for social history. I love reading journals for historical people and specifically focusing on studying women and those in the GLBTQ+ community. Everyone just needs to get a basis and then find what interests them. There is some really interesting and amazing history to learn!
Source: I have a BA in American History and a MA in Women’s History.
#18
Being into book learning. If I tell you something I find interesting I’m not being superior, I’m just chatting! I realised recently I’ve trained myself not to admit knowing the right answers to things because it’s got me a bad reception in my life. Got a new instructor for something and came home wondering why on earth I’d pretended to be less capable on purpose.
#19
Honestly people are insecure and hate others to make themselves look better. It rarely works.
#20
Nickelback
#21
Thing that have pumpkin spice. pumpkin spice stuff is DELICIOUS
#22
Wait Squirrel Girl? How the fck are you unbeatable? What’s so powerful about you?! How did you beat Thanos off panel!? What the fck!?
#23
me it seems
