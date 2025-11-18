“The Whole Concept Is Idiotic”: 35 Dumb Things People Continue To Waste Their Money On

We all make mistakes from time to time when it comes to spending. We might overstep our budgets or give in to impulse purchases. But these are valuable learning opportunities, so long as we actually do better the next time around, not just promise to try our best.
#1
The cash people donate to celebrity ministers.
Image source: Aware_Palpitation820, Jake Guild/flickr
#2
Donating Money to influencers/streamers.
JayRam85:
Parasocial relationships are so dumb.
I’ve seen people regularly pay streamers $50-300, easily.
Image source: Pineapplefrooddude, George Milton/pexels
#3
Brand name baby clothes. Why in the world are you buying your new born a pair of Jordans that he/she’ll outgrow in a few months?
Image source: trashboattheraccoon, Olcay Ertem/pexels
#4
Anything Gwyneth Paltrow sells probably.
Image source: Schlumpfyman, gwynethpaltrow
#5
As a smoker… Cigarettes are by far the most idiotic addiction I have.
NANNYNEGLEY:
Me, as well. The whole concept is idiotic. Buy something to intentionally set it on fire? Who does that? And if that’s not stupid enough, to then inhale the smoke produced? Who does that? I do, and have for over 60 years. How am I still alive? Guess I’m too stupid to die.
Image source: bomzzz, lil artsy/pexels
#6
Huge weddings.
citizen_et:
I know a guy & his wife who took a loan for their wedding, and he had to sell his wedding ring in order to pay back his loan and she still pays her loan on her side.
Image source: vanwithnotan, Jonathan Borba/pexels
#7
Stanley cups.
I said what I said.
Image source: Affectionate-Main968, muriloaugusto31
#8
Sending money to politicians. What the f**k are you doing.
Image source: Cyber_Insecurity, Asad Photo Maldives/pexels
#9
Twitter blue check.
Image source: ChewbaccaTheRookie, @elonmusk
#10
New phone every year.
Image source: kingslayer962
#11
Adobe subscription. f**k you adobe.
Image source: themightymoron, Adobe
#12
Outrageously over-priced concerts.
Image source: ToYourCredit, Gregory Borges /pexels
#13
Designer and luxury anything.
Ambitious_Equal_1603:
Designer clothes.
You’re literally paying a company to become a human billboard for them. Just so you can be associated with wealth and status.
No one will care as much as you do about your brands.
Image source: abfukson, Alexandra Maria /pexels
#14
Getting nails and lashes done. My coworkers spend $150+ on nails monthly and $200+ on lash extensions and always complain about not having money.
Image source: morninglight789
#15
Reiki, Homeopathy, all the other pseudo-science b******t.
Image source: itfiend, Anete Lusina/pexels
#16
Subscription services to everything is becoming a massive problem that, despite our protests, are becoming more numerous and people just seem to be coming to accept.
I even fall pray to it for a few things.
Image source: Onigumo-Shishio, Andrea Piacquadio /pexels
#17
There’s a government website that allows anyone to donate to covering the US national debt. People do it.
Image source: eaglebob1, things-not-worth-wasting-money/pexels
#18
Vapes.
Started out as a way to help quit smoking. Now most people do it because they think it looks cool.
Image source: jamie9000000, Rafa Barros/pexels
#19
Starbucks.
Image source: heck__off
#20
Honestly, paying thousands of dollars just to keep their old pet alive. Like, I appreciate that they love their pets, but there’s a point where you have to realize they are suffering and you should let go. No point in spending so much money so they can live a few more months.
Image source: Dash064
#21
Gambling. Especially lotteries.
It’s never “worth” it from a math/odds perspective, but people continue to do it just for that small chance. It’s basically just throwing your money in the trash, and 99.9% of people will never win big. It ends up being a huge amount of wasted money for many people over their life time.
Image source: WonderfulChild, Kim Scarborough/flickr
#22
Tipping the cashier when I’m standing in line to place and receive my order. The way they swing that credit card thing around, either you tip or you wonder what they did to your food.
Image source: Traveler_Protocol1, energepic.com/pexels
#23
In app purchases in games.
Image source: Kaya_Tily, Pixabay/pexels
#24
The green powders people buy and mix into their drinks.
Almost anything the Kardashian family sells (especially Kourtney’s snake oil brand, Lemme).
Image source: courtFTW
#25
Is Door Dash / Uber Eats / Grub Hub not on this list yet? I can’t believe people are wasting money on this s**t. If you’re disabled or sick or something I get it, but that’s not who is using these services 95% of the time, and people are always complaining about surcharges! No s**t! Go pick up your own damn food!
Image source: histprofdave, Norma Mortenson /pexels
#26
Going out to eat every day.
Some people I work with bring in Noah’s bagels, or donuts or something nearly every day, then they go out and eat somewhere for lunch every day. Same group talks about the latest cool restaurant they blew $500 on.
Crazy.
Image source: Big_blue_392
#27
Tithing.
Image source: TimmyTurner2006, Karolina Kaboompics/pexels
#28
More more more shoes, clothes, and stuff.
Basically we’re over consuming everything we don’t need and yes I just bought another pair of shoes I don’t need a month ago but wanted 🫣.
Image source: Amazingggcoolaid
#29
I would say many baby toys. You spend a lot of money on flashy, expensive gifts that end up sitting unused, while the child plays all the time with a cheap toy from the dollar store.
It’s a bit of a cliché, but from my experience, kids often prefer the simple things, like a cardboard box. You don’t need to spend a lot of money on toys and games for a 1-3 year old.
Image source: Jacobyspiritbear, Lukas/pexels
#30
Premium social media subscriptions.
Image source: MRToddMartin
#31
Bottled water.
Kirjavs:
I lived in a city where the tap water was so healthy that they could legally bottled it. And the city was so bored of people still buying bottled water, that they did bottled the tap water to make them how stupid they acted.
But people kept buying bottled water…
Image source: flatstacy, Pavel Danilyuk/pexels
#32
Insurance for small risks. E.g. extended warranty.
Image source: nvdbeek
#33
Ultra cheap anything. It’s so far and beyond better to try your best and save up for something of middling quality or higher.
Wether is be work boots, electronics, car parts, never go cheapest. It’s just no worth having to replace them, and it will cost more in the long run.
Image source: MajorRico155
#34
Premium gas unless your car has a high-compression engine.
Image source: Crypto-Clearance
#35
Chiropractors.
Image source: sideshow9320, james love/flickr
