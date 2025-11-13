Architect Designs Sustainable Futuristic Tree Houses In Italian Forest

by

Milan based studio Peter Pichler Architecture has developed a concept for sustainable tree houses in the forest of the Italian Dolomites.

The tree houses are an addition to an existing hotel and should create a new experience to live in the woods with a maximum connection to nature. The geometry with its sharp steep roof is inspired by the surrounding fir and larch trees and is made of local wood. The size of the units ranges from 35-45 m2 on 2 levels.

More info: peterpichler.eu | Facebook

Architect Designs Sustainable Futuristic Tree Houses In Italian Forest

Image credits: Peter Pichler

The project is conceived as a “slow down”- form of tourism where nature and the integration of architecture in it plays a primary role.

Architect Designs Sustainable Futuristic Tree Houses In Italian Forest

Image credits: Peter Pichler

Architect Designs Sustainable Futuristic Tree Houses In Italian Forest

Image credits: Peter Pichler

The lower level is a small reading/lounge area, and the upper level the sleeping area with a small bathroom. The two levels are connected with a small internal stair.

Architect Designs Sustainable Futuristic Tree Houses In Italian Forest

Image credits: Peter Pichler

“We believe that the future of tourism is based on the relationship of the human being with nature. Well-integrated, sustainable architecture can amplify this relationship, nothing else is needed” says the company.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
194 Breathtaking Photos Of Dancers In Motion Reveal The Extraordinary Grace Of Their Bodies
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Nosy Neighbor Shames Couple For Owning Big Home With No Kids, Their Heartbreaking Reply Silences Her
3 min read
Oct, 10, 2025
Girl’s Tinder Profile Hilariously Explains Why You Should Date Her, And Now Everyone Wants To Swipe Right
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Quentin Tarantino’s Ten Movie Plan Is Unnecessary
3 min read
May, 12, 2025
“Bro Lives In A Truman Show”: 81 Beautiful Yet Unnerving Liminal Spaces You Can’t Stop Looking At
3 min read
Oct, 14, 2025
19 Things To Know About Hummingbirds
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.