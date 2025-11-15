Hey Pandas, What Is Something You Like About Bored Panda? (Closed)

Why do you go on bored panda instead of other websites or apps? What makes it special for you.
#1
Its not blocked at school
#2
I like Bored Panda because people support you so much. Also, if you are like “I have been suicidal”, people are just like “me too, we’re here for you” When on other places, people are like OMG,YOU NEED TO GET HELP RIGHT NOW!
Thanks to all you guys who are so nice and helpful! You have helped me through hard times.
#3
Good advice. Sharing experiences. Have a laugh. Takes my mind of work. Learn a lot. Other peoples opinions.
#4
Post stuff
#5
upvotes and downvotes. this is like a wholesome version of reddit
#6
Interacting with some nice people
#7
Well there are like 10 certain users that I like quite a lot and I like to think they like me too and I consider us friends but tbh they only replied to my comments like 5 times sometimes more, but I know that whenever I see a comment they posted I upvote it. And I have no idea if they even remember who I am or not but it makes me happy and I love having no idea if we’re friends or not.
#8
it reminds me of reddit
#9
Compilations of reddit posts so I don’t have to scroll past endless reposts on the actual reddit lol
#10
Its content
#11
everytime bored panda tells me somebody commented/replied to me
#12
i can talk about my broken pencil a lot
#13
The creativity shown by so many and sharing some of strangest things you’ve seen. Example. I can’t find it but I was driving down the 95 corridor and saw a moving truck pulling a car. No biggie. But the car hanging out of a small moving truck was .. creative.
#14
I like that it makes me slightly less bored.
#15
Answering this question.
#16
You can reply to comments infinitely.
