Hey Pandas, How And When Did You Discover Your Sexuality?

What was the moment that made you discover your sexuality?
#1
Idk it Just happened over the pandemic
#2
Mine is confusing because I wanted to be a boy when I was a child so in like the 3rd grade I had girl crushes. I always had liked boys though even as young as when I was like 3 years old. As I got older I found I was actually straight but only attracted to men with long hair.
#3
It wasn’t really one moment, it took a few months for me to realize and accept myself. I started liking thinking what if I’m not straight very often and having crushes on people of my gender and the opposite.
#4
I knew before I knew. When I was around 6, I accidentally found a relatives playboy magazine, and immediately was interested, but I was too young to even know what any of that was. Then I had a couple crushes in elementary school and middle school, but brushed them off. I didn’t actually realize I was bisexual until late middle school-early high school, when I had to force myself to look at the ground in the locker room, and it took me a few years before I truly accepted it. Took me until college to realize I am actually omnisexual (subset of bisexuality) after doing some research.
#5
Recently, actually, meaning when I was about 45 y/o. Late bloomer, you could say. In my defence, asexuality was not a thing for the majority of my life time, especially not in Eastern Europe. And it was pretty confusing that I have always longed for a romantic relationship and also have never had a strong aversion of sex. Took half a life to realize that I don’t desire to have sex at all, even if I am not outright repulsed by it. Luckily I have found an article that made me think, then I stumbled upon a really great book that cleared up the confusion in my head. By that time I was nearly 10 years into my first ever relationship that lasted longer than the second date, and my SO just let me have all the time I needed to figure it out and then simply accepted me for who I am. No, you don’t have to tell me how incredibly lucky I am.
#6
Watching tiktoks. I was like ” what’s aromatic? ” me later ” yep that’s me. The. Later on I realized there was this thing called aroace. And I realized that because love and sex are a par of human nature, I am the ultimate god.
Follow Us