40 Normalized Things In Europe That Are Unknown In The US, According To The Internet

Providing healthcare to sick people without bankrupting them.
Prices already includes taxes
Nudeness.
No, we don’t all walk around naked all day.
Yes, we have nude beaches. Yes, on most regular lakes where people go swimming, you most likely see their little kids running around nekkid. Yes, most saunas are “nude only”. Yes, you see boobs, a*s and penis on TV (like, if there’s a movie and the situation “demands” it). Yes, we have sex education where they use books with images of naked humans in school.
It’s just a body. And no, nude doesn’t mean “sex!!1!”.
I’m a project manager in the US and it baffles me that my European team gets an entire month off in the summer.
I’m over here saving my vacation days incase I get sick.
dd/mm/yyyy
Bathroom doors with no gaps
Decent public transportation.
Tips are optional
Walkable cities
taking an ambulance without a worry in the world
Online bank transfers. Americans get all excited over stuff like Venmo but I can send money to anyone via my online banking app for free.
Cashiers having chairs
Universal heath care and free college.
6 weeks vacation
The hugest mindf**k for me is the maternity leave. An entire, paid year?! I get that they can channel more money into that stuff since the US has military needs paid for, but that’s still pretty impressive.
Go to the grocery store on your bicycle.
Walking from shop to shop in the city centre.
Taking your own shopping bag(s) to the supermarket.
Totally normalized in all European countries as far as I know. Or buy a (firm) shopping bag at the store if you don’t have one with you.
All those plastic bags in US stores, so small that it can only hold two cans of milk so you see customers with a dozen plastic bags for their groceries.. unthinkable in Europe.
Not wearing shoes in our homes.
Mayo with french fries.
I’m in the US but have cousins in Holland. They introduced me to to this years ago and it’s pretty awesome.
Coalition governments
Work Life Balance
Going to Europe and then coming back to Texas and visiting our corporate offices in Dublin, London, Paris.
Yes the European working hours are different. But it seems there’s more of a balance and respect for personal time and medical time or absence. Vs in America working yourself to the bone.
Also the absence of Tipping, and availability of metro and being able to conveniently walk where you need to get to. 1 mile in Europe feels shorter than the 1 mile walk in USA hahaha sidewalk availability and lack of parks to cut through etc.
trains
The right to roam.
It’s glorious to be able to hike across private land when you grow up used to signs saying “Trespassers will be shot.”
Unlocked phones.
When I lived in the US it was hard for me to get around the idea that I couldn’t use the phone that I bought with AT&T with a SIM card from T-Mobile. In Europe I interchange my SIM cards with zero problems. I can even change my provider and keep the same number and of course the same phone.
Legally enshrined right to online privacy
Roundabouts. They’re like the rotary phones of the road – Americans look at them in utter confusion and wonder where to dial.
Biking, public transportation, walking in the city, basically not living life centered around driving a car.
Police treating civilians with respect
Mandatory recycling
Kinder Eggs
E-government, being able to do 99% of the things needed online.
More people are day drinking in Europe than I have ever seen in America.
Actually decent urban planning.
Inter country travel. I don’t even live on the main European land mass. I live on a European island. But I can fly to most European countries in under four hours. And it’s not a million euro to do so.
Having your washing machine in your kitchen.
Paying to use a toilet.
Well, in some countries, having a monarchy (UK, Denmark + the Faroe Islands, Norway, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Spain, Leichtenstein, Monaco, technically also Andorra and Vatican City) or even a quasi-monarchy (Romania, Serbia, where the monarchies have a sort-of-official role while still being a Republic).
Also, having a religion tax (which you can opt out of if you formally leave the Church or other religious organisation if there’s an option for it to go to a non-Christian one), in Austria, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Iceland, Italy, Spain (as a choice of where your tax goes, doesn’t change the overall amount) and some cantons of Switzerland. And having a particular state or established Church (England, Scotland, Denmark, Faroe Islands, Iceland) or national/”people’s” Church (Sweden, Norway).
Electric kettles.
being able to tilt open your windows
in usa your windows only open like doors, i couldnt imagibe living in a house lacking such basic features as tilting open the top of the window
Not really an unknown concept but letting cats go outside and roam around. It’s just the norm in the UK.
