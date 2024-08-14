Get Ready for Alien: Romulus by Streaming the Entire Alien Saga on Hulu

Alien: Romulus is generating a lot of buzz, and fans are eager to revisit the Alien films before diving into the latest installment. Luckily, you can binge-watch all the previous movies on Hulu right now.
Stream the Classics
The iconic franchise started with Ridley Scott’s Alien in 1979, starring Sigourney Weaver as Ripley, who became an enduring character in cinematic history.
The lineup continues with James Cameron’s action-packed sequel Aliens (1986), followed by David Fincher’s dark and intense Alien 3 (1992), and Jean-Pierre Jeunet’s Alien Resurrection (1997). The prequels, Prometheus (2012) and Alien: Covenant (2017), directed by Scott, explored the origins of the terrifying Xenomorphs.
A Complete Marathon on Hulu
The entirety of the Alien saga, from the original to the prequels, is available for streaming on Hulu. This includes:
- Alien (1979)
- Aliens (1986)
- Alien 3 (1992)
- Alien Resurrection (1997)
- Prometheus (2012)
- Alien: Covenant (2017)
This is a perfect opportunity to catch up or rewatch these films in preparation for Romulus.
