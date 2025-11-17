“What Is Something All Guys Do But Will Never Admit To Doing?” (30 Answers)

People have a lot more in common than you might think. Sure, we’re all unique in our own small special ways, but many of the things that we do aren’t exclusive to us. You might be surprised how similar you are to the strangers you pass on the street every single day.
That’s where redditor u/Miguenzo comes in. They asked anonymous internet users to share the things that most (possibly even all) guys do but that they’d never admit to. From indulging in power fantasies to crying when sad, you’ll find these men’s honest thoughts as you scroll down.
#1
We love being cuddled. I look like a stereotypical tough guy and know some martial arts but damn, a cuddle from my girlfriend is just the best. Personally, I don’t mind revealing that I love cuddles but I know a lot of dudes don’t wanna admit that
Image source: OrbMan23, Edward Eyer
#2
Debating ending it all often, but not doing it because of how badly it affects those around us
Image source: Sandy_Pickle, christopher lemercier
#3
That little knee bend/stretch to get your balls unstuck from whatever position they magically aligned themselves
Its not for our legs/knees/hips its 100% just for the balls to reposition
Image source: HardFarm
#4
Daydream about insane scenarios that will never happen where you’re the main hero that swoops in to save the day.
Common examples include things like thinking you could figure out how to land an entire airplane in an emergency, thinking about “What happens if there’s a robbery and I stop the bad guy”, thinking about saving someone from a burning building, thinking you could save someone’s life if there’s a random medical emergency, etc.
Image source: bbbbbthatsfivebees, Jean-Philippe Delberghe
#5
Try to clean the toilet bowl with your pee stream
Image source: llcucf80, giorgiotrovato
#6
Pee in the shower. I could pee right before the shower in the toilet, but the second the hot water hits me, my bladder says “It’s pee time.”
Image source: Fangsong_37
#7
Imagine your entire life with a girl you just met.
Image source: Old_Situation4990, Joseph Chan
#8
Try to use the force. It hasn’t worked yet but maybe one day..
Image source: DarkestLore696, Tommy van Kessel
#9
Nose picking is more common than anyone will admit
Image source: oldwhitch, Brittany Colette
#10
Be straight but able to recognize when another guy is a good looking guy and say it out loud.
Image source: AllOkJumpmaster, Ryoji Iwata
#11
Crying like a little girl when their pet dies.
Image source: Boomer6313, Inzmam Khan
#12
If you’re single; Having feelings/Attraction to almost every female friend you’ve got.
Doesn’t gotta be strong feelings. Doesn’t have to be romantic.
But you’ve thought about it. At least once. Maybe three times.
Image source: TA2556, Mason Dahl
#13
Sneaking a peak at some cleavage. We don’t even have to be attracted to the women but we still gon look
Image source: DonAskren, Alicia Steels
#14
Sniff our armpits to be sure it don’t stink or we enjoy the smell.
Image source: anon, Jeremy Perkins
#15
Kicking ice cube under fridge when falls.
Image source: Subject-Inflation805, Jan Antonin Kolar
#16
When I was in college, a guy on my dorm floor swore he had never masturbated. He was 19. I’m sorry, but I refuse to believe that.
Image source: KeepYourDemonsIn
#17
Morning pee’s sometimes goes sideways and there’s annoying cleaning up to do
Image source: Apprehensive_Sky9062, Jan Antonin Kolar
#18
Dreaming about owning a sword.
Image source: SavoyJedi, Ricardo Cruz
#19
Struggle severely with existential levels of mental health
Image source: Sareth740
#20
Being friendlier to attractive women.
Image source: JoeSchmoe314159, Alexis Brown
#21
Crying.
Image source: Afraid_Purpose_8512, Claudia Wolff
#22
Looking at houses and cars I can’t afford everyday
Image source: GladLandscape2835, Anastase Maragos
#23
Every man has tucked his d**k back between his legs and gazed upon his mangina in the bathroom mirror.
Image source: Puzzleheaded-Law-429
#24
Check out women (or men if they prefer) they find attractive in public when with their partner
Image source: DavosLostFingers, Norbert Braun
#25
The truth is drinking too much. It is common for men to lie about how much they drink to their doctors and when taking surveys.
Image source: Vallden, Aleksandr Popov
#26
Singing along to a song that they shouldn’t like, but do.
Image source: BoredBSEE, Avi Naim
#27
Sometimes when we shave we try and see how we’d look with the moustache of a certain Austrian painter
Image source: GreatGeniusx, Eldar Nazarov
#28
Singing along to Barbie Girl by Aqua.
Image source: its__bme
#29
not sure if this is for all guys, but my bf will never ever admit that he prefers to be little spoon 😭
Image source: raviolixx, Becca Tapert
#30
Watch and enjoy rom-coms.
Image source: seanofkelley, Tima Miroshnichenko
Follow Us