42 Mind-Blowing Realistic Drawings by Artist Rafael Konishi

No one’s out of the womb knowing how to draw. It takes a lot of time before childish scribbles take shape and become simplistic drawings that resemble something recognizable. The same goes with realistic drawings, which take exponentially more time to learn than just simple stick figures. It takes thousands of hours of hard work and patience.
The Realistic Drawings of Rafael Konishi
Rafael Konishi from São Paulo, Brazil, is one of those few people who has dedicated his time to learning realistic art and perfecting it. And the result is so realistic it even puts photos to shame since taking photos doesn’t require much work. But the fruits of this bitter labor are undeniable, as they’re appreciated and enjoyed by thousands of people and recognized as real art (pun intended!).
To understand whether Rafael started with easy realistic drawings or how his journey progressed in this field. We directly asked the artist.
Here’s what he had to say about his journey in the arts: “I have been drawing since I was a child, but I drew a lot of manga. I met realistic drawing in 2013, but I really improved myself in 2017. Since then, I have been trying to improve myself in this art that I love so much.” In return for his love for realistic art, his works are loved just as much, and his 5.9k followers on Instagram are proof of it.
More info: Instagram
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
#9
#10
#11
#12
#13
#14
#15
#16
#17
#18
#19
#20
#21
#22
#23
#24
#25
#26
#27
#28
#29
#30
#31
#32
#33
#34
#35
#36
#37
#38
#39
#40
#41
#42
