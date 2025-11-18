“Keeps Getting Worse”: 50 People Call Out Things That Are Getting Out Of Hand

Once upon a time, in a land far, far away, citizens were free to watch YouTube videos to their hearts’ desire, without being constantly bombarded with ads for fat-burning tea and companies that will help you build the perfect resume. These same residents could go to the grocery store and purchase a gallon of milk without wondering if they were going to be able to pay rent that month, and they could walk home without hearing TikToks blaring from other people’s phones.
Romanticizing the past isn’t always the healthiest thing to do. But we have to admit, there are some things that have gotten way out of hand these days, so Reddit users have recently been calling them out. Below, you’ll find some of these annoyances that likely grind your gears too, so enjoy reading through and be sure to upvote the things you’d like to put an end to as well!
#1
Already out of hand and has been for a while, but keeps getting worse: advertisements everywhere.
#2
Influencers.
#3
Illiteracy, be it scientific, biological, or media. Too many people are too comfortable with not understanding things.
#4
Rich getting richer and the poorer getting poorer.
#5
Everyplace asking for a tip.
#6
People doing outrageous s**t in public for views. No one cares, you’re not cute for being disruptive.
#7
Comment sections on social media. They used to be pretty fun to scroll through and engage with, now it’s mostly full of insufferable people who get off on arguing with strangers online picking fights over literally anything.
#8
The political divide in the U.S. is the worst I’ve seen it in my 43 years on this planet.
#9
Jobs asking for 5+ years of experience being listed as entry-level.
#10
Grocery prices.
#11
People not knowing how to interact politely with their fellow humans. It’s wild.
#12
The US healthcare system. It just gets worse (greedier) year after year.
#13
Planned obsolescence. The absolute worst. How is it that a 400 dollar phone and 1500 dollar phone have the same 1 year warranty?
#14
Monthly subscriptions. Not just streaming services. Software, games and even vehicle features.
It’s like the MBAs from MBB have their hands in everything now.
#15
“smart” everything. Leave my gaddamn appliances alone!
#16
‘Main character’ syndrome.
mh985:
Social media feeding into people’s narcissism.
_Perfect_Mistake_:
“Me me me” attitude. Social media has played a huge part of this attention-seeking attitude. Everyone feels the need to be recognized.
#17
Apps! Every business, website, service, you name it has its own damn app now. 3 Factor authorization also means that I have to download several apps on my personal phone just to be able to access sites required by my employer to do my job.
#18
social media & phone addiction, i work with kids and it’s surreal how they are born into it, it’s so normalised creativity is dying, I fear our next generation, everyone is glued to their phones.
#19
Climate change is getting scary now. People seem content to ignore it till it kills them though.
#20
The cost to simply be alive and take care of yourself.
#21
Rent increases and mortgage rates.
#22
Gun violence. It’s BEEN out of hand but it’s absolutely terrifying to live in the US right now. Nowhere is safe – not church, not your local bar, not the bank, not the farmers market, not a music festival or concert, nowhere is safe.
#23
Corporate greed.
#24
Short videos on every social media app. It destroys the attention span and critical thinking abilities, mainly for children that grow up with these apps watching endless short videos. They will have no motivation to do something else that costs more effort and it is truly concerning.
#25
Literally everything/everyone raising their prices for seriously everything. I have gotten so many “we are raising our prices this year to growing inflation” and yes the items are smaller, you dont get the same as you did before, or the product is worse. They all say we need to raise the rates for something because they cant afford to keep running their business on the prices now. But yet they show record profits. I’m looking at you Xcel…. among others and others and others just like this. Its insane.
#26
A lack of self-awareness. People think its weak or whatever to be mindful of the people around you. It’s insane the number of people that just don’t care if they are an a*****e.
#27
Disneys remakes 😂
#28
Plastic, especially single-use stuff.
#29
The level of brightness on new car lights.
#30
Homelessness.
#31
Entitlement attitude.
#32
The lack of consequences & no accountability.
#33
Cancel culture.
#34
People falsely claiming their dog is a service animal so they can take it with them anywhere they want.
#35
Phone music and tiktok out loud in public.
#36
People at the gym recording videos thinking everyone should let them have their way always at the gym since they are recording.
#37
Outrage. It’s totally out of hand. Everyone gets outraged about everything. It’s fueling the divides and tearing the fabric of society and culture.
#38
Biased reporting- fake news; sensationalism and reporting with a clear agenda.
#39
The way people treat hospitality and retail staff. This week I had a woman lose her 💩 at me when I had to tell her she couldn’t take food out of the restaurant, I’ve had people ask for drinks but basically demand them and not even say please, I’ve had tables let their kids make a total mess of the table and floor and show no remorse because that’s what the staff are paid to do
#40
People treating political parties like sports teams. Yay democrats won! Yay GOP won! They are both f*****g you and 100% DO NOT GIVE A S**T ABOUT YOU OR YOUR PETTY LITTLE SOCIAL DIFFERENCES.
#41
Absolutely everything being a scam or a con.
From MLMs to literally fake products for “sale”, to the ever increasing barrage of fake accounts trying to trick people into handing over money or credit card details, everything is a hustle.
It now takes effort to sift through the c**p to find real things.
#42
People never reading articles and letting their opinions form around rage-bait headlines.
#43
How people easily get replaced. Be it jobs, friendships or relationship.
#44
Obesity. The strain it’s causing on the healthcare system is enormous.
#45
Umm it’s 117 degrees outside and the state is on fire. A lot of places seem like they are burning.
#46
Partisanship and disdain for expertise. Every moron in the world is convinced that watching youtube videos and regurgitating disinformation beats judicious study and qualifications, in forming an opinion.
#47
Ignorance. So many poorly educated people with no desire to learn. Self education is now seen as a chore instead of a great skill or power. Knowledge is power.
#48
The pressure from social media to look absolutely perfect at all times, to the point where everyday people are having surgery to alter their looks.
#49
Artificial Intelligence.
#50
Inflation.
