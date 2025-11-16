This Twitter Thread Is All About Casual Sexism At Work, And 30 Women Join In Sharing Their Infuriating Examples

Unfortunately, everyday sexism is alive and well. Though progress continues to be made in terms of women’s rights, the fight doesn’t end: subtle, casual sexism rears its ugly head when we least expect it. Some men, for instance, still don’t believe that a woman can run a company.
Sports industry expert Cathy Long, the CEO of Aposto, went viral on Twitter after sharing an example of everyday sexism in the workplace. She explained how she missed a client meeting because she simply wasn’t invited to it. The client left her out because he thought she was “just doing the admin.”
Other women shared examples of workplace sexism from their own lives. Scroll down to read what they said, Pandas, and if you’re feeling up to it, you can open up about similar experiences that you had at work and elsewhere, in the comments.
More info: Twitter | Aposto.co.uk
Image credits: Cathy_TwoHalves
#1
Image source: LCGillatt
#2
Image source: imnoturbotbitch
#3
Image source: sharonmkearney
#4
Image source: RefilWest
#5
Image source: su_jo
#6
Image source: wilsonm458
#7
Image source: AttyErinS
#8
Image source: MickMcDermott10
#9
Image source: awaywiththefaex
#10
Image source: KerriBaker20
#11
Image source: dongascouse
#12
Image source: ProfWeinstein
#13
Image source: niamhnicharra
#14
Image source: BlondeLilmo
#15
Image source: jojointheoc
#16
Image source: mrselmccormick
#17
Image source: midlifeaz
#18
Image source: Dvmheather
#19
Image source: kathofkent
#20
Image source: Birdupahill
#21
Image source: harriesadam
#22
Image source: noskcajharas
#23
Image source: JoProtherough
#24
Image source: A2Jess
#25
Image source: jos6005
#26
Image source: DonKeehotey
#27
Image source: eastaquarian
#28
Image source: RichardOrmrod
#29
Image source: UncooperativeC
#30
Image source: ItCistern
