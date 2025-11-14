Hey Pandas, Describe The Good Ol’ Days (Closed)

by

Tell us how good it was back in the day.

#1

Back in the day, kids used to call each other to go outside just by yelling to your window.
Everyone traded Cassettes/CDs with each other.
The greatest entertainment was hanging outside.

#2

I remember when the police were respectful and cared about upholding the law.
I remember when the police were respected and feared by those that broke the law.
The police used to walk around the town and interact with the people, built relationships with people and businesses.
The thing I miss most about the good ol’ days… Different shops. The butcher, baker and greengrocer. Local business providing the best produce. So hard to find nowadays.

#3

Early 2000s tv

Johny Test

Dora

Bob The Builder

Gooba Gabba

Harry and his Bucket Full of Dinosaurs

#4

pokemon cards, hotwheels, legos, old minecraft, nerf wars,bbqs,

