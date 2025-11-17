This X Page Is Sharing ‘Then And Now’ Pics, Here Are 50 Of The Most Interesting Ones

Time changes everything; at least it feels like it. Fleeting years turn people, landscapes, and architecture into different versions of themselves. But it is only when you compare a photo taken several decades ago with one from the present-day that you can truly see the contrast between the two.
This X (formerly known as Twitter) page called “Then vs. Now” is full of interesting examples from all areas of the world. From images of ancient pyramids and famous cities to swimming pools and street alleys, they beautifully capture the essence of the changing times. The world continues to evolve, but for now, we invite you to take a glimpse at what has already happened.
#1 Sitting On Their 1947 Chevrolet Olin Front Of A Diner, And Then 63 Years Later
Image source: ThenvsNowPic1
#2
Image source: ThenvsNowPic1
#3
Image source: ThenvsNowPic1
#4 The Arctic 103 Years Ago Compared To Today
Image source: ThenvsNowPic1
#5 Bike Ride In Berlin Kreuzberg ( 1985 / 2018 )
Image source: ThenvsNowPic1
#6
Image source: ThenvsNowPic1
#7
Image source: ThenvsNowPic1
#8
Image source: ThenvsNowPic1
#9 Then vs. Now
Image source: ThenvsNowPic1
#10 Best Friends Since Ww2
Image source: ThenvsNowPic1
#11 Same Place And Memory Size.. The Difference Is 58 Years
Image source: ThenvsNowPic1
#12
Image source: ThenvsNowPic1
#13 It Hasn’t Changed Much In 157 Years, Aside From The Platform Height And Electrification. The World’s Oldest Undeground Station, Baker Street!
Image source: ThenvsNowPic1
#14 Chróstnik Palace 2009 vs. 2021. Chróstnik, Lubin County, Poland
Image source: ThenvsNowPic1
#15 Machu Picchu, Peru. 1915 & 2020
Image source: ThenvsNowPic1
#16 There Is Beauty In France That Will Last Forever
Image source: ThenvsNowPic1
#17 The Main Entrance To The City , York, England
Image source: ThenvsNowPic1
#18 The Same Trench From Ww1, 100 Years Apart, 1914-2014
Image source: ThenvsNowPic1
#19 Prague 1910 And 2022
Image source: ThenvsNowPic1
#20 Hiroshima
Image source: ThenvsNowPic1
#21 1889 And 2010
Image source: ThenvsNowPic1
#22 Sherman Tanks For The French Army In “Kaysersberg” In 1944 And Now
Image source: ThenvsNowPic1
#23 Rysstad, Norway, 1888 – 2013
Image source: ThenvsNowPic1
#24 Tunnel Rock At Sequoia National Park, 1952 And 2022
Image source: ThenvsNowPic1
#25 Chichen Lzta 1892 And Now
Image source: ThenvsNowPic1
#26
Image source: ThenvsNowPic1
#27 Stonehenge: 1877 And 2019
Image source: ThenvsNowPic1
#28 Beauty Is Vanishing From Our World Because We Live As Though It Did Not Matter
Image source: ThenvsNowPic1
#29 Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Image source: ThenvsNowPic1
#30 Crawford Notch In New Hampshire, As Depicted In 1839 vs. Now
Image source: ThenvsNowPic1
#31 Hong Kong In 1964 And 2016
Image source: ThenvsNowPic1
#32 1927 And 2008
Image source: ThenvsNowPic1
#33 Pyramid Street, Egypt
Image source: ThenvsNowPic1
#34 Rio De Janeiro, Brazil – 1930 And Now
Image source: ThenvsNowPic1
#35 Paris
Image source: ThenvsNowPic1
#36
Image source: ThenvsNowPic1
#37
Image source: ThenvsNowPic1
#38
Image source: ThenvsNowPic1
#39
Image source: ThenvsNowPic1
#40
Image source: ThenvsNowPic1
#41
Image source: ThenvsNowPic1
#42 Tokyo Japan
Image source: ThenvsNowPic1
#43 Seoul, South Korea – 1900 And Now
Image source: ThenvsNowPic1
#44
Image source: ThenvsNowPic1
#45
Image source: ThenvsNowPic1
#46 Chernobyl (1984 – 2011)
Image source: ThenvsNowPic1
#47
Image source: ThenvsNowPic1
#48
Image source: ThenvsNowPic1
#49
Image source: ThenvsNowPic1
#50 Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 2000 And Now
Image source: ThenvsNowPic1
