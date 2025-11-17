This X Page Is Sharing ‘Then And Now’ Pics, Here Are 50 Of The Most Interesting Ones

Time changes everything; at least it feels like it. Fleeting years turn people, landscapes, and architecture into different versions of themselves. But it is only when you compare a photo taken several decades ago with one from the present-day that you can truly see the contrast between the two.

This X (formerly known as Twitter) page called “Then vs. Now” is full of interesting examples from all areas of the world. From images of ancient pyramids and famous cities to swimming pools and street alleys, they beautifully capture the essence of the changing times. The world continues to evolve, but for now, we invite you to take a glimpse at what has already happened.

#1 Sitting On Their 1947 Chevrolet Olin Front Of A Diner, And Then 63 Years Later

#2

#3

#4 The Arctic 103 Years Ago Compared To Today

#5 Bike Ride In Berlin Kreuzberg ( 1985 / 2018 )

#6

#7

#8

#9 Then vs. Now

#10 Best Friends Since Ww2

#11 Same Place And Memory Size.. The Difference Is 58 Years

#12

#13 It Hasn’t Changed Much In 157 Years, Aside From The Platform Height And Electrification. The World’s Oldest Undeground Station, Baker Street!

#14 Chróstnik Palace 2009 vs. 2021. Chróstnik, Lubin County, Poland

#15 Machu Picchu, Peru. 1915 & 2020

#16 There Is Beauty In France That Will Last Forever

#17 The Main Entrance To The City , York, England

#18 The Same Trench From Ww1, 100 Years Apart, 1914-2014

#19 Prague 1910 And 2022

#20 Hiroshima

#21 1889 And 2010

#22 Sherman Tanks For The French Army In “Kaysersberg” In 1944 And Now

#23 Rysstad, Norway, 1888 – 2013

#24 Tunnel Rock At Sequoia National Park, 1952 And 2022

#25 Chichen Lzta 1892 And Now

#26

#27 Stonehenge: 1877 And 2019

#28 Beauty Is Vanishing From Our World Because We Live As Though It Did Not Matter

#29 Dubai, United Arab Emirates

#30 Crawford Notch In New Hampshire, As Depicted In 1839 vs. Now

#31 Hong Kong In 1964 And 2016

#32 1927 And 2008

#33 Pyramid Street, Egypt

#34 Rio De Janeiro, Brazil – 1930 And Now

#35 Paris

#36

#37

#38

#39

#40

#41

#42 Tokyo Japan

#43 Seoul, South Korea – 1900 And Now

#44

#45

#46 Chernobyl (1984 – 2011)

#47

#48

#49

#50 Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 2000 And Now

