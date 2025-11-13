30 Hilarious Comics With A Clever Twist By Tango Gao (New Pics)

A couple of years ago, we shared a publication with you about a talented Chinese artist Tango Gao (also known as Shanghai Tango) who creates thought-provoking yet still light and fun illustrations without using words.
If you fancy visual and intellectual humor, you don’t need to look anywhere further because you are up for a treat! Tango, whose real name is Gao Youjun, did not stop creating witty illustrations since the last time we wrote about them here on Bored Panda. No, Tango is back with a sequel to his art which is both simple and minimalistic, yet profound in the message it sends.
Tango began creating these illustrations back in 2010 when prompted by a friend, he decided to develop a habit of drawing daily (that’s an excellent habit to pick up). Now, he delights his 108,000 followers on Instagram with light-hearted and sometimes challenging illustrations on daily basis.
More info: Instagram | Facebook | tango2010weibo.tumblr.com
#1
#2
Pets are always there for us, especially when it comes to putting smiles on our faces.
#3
You can become whatever you want in life.
#4
“Excuse me, may I see your baby?”
#5
Possibly, a new idea for a SnapChat filter?
#6
#7
Mood rings are so last year. Meet mood mustache. Perfectly edible as well.
#8
New Year’s resolution for 2019: let’s ditch the bra.
#9
Up Next: The Secret Life Of Toiletries – Behind The Scenes.
#10
A love letter written in hundreds of heartbeats.
#11
#12
#13
#14
That moment when someones tries to insult you, but you have achieved an excellent ability to deflect all things negative.
#15
Despite the friendly smile that this polar bear wears, we would say the illustration definitely falls outside of the light-heartedness spectrum. Time’s ticking, what are your thoughts?
#16
All that matters is perspective!
#17
New Year’s resolution #584.
#18
#19
#20
#21
This leaf will definitely go places.
#22
Who knew that music played by accordion could be so tear-jerking?
#23
#24
#25
#26
Pareidolia: seeing faces in unusual places.
#27
“In the beginning, God created the sky and the land.”
#28
One cigarette a day keeps the doctor away. Or how does that saying go?
#29
No one wants to be the third wheel. Certainly not on Valentine’s day…
#30
“Get a tattoo that means something to you” doesn’t quite have the same ring here…
