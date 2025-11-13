30 Hilarious Comics With A Clever Twist By Tango Gao (New Pics)

A couple of years ago, we shared a publication with you about a talented Chinese artist Tango Gao (also known as Shanghai Tango) who creates thought-provoking yet still light and fun illustrations without using words. 

If you fancy visual and intellectual humor, you don’t need to look anywhere further because you are up for a treat! Tango, whose real name is Gao Youjun, did not stop creating witty illustrations since the last time we wrote about them here on Bored Panda. No, Tango is back with a sequel to his art which is both simple and minimalistic, yet profound in the message it sends.

Tango began creating these illustrations back in 2010 when prompted by a friend, he decided to develop a habit of drawing daily (that’s an excellent habit to pick up). Now, he delights his 108,000 followers on Instagram with light-hearted and sometimes challenging illustrations on daily basis.

Scroll down the page and see for yourself!

More info: Instagram | Facebook | tango2010weibo.tumblr.com

#1

Image source: Tango Gao

#2

Pets are always there for us, especially when it comes to putting smiles on our faces.

Image source: Tango Gao

#3

You can become whatever you want in life.

Image source: Tango Gao

#4

“Excuse me, may I see your baby?”

Image source: Tango Gao

#5

Possibly, a new idea for a SnapChat filter?

Image source: Tango Gao

#6

Image source: Tango Gao

#7

Mood rings are so last year. Meet mood mustache. Perfectly edible as well.

Image source: Tango Gao

#8

New Year’s resolution for 2019: let’s ditch the bra.

Image source: Tango Gao

#9

Up Next: The Secret Life Of Toiletries – Behind The Scenes.

Image source: Tango Gao

#10

A love letter written in hundreds of heartbeats.

Image source: Tango Gao

#11

Image source: Tango Gao

#12

Image source: Tango Gao

#13

Image source: Tango Gao

#14

That moment when someones tries to insult you, but you have achieved an excellent ability to deflect all things negative.

Image source: Tango Gao

#15

Despite the friendly smile that this polar bear wears, we would say the illustration definitely falls outside of the light-heartedness spectrum. Time’s ticking, what are your thoughts?

Image source: Tango Gao

#16

All that matters is perspective!

Image source: Tango Gao

#17

New Year’s resolution #584.

Image source: Tango Gao

#18

Image source: Tango Gao

#19

Image source: Tango Gao

#20

Image source: Tango Gao

#21

This leaf will definitely go places.

Image source: Tango Gao

#22

Who knew that music played by accordion could be so tear-jerking?

Image source: Tango Gao

#23

Image source: Tango Gao

#24

Image source: Tango Gao

#25

Image source: Tango Gao

#26

Pareidolia: seeing faces in unusual places.

Image source: Tango Gao

#27

“In the beginning, God created the sky and the land.”

Image source: Tango Gao

#28

One cigarette a day keeps the doctor away. Or how does that saying go?

Image source: Tango Gao

#29

No one wants to be the third wheel. Certainly not on Valentine’s day…

Image source: Tango Gao

#30

“Get a tattoo that means something to you” doesn’t quite have the same ring here…

Image source: Tango Gao

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
