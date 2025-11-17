I Visited The Most Iconic Parisian Theaters And Cinemas, And Here Are 25 Pics Of Them

My name is Dimitri Bourriau, and I am a French artist also known as ‘Jahz Design’. I graduated in graphic design, but I’ve always been interested in history and architecture.

I recently had the chance to capture the most beautiful theaters and cinemas in Paris through my lens. I spent many hours surveying its theaters and cinemas to find the most unexpected angles and the most surprising perspectives on these incredible buildings.

More info: jahzdesign.com

#1 Athénée Théâtre Louis-Jouvet

#2 Théâtre Marigny

#3 Théâtre Impérial – Château De Fontainebleau

#4 Théâtre Daunou

#5 Salle Gaveau

#6 Cinéma Le Grand Rex

#7 Théâtre Hébertot

#8 Théâtre Des Champs-Elysée

#9 Théâtre Grévin

#10 Théâtre Mogador

#11 Théâtre De La Renaissance

#12 Théâtre National De L’opéra Comique

#13 Théâtre Du Châtelet

#14 Théâtre Des Folies Bergère

#15 Théâtre Ranelagh

#16 Le Trianon

#17 Théâtre Édouard Vii

#18 Casino De Paris

#19 Cinéma Le Louxor

#20 Théâtre Louis-Philippe – Chateau De Compiegne

#21 Théâtre Du Conservatoire National Supérieur D’art Dramatique

#22 Théâtre Municipal De Fontainebleau

#23 Théâtre De Paris

#24 Théâtre De La Porte Saint-Martin

#25 Théâtre Libre

#26 Philharmonie De Paris

