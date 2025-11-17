I Visited The Most Iconic Parisian Theaters And Cinemas, And Here Are 25 Pics Of Them

My name is Dimitri Bourriau, and I am a French artist also known as ‘Jahz Design’. I graduated in graphic design, but I’ve always been interested in history and architecture.
I recently had the chance to capture the most beautiful theaters and cinemas in Paris through my lens. I spent many hours surveying its theaters and cinemas to find the most unexpected angles and the most surprising perspectives on these incredible buildings.
More info: jahzdesign.com
#1 Athénée Théâtre Louis-Jouvet
#2 Théâtre Marigny
#3 Théâtre Impérial – Château De Fontainebleau
#4 Théâtre Daunou
#5 Salle Gaveau
#6 Cinéma Le Grand Rex
#7 Théâtre Hébertot
#8 Théâtre Des Champs-Elysée
#9 Théâtre Grévin
#10 Théâtre Mogador
#11 Théâtre De La Renaissance
#12 Théâtre National De L’opéra Comique
#13 Théâtre Du Châtelet
#14 Théâtre Des Folies Bergère
#15 Théâtre Ranelagh
#16 Le Trianon
#17 Théâtre Édouard Vii
#18 Casino De Paris
#19 Cinéma Le Louxor
#20 Théâtre Louis-Philippe – Chateau De Compiegne
#21 Théâtre Du Conservatoire National Supérieur D’art Dramatique
#22 Théâtre Municipal De Fontainebleau
#23 Théâtre De Paris
#24 Théâtre De La Porte Saint-Martin
#25 Théâtre Libre
#26 Philharmonie De Paris
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us