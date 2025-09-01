Add These 20 Back To School Finds To Your Cart Before The Chaos Begins

Remember the specific, slightly waxy smell of a new box of crayons, or the sheer potential held within a pristine, un-doodled-on notebook? That back-to-school vibe is in the air again, only this time, it’s accompanied by a shopping list that seems to have its own gravitational pull and the sinking feeling that you’re the one in charge of the credit card. We’ve scoured the internet for the supplies, gadgets, and general whatnots that’ll get everyone from kindergarteners to college students (and let’s be real, you) ready to face the new school year.
#1 Nothing Says ‘I Have My Life Together’ Quite Like Putting A Tiny, Printed Sticker On Everything You Own With A Label Maker Machine
Review: “Love it because it is quick to set up, small, inexpensive and it doesn’t need ink! The style and color is adorable. The label printed out clearly and there are many cute font text choices! Strongly recommend!” – Trinity Hua
Image source: amazon.com, Elizabeth Darcy
#2 Your Emotional Support Water Bottle Just Got An Upgrade With This Stanley Iceflow That Lets You Chug Away Your Anxieties At Record Speed
Review: “I love the sleek and modern design of the Stanley IceFlow bottle — it looks great and feels very comfortable to hold.” – Amazon customer
Image source: amazon.com, Amazon customer
#3 Now You Can Pretend To Be On A Very Important Business Call To Avoid Small Talk In The Grocery Aisle With These Bluetooth Headphones With A Mic
Review: “Pro- light weight, simple yet sleek and stylish design, soft pads comfortable, has equalizer app, good sound quality, adjustable size, the ear cups also have good range of motion, came in fully charged Con- personally have to move it around every hour or so because it tends to hurt if I leave it on for long, the charging cable is too short Summary- so far so good.” – anonymous
Image source: amazon.com, anonymous
#4 Because Yelling “Marco Polo” Across The Playground To Find Your Kid Is Generally Frowned Upon, There’s This Smart Watch For Kids
Review: “My granddaughter loves this watch! The color is great! It’s super easy to use! It comes with two bands!it tracks every little step! The price was great and the watch is great quality! It charges super fast!” – Noneubusiness
Image source: amazon.com, celenia lopez
#5 Your Middle School Self Is About To Be So Jealous Of Your Adult To-Do Lists Written With This 12-Pack Of Gel Pens
Review: “These pens write so smoothly, the grip is comfortable and the ink color is bold. Even the yellow shows up well. Appreciate how easy it was to remove the ink cap too.” – Ray
Image source: amazon.com, Ray
#6 Wielding One Of These Colorful Clipboards Will Make You Look Like You’re In Charge Of Something Very Important, Even If That Something Is Just Your Netflix Queue
Review: “These clipboards came in a delightful assortment of colors and are great for helping me organize my different projects. The only downside, as others have mentioned, is the difficulty in removing the plastic wrap – but that’s not enough of an issue for me to downgrade the star rating. I’m very happy with these for my intended purpose!” – SS150
Image source: amazon.com, SS150
#7 You’re An Adult Now, Which Means You Can Finally Run With A Pair Of These Colorful Craft Scissors If You Really Want To
Review: “Love these scissors. Cute designs. Sharp enough for use on paper and felt. Good value. Durable enough for classroom crafts setting.” – Annette
Image source: amazon.com
#8 You Can Finally Give Your Lunch A Restraining Order To Keep The Foods From Touching With This Microwave Safe Bento Box
Review: “My son is using this lunch box every day for school lunch it has different small section so he take variety of food in small sections.” – Nida
Image source: amazon.com
#9 Giving Your Kid A 24-Pack Of Washable Markers Is Basically Telling Your White Walls “Don’t Worry, This Is Just A Phase”
Review: “Perfect markers for tiny toddler hands! Easy to open & close. Love the color variety and now my daughter is identifying & matching the colors with the marker and caps. She’s obsessed too.” – Cori C
Image source: amazon.com, Avid83
#10 Now You Can Finally Carry Your Entire To Be Read Pile In Your Bag With An Amazon Kindle Paperwhite
Review: “This product was purchased on prime day to replace my old Kindle. I was wary about purchasing a like new device but it truly arrived like new and works perfectly. This is a big upgrade from my Kindle from a few years ago. I love the color!” – P.J. P
Image source: amazon.com, Adrienne
#11 Now You Can Leave Tiny, Colorful Demands For Your Future Self All Over The House With A 6-Pack Of Sticky Notes
Review: “Love the bright colors.” – Amazon customer
Image source: amazon.com, Alina
#12 Your Inner 90s Kid Is Probably Jealous Of This Vibrant Backpack That Holds Way More Than Just A Trapper Keeper And Some Dunkaroos
Review: “This is a high-quality, well constructed, obviously cute backpack.” – Elia Ali
Image source: amazon.com, Amazon Customer
#13 Go Ahead And Let Them Bedazzle The Entire House, This 4-Pack Of Washable Glitter Glue Is The Only Glitter That Respects Your Personal Boundaries
Review: “Works Great to make slime. Color quality is amazing.” – Lissa
Image source: amazon.com, LawyerMom
#14 So Your Kid Can Look Like They’re Reaching For A Pencil But Are Actually Just De-Stressing With Their Pop-It Pencil Box
Review: “Fits 2 packs of markers, and pencil crayons with still more space! I’m super pleased with this purchase.” – Erica Baird
Image source: amazon.com, Erica Baird
#15 For When You Need To Label Something With The Kind Of Finality That Whispers “There’s No Undo Button Here,” Grab One Of These Large Permanent Markers
Review: “Nice markers. Work very well and seem to last a while. Good value.” – gadget addict
Image source: amazon.com, Jenny Redo
#16 Now You Can Finally Map Out All Your Pepe Silvia-Level Conspiracy Theories On A Giant Sticky Easel Pad
Review: “I have been wanting these for a while. They are great for group discussion, helping clients take a step back from feelings and many other things. They can be attached to the wall or sat on a easel making it easy to move around the room. I love that each page can be stuck on wall for later review. The paper does not easily tear and you can use pen, pencil, crayon, markers or paint. These as a 2 pack was a great value.” – Susan Glass
Image source: amazon.com, Susan Glass
#17 You Might As Well Buy A 3-Pack Of Basic Notebooks Because We Both Know At Least One Is Going To Walk Off By Midterm
Review: “Fast delivery, no damage, just what I wanted, good note keeping pads do recommend and good value for the money.” – Art’s Treasures
Image source: amazon.com, S. Bennett
#18 For All Those Little Mistakes You’d Like To Pretend Never Even Happened, This 4-Pack Of White Out Correction Tape Is Your Alibi
Review: “Good price and good products.” – SUKARDI TAMIN
Image source: amazon.com, Sandra Martín García
#19 Because We All Know Pencils Have A Tendency To Ghost You, This 30-Pack Of Classroom Pencils Should Hopefully Last Until Wednesday
Review: “Best pencils in the market. Affordable. Great quality. Would definitely buy more. You get a lot for this price.” – Leyden
Image source: amazon.com, Rosa Sánchez
#20 Bob Ross Made Masterpieces With Like Eight Colors, So Imagine The Happy Little Worlds You Can Create With This 100-Color Watercolor Paint Set
Review: “Good quality, easy to use, came with a swatch card, sponge for blending, a plastic palette for mixing , a watercolor brush(one normal and one plasticthat fills with water ,think if they had atleast 2-3 dif size brushes would make it better ) think its great to carry arround , for beginners, and even for gifts . Comes in a velvet bag n the case is cute n compact here are some pics and one for size reference.” – Ruby Lopez
Image source: amazon.com, Ruby Lopez
