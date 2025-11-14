I’ve Been Mummifying Real Monsters For 25 Years, And Now I Sell Them To Museums

by

Since early childhood, I’ve had a passion for monsters, mummies, and fish. When I reached the age of 20, I decided to combine all three and create mummified monster fish!

And now, 25 years later, I made my passion into a fulltime job, and I create monsters for museums and collectors worldwide.

I want to show you some of my work, from aggressive river monsters to scary deep-sea fish.

And if you would like to see more monsters, check out my Instagram linked below!

More info: Instagram

#1 The Horrific Mouth Of A Lamprey (Bloodsucking Parasite)

I&#8217;ve Been Mummifying Real Monsters For 25 Years, And Now I Sell Them To Museums

#2 The Weird And Wonderful Teeth Of A Wolf-Fish

I&#8217;ve Been Mummifying Real Monsters For 25 Years, And Now I Sell Them To Museums

#3 A Moray Eel Skull. Really Looks The Skull Of A Dinosaur

I&#8217;ve Been Mummifying Real Monsters For 25 Years, And Now I Sell Them To Museums

#4 A Lingcod

I&#8217;ve Been Mummifying Real Monsters For 25 Years, And Now I Sell Them To Museums

#5 The Teeth Filled Mouth Of A Deep-Sea Serpent

I&#8217;ve Been Mummifying Real Monsters For 25 Years, And Now I Sell Them To Museums

#6 The Mighty Goliath Tiger Fish From Africa

I&#8217;ve Been Mummifying Real Monsters For 25 Years, And Now I Sell Them To Museums

#7 The Dorado From Brazil, A Very Aggressive And Strong Fish

I&#8217;ve Been Mummifying Real Monsters For 25 Years, And Now I Sell Them To Museums

#8 Deep-Sea Viper Fish

I&#8217;ve Been Mummifying Real Monsters For 25 Years, And Now I Sell Them To Museums

#9 A Snakehead Fish From Thailand

I&#8217;ve Been Mummifying Real Monsters For 25 Years, And Now I Sell Them To Museums

#10 A Skull Of A Stargazer Fish

I&#8217;ve Been Mummifying Real Monsters For 25 Years, And Now I Sell Them To Museums

#11 The Amazing Teeth Of The Blackdrum Fish

I&#8217;ve Been Mummifying Real Monsters For 25 Years, And Now I Sell Them To Museums

#12 Two Huge Mummified Payara (Vampire Fish) Heads

I&#8217;ve Been Mummifying Real Monsters For 25 Years, And Now I Sell Them To Museums

#13 The Teeth Of A Mako Shark

I&#8217;ve Been Mummifying Real Monsters For 25 Years, And Now I Sell Them To Museums

#14 A Ripsaw Catfish

I&#8217;ve Been Mummifying Real Monsters For 25 Years, And Now I Sell Them To Museums

#15 The Jaws Of The Mighty Cubera Snapper

I&#8217;ve Been Mummifying Real Monsters For 25 Years, And Now I Sell Them To Museums

Image source: Star Gazer

#16 Deep-Sea Sabretooth Fish

I&#8217;ve Been Mummifying Real Monsters For 25 Years, And Now I Sell Them To Museums

#17 The Frightening Mouth Of A Huge Mummified Monkfish

This fish is also called Sea-Devil, a name worthy of it’s scary look

I&#8217;ve Been Mummifying Real Monsters For 25 Years, And Now I Sell Them To Museums

#18 The Teeth-Filled Jaws Of The Bowfin Fish (Amia Calva)

This primitive fish is a “living fossil”

I&#8217;ve Been Mummifying Real Monsters For 25 Years, And Now I Sell Them To Museums

Image source: Star Gazer

#19 The Teeth Of A Wolf-Fish

I&#8217;ve Been Mummifying Real Monsters For 25 Years, And Now I Sell Them To Museums

#20 A Deep-Sea Serpent

I&#8217;ve Been Mummifying Real Monsters For 25 Years, And Now I Sell Them To Museums

#21 An Anjoemara (Amazon Wolf Fish) Skull

I&#8217;ve Been Mummifying Real Monsters For 25 Years, And Now I Sell Them To Museums

#22 Deep-Sea Snaggletooth Fish

I&#8217;ve Been Mummifying Real Monsters For 25 Years, And Now I Sell Them To Museums

#23 The Mouth Of The Black Piranha

I&#8217;ve Been Mummifying Real Monsters For 25 Years, And Now I Sell Them To Museums

Image source: Star Gazer

#24 The Jaws Of A Huge Halibut That Weighed Over 200 Kg (440 Lbs)

I&#8217;ve Been Mummifying Real Monsters For 25 Years, And Now I Sell Them To Museums

Image source: Star Gazer

#25 The Wolf-Herring

I&#8217;ve Been Mummifying Real Monsters For 25 Years, And Now I Sell Them To Museums

#26 Taxidermied Deep-Sea Lantern Fish

I&#8217;ve Been Mummifying Real Monsters For 25 Years, And Now I Sell Them To Museums

Image source: Star Gazer

#27 The Nasty Teeth Of A Hake Fish

I&#8217;ve Been Mummifying Real Monsters For 25 Years, And Now I Sell Them To Museums

Image source: Star Gazer

#28 Taxidermied Deep-Sea Dragon Fish

I&#8217;ve Been Mummifying Real Monsters For 25 Years, And Now I Sell Them To Museums

Image source: Star Gazer

#29 Deep-Sea Viper Fish

I&#8217;ve Been Mummifying Real Monsters For 25 Years, And Now I Sell Them To Museums

#30 A Payara (Vampire Fish) Skull, The Long Teeth Are Over 2” (5 Cm) Long

I&#8217;ve Been Mummifying Real Monsters For 25 Years, And Now I Sell Them To Museums

#31 Frogfish

I&#8217;ve Been Mummifying Real Monsters For 25 Years, And Now I Sell Them To Museums

Image source: Star Gazer

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Walking The Fine Line Between Comedy And Tragedy
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Netflix’s Maid: A Depiction Of Emotional Abuse
3 min read
Oct, 23, 2021
Hey Pandas, What Moment Made You Question Religion And Change Faith?
3 min read
Sep, 8, 2025
30 Hilarious Tweets By Single People That Will Make You Laugh Then Cry
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
The Lasting Impact “Queer as Folk” Had on the LGBTQ Community
3 min read
Jul, 27, 2017
How To Make Huge Snowflake Decorations For The Holidays
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.