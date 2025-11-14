I’ve Been Mummifying Real Monsters For 25 Years, And Now I Sell Them To Museums

Since early childhood, I’ve had a passion for monsters, mummies, and fish. When I reached the age of 20, I decided to combine all three and create mummified monster fish!
And now, 25 years later, I made my passion into a fulltime job, and I create monsters for museums and collectors worldwide.
I want to show you some of my work, from aggressive river monsters to scary deep-sea fish.
And if you would like to see more monsters, check out my Instagram linked below!
More info: Instagram
#1 The Horrific Mouth Of A Lamprey (Bloodsucking Parasite)
#2 The Weird And Wonderful Teeth Of A Wolf-Fish
#3 A Moray Eel Skull. Really Looks The Skull Of A Dinosaur
#4 A Lingcod
#5 The Teeth Filled Mouth Of A Deep-Sea Serpent
#6 The Mighty Goliath Tiger Fish From Africa
#7 The Dorado From Brazil, A Very Aggressive And Strong Fish
#8 Deep-Sea Viper Fish
#9 A Snakehead Fish From Thailand
#10 A Skull Of A Stargazer Fish
#11 The Amazing Teeth Of The Blackdrum Fish
#12 Two Huge Mummified Payara (Vampire Fish) Heads
#13 The Teeth Of A Mako Shark
#14 A Ripsaw Catfish
#15 The Jaws Of The Mighty Cubera Snapper
Image source: Star Gazer
#16 Deep-Sea Sabretooth Fish
#17 The Frightening Mouth Of A Huge Mummified Monkfish
This fish is also called Sea-Devil, a name worthy of it’s scary look
#18 The Teeth-Filled Jaws Of The Bowfin Fish (Amia Calva)
This primitive fish is a “living fossil”
Image source: Star Gazer
#19 The Teeth Of A Wolf-Fish
#20 A Deep-Sea Serpent
#21 An Anjoemara (Amazon Wolf Fish) Skull
#22 Deep-Sea Snaggletooth Fish
#23 The Mouth Of The Black Piranha
Image source: Star Gazer
#24 The Jaws Of A Huge Halibut That Weighed Over 200 Kg (440 Lbs)
Image source: Star Gazer
#25 The Wolf-Herring
#26 Taxidermied Deep-Sea Lantern Fish
Image source: Star Gazer
#27 The Nasty Teeth Of A Hake Fish
Image source: Star Gazer
#28 Taxidermied Deep-Sea Dragon Fish
Image source: Star Gazer
#29 Deep-Sea Viper Fish
#30 A Payara (Vampire Fish) Skull, The Long Teeth Are Over 2” (5 Cm) Long
#31 Frogfish
Image source: Star Gazer
Follow Us