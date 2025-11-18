I Turned My Family’s Fun And Adventures Into 17 Comics In My “Fireflies” Series

As a father of three, I began drawing Fireflies Comics as a way to create stories for and about my children. What started as a personal project soon became a labor of love, and I am excited to present my comic, Fireflies, to you.

Fireflies Comics has been in development for six years, focusing on the lives and adventures of a family and their friends. The main characters—siblings Ollie, Nova, and Elijah—share many experiences with their parents and friends, forming the heart of the story.

More info: Instagram | patreon.com

#1 Fireflies Comics: Little Friends

#2 Fireflies Comics: Camping Reality

#3 Fireflies Comics: Camping Scare

#4 Fireflies Comics: Night Time Truth

#5 Fireflies Comics: Lakes And Leeches

#6 Fireflies Comics: Free Samples

#7 Fireflies Comics: Bamboozeled

#8 Fireflies Comics: Aliens Are Real!

#9 Fireflies Comics: Beaver vs. Bear

#10 Fireflies Comics: Superhero Audit

#11 Fireflies Comics: Soda For All

#12 Fireflies Comics: Dandelion Wishes

#13 Fireflies Comics: Chicken Icecream

#14 Fireflies Comics: Bored

#15 Fireflies Comics: Hair Cut

#16 Fireflies Comics: Lost And Found

#17 Fireflies Comics: Rock Paper Scissors

Patrick Penrose
