I Turned My Family’s Fun And Adventures Into 17 Comics In My “Fireflies” Series

As a father of three, I began drawing Fireflies Comics as a way to create stories for and about my children. What started as a personal project soon became a labor of love, and I am excited to present my comic, Fireflies, to you.
Fireflies Comics has been in development for six years, focusing on the lives and adventures of a family and their friends. The main characters—siblings Ollie, Nova, and Elijah—share many experiences with their parents and friends, forming the heart of the story.
More info: Instagram | patreon.com
#1 Fireflies Comics: Little Friends
#2 Fireflies Comics: Camping Reality
#3 Fireflies Comics: Camping Scare
#4 Fireflies Comics: Night Time Truth
#5 Fireflies Comics: Lakes And Leeches
#6 Fireflies Comics: Free Samples
#7 Fireflies Comics: Bamboozeled
#8 Fireflies Comics: Aliens Are Real!
#9 Fireflies Comics: Beaver vs. Bear
#10 Fireflies Comics: Superhero Audit
#11 Fireflies Comics: Soda For All
#12 Fireflies Comics: Dandelion Wishes
#13 Fireflies Comics: Chicken Icecream
#14 Fireflies Comics: Bored
#15 Fireflies Comics: Hair Cut
#16 Fireflies Comics: Lost And Found
#17 Fireflies Comics: Rock Paper Scissors
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us