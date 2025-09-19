If You Can Score 25/28 On This Rotated Map Quiz, You’re Basically A Human Atlas

Maps usually make sense when north is at the top and south is at the bottom. But when the orientation changes, even familiar countries can throw you off. That’s the challenge in Part 3 of this series. We’ve rotated 28 more countries to really test your geography skills. All you have to do is study the shape and figure out which country it is.
If you haven’t tried Part 1 and Part 2 of these quizzes, you can check them out for more flipped fun!
Ready to take on another round of rotated maps? Let’s go! 🌍
Image credits: Efrem Efre
