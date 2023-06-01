The Wheel Of Time: All EIGHT Ajahs Explained

Protecting humanity is at the fabric of any society that mustn’t perish. Needless to say, the Ajahs are deeply woven into that fabric in The Wheel of Time universe. The Prime Video show, based on the eponymous series, revolves around Moiraine Damodred (Rosamund Pike). She belongs to the powerful group of women known as the Aes Sedai. They can use the One Power and are sub-grouped into sects of seven Ajahs represented by colors.
Each Ajah has its unique purpose, but they are collectively committed to guiding humanity and keeping the Dark One at bay. Any woman that becomes an Aes Sedai must choose one of the seven known Ajahs based on her purpose and natural aptitude. Although there are seven Aes Sedia groups, there are rumors of an eighth Ajah. From their purposes to their talents, here’s a rundown of the eight Ajahs in The Wheel of Time universe.
The Blue Ajah
The Wheel of Time’s leading lady, Rosamund Pike’s Moiraine Damodred, belongs to the Blue Ajah. The character and her actions epitomize the virtues of Blues—justice and righteousness. The Blue Ajah has the largest network of spies, which plays into Moiraine’s search for the Dragon Reborn. While some Aes Sedai are out to get rid of male channelers, Moiraine stays true to the cause of the Blue Ajah. She seeks the Dragon, a reincarnation of the male channeler who left the world in ruins, to defeat the Dark One.
The Red Ajah
Of the eight Ajahs, Reds take on the responsibility of ensuring the proper use of the One Power. Women in this division are mostly devoted to capturing and gentling male channelers. While they also hunt female channelers who are not subjected to the White Tower, they are particular about men. That’s mostly because the Dark One tainted their ability to wield the One Power safely in the Age of Legends. Kate Fleetwood‘s Liandrin Guirale belongs to the Red Ajah. Alongside other Red sisters, she captures Logain Ablar, the self-proclaimed Dragon Reborn, in “A Place of Safety”, Season 1, Episode 3. Over all, Reds can’t seem to trust men, and that’s why they bond no Warders.
The Green Ajah
None of the eight Ajahs prepare for battle like Greens. The essence of the Green Ajah is to fight when the need arises. They often battle creatures of the Dark One, Shadowspawn, and sometimes are sent to hunt down dangerous male channelers. However, fighting for the Light in the Last Battle is at the core of their purpose. The Green Ajah is also peculiar for its love for men. As a result, they are the only Ajah known to bond more than one Warder. Alanna Mosvani (Priyanka Bose) belongs to this sect and has two Warders — Maksim (Taylor Napier) and Ihvon (Emmanuel Imani).
The Yellow Ajah
Members of the Yellow Ajah are devoted to healing. Women drawn to caring for the sick ideally join this Aes Sedai group. Altogether, Yellow sisters are considered to be arrogant because of their self-assured nature towards their purpose. Swedish-born actress Evelyn Mok and Vilma Frantová both appeared as Yellow sisters in Season 1 of The Wheel of Time. The latter is the Yellow Aes Sedai Eamon Valda (Abdul Salis) burned in “Shadow’s Waiting”, Season 1, Episode 2.
The Gray Ajah
The Gray Ajah is committed to politics and diplomacy. They are known to broker peace and mediate between powers to end strife. While the Green Ajah is ever-prepared for war, the Gray is devoted to averting conflicts and promoting harmony. Gray sisters are well-versed in history, customs, and laws. It’s the fountain of their diplomatic skills that often facilitates dispute resolution. No prominent Aes Sedai of the Gray Ajah has appeared in the series so far.
The Brown Ajah
The responsibility of gathering and preserving knowledge lies with the Brown Ajah. Members understand that a society can only flourish as much as its knowledge bank allows. As such, they are devoted to the operations of the White Tower Library. Brown sisters are caught up in the quest for knowledge and ancient wisdom. It often leaves them unaware of their immediate world and often engrossed in thought. Verin Mathwin belongs to this Ajah, and the character is expected to appear in The Wheel of Time Season 2.
The White Ajah
Members of the White Ajah are known to be logical and philosophical beings. They don’t concern themselves with the affairs of the world. For them, all that matters is their search for the truth. White has the fewest members in Aes Sedai. They are naturally calm and have no room for anything other than seeking the truth. Because of this, their takes on matters are always free of sentiments. Like the Gray Ajah, no prominent member of the White sect has been seen in The Wheel of Time series.
The Black Ajah
As far as The Wheel of Time Ajahs goes, this is the least acknowledged. Altogether, the Black Ajah is believed to be a secret Ajah. Members of this sect are also members of the seven main Ajahs. However, they are Friends of the Dark and secretly serve the Dark One. Black sisters are not bound by the Aes Sedai Three Oaths. In fact, they un-swear it for the Black Oaths, which devotes them to the Great Lord.