The Voice: Celebrity — Everything To Know About Season 31’s New Format

The Voice will return for Season 30 this September with Kelly Clarkson, Riley Green, Queen Latifah, and Adam Levine as coaches. But it seems fans are more excited about Season 31, a celebrity-packed season billed as The Voice: Celebrities. Set to premiere on NBC in 2027, the anticipated season promises to introduce an exciting new format to the singing reality competition. Instead of fledgling musical talents, the spinoff will revolve around celebrities from various industries.
Among other things, The Voice: Celebrities will feature a new host. While longtime host Carson Daly will still be involved as a producer, a new face will take over hosting duties in The Voice Season 31. Confirming this on Instagram, Daly told his followers he’s not the right host for the new concept. “I have hosted and produced every single second of the show since day 1,” he wrote. “I’ll be producing Celeb Voice only and helping it launch from behind the scenes.” Here’s what to know about the celebrity spinoff season.
What Is The New Format For The Voice Season 31
New head of security 🤝 new Coach! @JoeJonas joins #TheVoice Season 31 coming in 2027 on NBC. pic.twitter.com/UzzNTZNz3P
— The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) August 4, 2026
Since The Voice debuted on NBC in 2011, it has followed undiscovered musical talents as they compete for a $100,000 cash prize alongside a record deal. For Season 31, the show pits renowned figures from various fields against each other to compete for the grand prize. Typically, celebrity-focused versions of such reality shows donate the prize to a charity of the winner’s choosing. It remains to be seen if The Voice Season 31 will stick to that or find other ways around it.
In addition to actors, reality TV stars, athletes, influencers, and comedians competing against each other, the special season promises to grant viewers unprecedented access to follow the celebrities’ behind-the-scenes preparations for the competitions. Throughout the season, the show will feature elements like “Voice Boot Camp,” “VIP Room,” and “Workroom,” where the celebrity contestants rehearse, prepare, and plan how to navigate the singing competition.
Daly described the format as a new concept different from what has aired for 30 seasons. “Celeb Voice is a fun, new idea that features some big differences like famous people singing for 3 coaches to see if they have what it takes. There’s lots of new twists and turns,” he wrote. NBC has yet to unveil the celebrity contestants for the special season.
Who Are The Coaches For The Voice: Celebrities?
Now that’s star power! ⭐️ Join Coaches Joe Jonas, Queen Latifah and Riley Green, alongside new host Keke Palmer, for a special star-studded season of The Voice. pic.twitter.com/NHRULWqbzc
— The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) August 4, 2026
While the celebrity competitors for the spinoff are yet to be revealed, NBC has confirmed that Queen Latifah will serve as a coach alongside Riley Green and Joe Jonas. Latifah and Green will be returning to the role after debuting in Season 30. Jonas served as an advisor on the show in 2017 and then replaced Seal as a coach on the Australian version. Celeb Voice marks his first time as a coach on The Voice USA.
The singer has always wanted to serve as a coach on the show. After his brother Nick Jonas was hired to play that role in Season 18, he told Dax Shepard during an appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast that he was so jealous he cried his eyes out to a Fleetwood Mac song. “It was at the Fleetwood Mac show… and as they’re playing ‘Landslide,’ I found out that he was going to be a judge on The Voice. I was so jealous I cried my eyes out to ‘Landslide,'” he narrated.
Who Will Host The Voice: Celebrities?
You already know who it is! @KekePalmer hosts #TheVoice Season 31 coming in 2027 on NBC. pic.twitter.com/jjZV4aCSmX
— The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) August 4, 2026
Daly thinks he’s not the best host for the special season, and has endorsed NBC’s decision to have Keke Palmer host The Voice: Celebrities. The actress, singer, and TV host is excited to make her debut on The Voice. “I’m excited about the fact that this season is about celebrities and people that don’t do what they’re coming here to do,” she told E! News. “I’m somebody that always believes in doing something new, trying on a different hat,” she continued, “so I’m very honored that they asked me to be the host of this particular season because it’s what I believe in.”
While The Voice: Celebrities marks her first time on the show, Palmer will be bringing her past hosting experience to the singing competition. She has served as a host on BET’s Just Keke, ABC’s Strahan, Sara and Keke, and NBC’s latest revival of Password, which she co-hosts with Jimmy Fallon since 2022. That same year, she launched her podcast Baby, This Is Keke Palmer. The show’s longtime host believes Palmer is perfect for the job. He described her as “a new amazing host” on Instagram. “I’m so grateful she carved out the time in her busy career to help us out. We’re all big fans and welcome her to the family,” he wrote. Check out The Voice’s best coaches ranked by how many winners they’ve produced.
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