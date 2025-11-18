The Very Peculiar Victorian Fairy Art Of Anster “Fairy” Fitzgerald (11 Pics)

by

In the world of fairy art there are so many images from history we are familiar with, from sweet flower fairies to darker images of elemental beings that are almost nightmarish to the imagination. One of the most popular Victorian fairy painters, one of my personal favorites, and one who blended stunning natural history art with the otherworldly ‘unnatural’ history was the self-taught artist John Anster Fitzgerald, so associated with Victorian fairy art that his nickname was “Fairy Fitzgerald”.

Born in Lambeth, London, with a rather “fluid” official birth date, he was the son of poet William Thomas Fitzgerald. His Irish ancestry lent further fairy fascination to his life, Ireland and Eire both being countries of so much fairy folklore and legend. He married in 1849 and he and his wife, Mary, created a home with four sons and two daughters. His youngest daughter, Florence, no doubt inspired by her father, also became an artist and sculptor.

During his lifetime as a professional artist, he exhibited at the Royal Academy of Arts in London, in 1845; also at the British Institution, the Society of British Artists, and the Royal Watercolour Society. The popular newspaper, and world’s first news magazine, ‘The Illustrated London News’ commissioned Fitzgerald to illustrate a collection of Christmas fairies that appeared regularly in their festive editions. Often his original paintings would be renamed by galleries as his own titles were a little vague in relation to the subject of the paintings and so there has always been confusion and contradiction in the history of the artwork of Fitzgerald.

More info: youtube.com

#1 Fairies In A Bird’s Nest

The Very Peculiar Victorian Fairy Art Of Anster &#8220;Fairy&#8221; Fitzgerald (11 Pics)

Image source: Wikimedia

#2 Fairies Looking Through A Gothic Arch

The Very Peculiar Victorian Fairy Art Of Anster &#8220;Fairy&#8221; Fitzgerald (11 Pics)

Image source: Wikimedia

#3 Fairy Hordes Attacking A Bat

The Very Peculiar Victorian Fairy Art Of Anster &#8220;Fairy&#8221; Fitzgerald (11 Pics)

Image source: Wikimedia

#4 Sea Sprites In Flight

The Very Peculiar Victorian Fairy Art Of Anster &#8220;Fairy&#8221; Fitzgerald (11 Pics)

Image source: Wikimedia

#5 The Fairy’s Barque

The Very Peculiar Victorian Fairy Art Of Anster &#8220;Fairy&#8221; Fitzgerald (11 Pics)

Image source: Wikimedia

#6 The Fairies’ Banquet

The Very Peculiar Victorian Fairy Art Of Anster &#8220;Fairy&#8221; Fitzgerald (11 Pics)

Image source: Wikimedia

#7 The Stuff That Dreams Are Made Of

The Very Peculiar Victorian Fairy Art Of Anster &#8220;Fairy&#8221; Fitzgerald (11 Pics)

Image source: Wikimedia

#8 Rabbit Among The Fairies

The Very Peculiar Victorian Fairy Art Of Anster &#8220;Fairy&#8221; Fitzgerald (11 Pics)

#9 The Fairy’s Favourite

The Very Peculiar Victorian Fairy Art Of Anster &#8220;Fairy&#8221; Fitzgerald (11 Pics)

Image source: Wikimedia

#10 The Realms Of Fairydom

The Very Peculiar Victorian Fairy Art Of Anster &#8220;Fairy&#8221; Fitzgerald (11 Pics)

Image source: Wikimedia

#11 Who Killed Cock Robin

The Very Peculiar Victorian Fairy Art Of Anster &#8220;Fairy&#8221; Fitzgerald (11 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Women & Girls Share Experiences Of Being Shamed, And The Stories Are Heartbreaking
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
The Magicians Season 2 Episode 1 Review: “Knight of Crowns”
3 min read
Jan, 25, 2017
People Are Face Swapping Tattoos On Their Body, And Here Are 30 Unsettling Results
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
My Friend Created A Tiny Art Gallery For Her 7 Budgies
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Spelling Bee Hints, Answers For 15-September-2025
3 min read
Sep, 14, 2025
These Cats Are So Cute, You’ll Want To “Nibble” On Them
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.