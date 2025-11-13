Pixie And Brutus Comics Already Have Over 1,4M Followers And These Are Their 6 Newest Strips

Pixie and Brutus is one of those cute comics that put a smile on many people’s faces no matter how their day went. So far, the man behind them, Ben Hed, has massed a huge, 1,4M-strong Instagram following, and these two adorable critters are one of the main reasons why.

Ben, however, doesn’t feel any additional pressure now that hex5cs got a gigantic fan army. “I do worry about each comic’s performance, but I worried about that before I created Pixie and Brutus too,” he told Bored Panda. “I always want to do better.”

Looking for new ways people could enjoy the series, Ben also revealed his newest plans. “I’m in the process of getting some Pixie and Brutus plushies. Not sure when they’ll be ready but I’m pretty excited to release them!”

Recently, Ben has devoted all of his time to his artistic endeavors, becoming a full-time illustrator. “I get a lot less sunlight, haha! When I worked construction, I was outside all the time, and now I spend most the day sitting in my office in the dark with the windows covered, so there’s no glare on my screen! Nah, just kidding!… I mean, it’s true, but I don’t want to sound regretful of my career change, because I’m not. Illustration is what I love, and I’m incredibly lucky and grateful that I actually get paid to do it!”

As you might’ve noticed, Pixie is a tiny, joyful, cute kitten. An innocent fluff who’s somewhat oblivious to the serious, dangerous stuff happening around her. On the other hand, Brutus is a large, scar-faced German Shepherd. Pixie’s owner adopted him after Brutus retired as a Military Working Dog (MWD). You could say Brutus is, in many ways, the exact opposite of the funny cat. “He’s a very serious and intimidating military dog, but he has a soft spot for Pixie, and does what he can to protect her from the harsh realities of the world around them.”

“Honestly, Pixie and Brutus were just another random webcomic idea I had while at work,” Ben told Bored Panda earlier. “I was never planning on making these cute drawings a series, and I just thought it would be a funny idea to introduce a cute little kitten to a big intimidating war dog. So I made the first Pixie and Brutus comic, and people liked it so much I just kept making them.”

Now, he spends roughly a day, maybe two every week working on this amazing animal friendship.

Follow Pixie and Brutus and other Ben’s work on Instagram or support them on Patreon!

