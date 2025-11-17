I Traveled To Naples, And Here Are The 40 Best Photos I Took There

From where I’ve seen and been in Italy, Naples, for me, is like Italy in its most concentrated form. A boiling pot of different cultures, history, passion, and of course, football! All bound together with its winding bright colored streets, packed with great restaurants and markets. You could spend months here and still not discover everything it holds. It’s a street photographer’s dream and somewhere I will definitely be coming back to again and again.

More info: Instagram

Patrick Penrose
