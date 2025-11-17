“She Thought The Rules Didn’t Apply To Her”: Entitled Mom Is Put In Her Place At A Resort Pool

Summer’s finally here, and for many people that means planning a trip to the beach, barbecuing with friends and taking some much needed time off work. If you book a week-long vacation at a 5-star resort, you’re likely looking forward to a very relaxing time. But unfortunately, it can be challenging to sip piña coladas and melt away your stress when there are children constantly splashing around in the pool.
Below, you’ll find a story that one woman recently shared on the Entitled Parents subreddit, detailing how some of the families she encountered on a recent vacation assumed that the rules didn’t apply to them.
This woman wanted nothing more than to relax and unwind by the pool while on vacation
So when the adult-only area started attracting children, she didn’t hesitate to speak up
Later, the woman shared some updates on the situation, noting that it didn’t happen just once
“They want to continue life as it was before they had kids and simply don’t care who else is inconvenienced by their child’s presence”
To learn more about this specific situation, we reached out to Reddit user Grimace4Eyes, and lucky for us, she was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda. When asked what inspired her to share the tale online, she shared that it was twofold. “I wanted to vent about this oh-so-common occurrence – where many parents nowadays feel like the rules don’t apply to them just because they have a kid – to an audience who would ‘get it’,” she explained. “And to make childfree people (or parents looking for a kidless getaway) aware of this great resort with a dedicated area for adults only (which is actively enforced).”
The OP also noted that this was the first time she’s dealt with this particular issue because this was the first vacation she’s booked at a resort with a separate pool just for adults. However, she added, “I’ve encountered countless parents bringing kids to other places they don’t belong (wineries, breweries, fancy restaurants), but I think that’s another story entirely.”
Grimace4Eyes also shared several possible reasons why parents like this believe the rules don’t apply to them: “They want to continue life as it was before they had kids and simply don’t care who else is inconvenienced by their child’s presence; they lack awareness/are in denial about how poorly behaved their kid truly is, and tell themselves, ‘My child is well behaved, not annoying and loud like other kids, and should be the exception to this rule’; they are either too cheap to pay for or can’t afford a sitter; the parents themselves don’t want to be in the kids area because it’s too loud and chaotic for them.”
“A common line I hear is, ‘Kids are humans, too, and society should accept them wherever adults are. Excluding them is discrimination,'” the OP added. “This is an absolutely delusional take, but was worth mentioning since I’ve heard it more times that I can count.”
“The rest of the world does not owe parents anything simply based on their reproductive choices”
Grimace4Eyes also discussed how childfree individuals are often overlooked, as society tends to prefer accommodating children and families first and foremost. “It is truly rare nowadays to find somewhere to go to relax that is 100% childfree,” she told Bored Panda. “On the same trip, we went to a 5-star restaurant for dinner, and a family with a screaming infant (who was no more than 2 months old) was next to us. There is just no consideration shown by the parents, but also, I blame establishments for not pushing back. No one, including actual parents who are out on a date without their kids, wants to eat an expensive meal while listening to your baby wail.”
“Back home, we can’t even go to a winery or brewery without having to dodge a stroller, trip over an unsupervised child, or drown out the wailing of a baby,” Grimace4Eyes continued. “You’d think that adults would want to keep their kids home if they were planning to consume alcohol, but alas, they seem to have no problem with that. Again, I blame the establishments that allow this.”
But despite all of the frustrating experiences she has encountered, the OP wanted to make it clear that she never blames the children in any of these scenarios. “Though my husband and I are (and will forever remain) childfree by choice, we actually like kids, and love spoiling our nieces and nephews,” she noted. “The problem I have, as you can guess, is actually the parents who lack basic situational awareness, manners, and consideration for others around them. The rest of the world does not owe parents anything simply based on their reproductive choices.”
Not everyone can relax while there are kids around, so adult-only hotels have become a growing trend
While many families love taking vacations all together, it can’t always be easy to keep children occupied when traveling. Especially when kids are very young, some parents find that it’s not even worth it to take them along on their trips. According to one study, nearly a quarter of American parents with young children say that it’s best to leave their little ones with grandparents or another family member, so they can fully enjoy their trips. Many noted that they likely wouldn’t bring their kids along until they’re at least three-years-old, but even older children are likely to be left behind, parents say, because they might be old enough to pay for themselves or stay home alone, they might not want to go on family vacations anyway, or they might not appreciate it enough.
Considering the fact that even some parents choose not to bring their children along with them on holiday, it should come as no surprise that plenty of childfree individuals and couples prefer to avoid kids while on vacation too. In fact, adult-only hotels have been a growing trend for years now. According to IHCS Hotel Consulting, it’s estimated that there are about 600 establishments globally where individuals and couples can enjoy child-free vacations, with the average ages of guests falling between 30-50 years old.
If you’re looking to book your next holiday somewhere you won’t be splashed by a child with a water gun when tanning by the pool or have to hear screaming babies when you’re trying to sleep, websites like Childfree Places can help you find the perfect vacation spot. They have a comprehensive list of various hotels, resorts, restaurants and more where adults can rest assured that they won’t be disturbed by kids while enjoying a relaxing vacation.
Taking a kid-free vacation can even be beneficial for parents and their little ones
Even if you have children at home whom your entire world revolves around, you might need some time away to reconnect with your partner or enjoy not having to cook and clean for an entire week. As challenging as it may be to send your little ones off to Grandma’s or go a week, some of the benefits of taking a kid-free vacation are having a refreshing and relaxing break, having the chance to focus on your relationship with your partner, and being able to do things you enjoy rather than worrying about keeping the kids entertained.
In fact, it can even be beneficial for our children to be able to exercise their autonomy in a healthy way. “The mentality that you need to be with your child at all times conveys a kind of fragility to them, which they can internalize,” couples therapist Anna Hiatt Nicholaides, PsyD, told Verywell Family. “Leaving your child with the confidence that they are strong and resilient enough to be without you for chunks of time helps them believe in themselves, which is a belief they can take into adulthood.”
We would love to hear your thoughts on this story in the comments below, pandas. Have you ever had issues with parents or children trying to skirt the rules in a hotel or resort? Feel free to share, and then if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article discussing drama while on vacation, look no further than right here.
