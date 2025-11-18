People Who Finally Cleaned The Thing That Bothered Them So Much Shared 30 Pics Of Their Results

Seeing clutter and grime disappear is always satisfying, regardless of how messy you can get. The kitchen sink is no longer an eyesore, you have more desk space to work with, and your entire living space becomes homey again.
It’s likely the reason why the Cleaning Tips subreddit is a hit. With more than 870,000 members, it’s a thriving community where people share their cleaning hacks and the progress they’ve made with their tidying-up efforts.
But for this list, we’ve picked out the best snapshots of people’s homes before and after they’ve cleaned up. Scroll through; some of these photos may inspire you to spruce up your space.
You’ll also find our short conversations with Janine Adams, a St. Louis-based professional organizer and owner of Peace of Mind Organizing, as well as professional organizer Kate Bosch. They were generous enough to share her tips and insights about decluttering and cleaning.
#1 Cleaning My Depression Flat After Months Of Being In A Bad Place
#2 Finally Finished Cleaning My Depression Room!
#3 Found A Crumb Of Motivation. Only Done One Room So Far. Hoping Posting This Gives Me Enough Of A Boost To Keep Going After Dinner
#4 Thanks For Helping Me Work What Feels Like A Miracle!
#5 Cleaned My Depression Room After Months 🥵
#6 Not Perfect But I Feel Very Accomplished!
#7 Thanks To This Community I Discovered Barkeeper’s Friend
#8 Update On The Depression Den: Progress, Not Perfection
#9 Was Given These Pots, They Are Almost Brand New Again!
#10 I Did It. After Months Of Severe Depression, I Did It
#11 Before And After From The Back Of The Oven In My New Apartment
#12 Before And After! Cleaning My Depression Den And Fixing My Life!
#13 I Came Home Early This Morning, Saw How Terribly Grungy My Front Door Was And Let My ADHD Take The Wheel
#14 Years Of Grime Removed From Tile Floor With Vinegar, Baking Soda, Dish Soap And Water
#15 The Pink Stuff vs. My Very Very Dirty Pan
#16 What Barkeepers Friend, Scrub Daddy, A Magic Eraser, And An Hour Of Elbow Grease Can Do For A Gross Tub
#17 CLR Is Actually Magic. (With Some Elbow Grease)
#18 Before And After Of This $1 Pan I Bought
#19 I Cleaned My Year-Long Depression Room
#20 I Stripped My BF’s Hats…. I’m Horrified
#21 Talk About A Glow Up :)
#22 Deep Cleaned My Fridge Yesterday
#23 Forgot To Post An Update But I’m Pretty Proud
#24 Brothers House Has Been Neglected For Three Years. They Closed The Door When It Got Like This And I Decided To Just Deal With It
#25 TIL You Can Dissolve Inkstains With Milk
#26 Appreciation For The Bissell Clean Machine
#27 Used The Overnight Vinegar Hack To Clean A Decade’s Worth Of Scaling On The Shower Chain
#28 17f Slowly Cleaning My Filthy Home
#29 I Think I’ll Be Chasing This High For The Rest Of My Life
#30 Before And After Of My Moms A Bathroom
