People Who Finally Cleaned The Thing That Bothered Them So Much Shared 30 Pics Of Their Results

Seeing clutter and grime disappear is always satisfying, regardless of how messy you can get. The kitchen sink is no longer an eyesore, you have more desk space to work with, and your entire living space becomes homey again. 

It’s likely the reason why the Cleaning Tips subreddit is a hit. With more than 870,000 members, it’s a thriving community where people share their cleaning hacks and the progress they’ve made with their tidying-up efforts. 

But for this list, we’ve picked out the best snapshots of people’s homes before and after they’ve cleaned up. Scroll through; some of these photos may inspire you to spruce up your space. 

You’ll also find our short conversations with Janine Adams, a St. Louis-based professional organizer and owner of Peace of Mind Organizing, as well as professional organizer Kate Bosch. They were generous enough to share her tips and insights about decluttering and cleaning.

#1 Cleaning My Depression Flat After Months Of Being In A Bad Place

Image source: Consistent-Ad-1099

#2 Finally Finished Cleaning My Depression Room!

Image source: Cultural_Challenge70

#3 Found A Crumb Of Motivation. Only Done One Room So Far. Hoping Posting This Gives Me Enough Of A Boost To Keep Going After Dinner

Image source: Killerbeetez

#4 Thanks For Helping Me Work What Feels Like A Miracle!

Image source: auroraborealisbaby

#5 Cleaned My Depression Room After Months 🥵

Image source: BeesEverywhere1

#6 Not Perfect But I Feel Very Accomplished!

Image source: rad1oheadfreak

#7 Thanks To This Community I Discovered Barkeeper’s Friend

Image source: AdditionalSeries814

#8 Update On The Depression Den: Progress, Not Perfection

Image source: Odd-Sheepherder4055

#9 Was Given These Pots, They Are Almost Brand New Again!

Image source: Aggressive-Fox-5991

#10 I Did It. After Months Of Severe Depression, I Did It

Image source: layla759

#11 Before And After From The Back Of The Oven In My New Apartment

Image source: CounselorJohn

#12 Before And After! Cleaning My Depression Den And Fixing My Life!

Image source: reddit.com

#13 I Came Home Early This Morning, Saw How Terribly Grungy My Front Door Was And Let My ADHD Take The Wheel

Image source: Eternal_Geek

#14 Years Of Grime Removed From Tile Floor With Vinegar, Baking Soda, Dish Soap And Water

Image source: stal0510

#15 The Pink Stuff vs. My Very Very Dirty Pan

Image source: dncecat

#16 What Barkeepers Friend, Scrub Daddy, A Magic Eraser, And An Hour Of Elbow Grease Can Do For A Gross Tub

Image source: klaatuverata_necktie

#17 CLR Is Actually Magic. (With Some Elbow Grease)

Image source: thatsnotcoool

#18 Before And After Of This $1 Pan I Bought

Image source: 2460_one

#19 I Cleaned My Year-Long Depression Room

Image source: dumbassbltch

#20 I Stripped My BF’s Hats…. I’m Horrified

Image source: taykaybo

#21 Talk About A Glow Up :)

Image source: lordfromthegoldshore

#22 Deep Cleaned My Fridge Yesterday

Image source: TwiggyZigZag

#23 Forgot To Post An Update But I’m Pretty Proud

Image source: Birberinooo

#24 Brothers House Has Been Neglected For Three Years. They Closed The Door When It Got Like This And I Decided To Just Deal With It

Image source: peanut567

#25 TIL You Can Dissolve Inkstains With Milk

Image source: Lorien93

#26 Appreciation For The Bissell Clean Machine

Image source: ProfessionSea7908

#27 Used The Overnight Vinegar Hack To Clean A Decade’s Worth Of Scaling On The Shower Chain

Image source: blue-lilacs

#28 17f Slowly Cleaning My Filthy Home

Image source: Quirky-Fox-2312

#29 I Think I’ll Be Chasing This High For The Rest Of My Life

Image source: No-Lecture-6736

#30 Before And After Of My Moms A Bathroom

Image source: More_Personality_139

