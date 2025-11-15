50 Times People X-Rayed Things And Got Interesting Results

In 1895, German physics professor Wilhelm Röntgen produced and discovered X-rays while experimenting with Lenard tubes and Crookes tubes and began studying them. In his initial report, the first paper written on X-rays, Röntgen referred to the radiation as “X”, to indicate that it was an unknown type of radiation.
The name stuck, although many of his colleagues suggested calling them Röntgen rays (over his great objections). Interestingly, they are still referred to as such in many languages. In 1901, Röntgen received the first Nobel Prize in Physics for his discovery.
Today, X-rays are essential in various sectors such as health care and transportation security. People even use them to detect art forgeries!
To show you just how deeply they have penetrated our lives, Bored Panda put together a list of some of the most interesting X-ray images we could find on the Internet. From an Egyptian sarcophagus to a metal arm, let’s take a closer look, shall we?
#1 Roommate Is A Radiology Major And Today They X-Rayed Flowers. Thought You Guys Might Enjoy
Image source: daisy_cutter_
#2 5-Day Progression Of Covid Pneumonia
Image source: flamants
#3 X-Ray Of A Pregnant Dog
Image source: RyanReynoldsWrap
#4 The Radiology Waiting Room In Local Hospital Has The Usual Naff Floral Decor, Except… They’re X-Rays
Image source: fitful_head
#5 X-Ray Of A Kiwi Bird With Its Egg
Image source: casualphilosopher1
#6 X-Ray Of A Stingray
Image source: Sonnyisemo
#7 X-Ray Of A Hammerhead Shark
Image source: Fishguy_FHL
#8 I Have A Rare Disorder Called Cleidocranial Dysotosis. Got My First Dental X-Ray Today And I Have A Lot Of Extra Teeth
Image source: NicolasNSane
#9 An X-Ray Of An Egyptian Sarcophagus Revealed A Kitten Inside
Image source: Campbell Price
#10 X-Ray Scans Of A Painting Of The Young Charles II Of Spain Reveal That The Artist Painted Over An Earlier Painting When Charles Was A Few Years Younger
Image source: museodelprado
#11 Daughter Demanded Peppa Pig Get X-Ray With Her
Image source: cynicalslacker
#12 X-Rays Of Children’s’ Mouths Between The Ages Of 6-12 Years Still Hold Wonder For Me, Even After Being A Dentist For 10+ Years
Image source: purplprism
#13 Advanced Rheumatoid Arthritis
Image source: Nmasse
#14 My Wife’s A Ballerina, This Is Her X-Ray While En Pointe
Image source: Gvadam04
#15 Scoliosis Surgery, Before And After
Image source: JoshuaS3, joshuas3
#16 X-Ray Of A Seahorse
Image source: kitsua
#17 Pregnant Cat X-Ray
Image source: NoParkingInDriveway
#18 A Nice Clear X-Ray Showing My RNS Device, The Leads That Run To The Point Where My Seizures Originate
And also the brackets holding my skull together after my craniotomy (and the staples holding my scalp together).
Image source: sknmstr
#19 When You Accidentally X-Ray Anubis. Dog Moved At Just The Right Time During An X-Ray
Image source: Shutupstupidgary
#20 X-Ray Of A Foot In Stilettos
#21 Well, That Sucks A Lot
Image source: 2_maria_8
#22 Snake Has A Kidney Tumor. Wanted To Share His X-Ray. Wish Him Luck In Surgery
Image source: thebarberstylist
#23 Backscatter X-Ray Identifying Contraband In A Truck. An Operator Noticed Anomalies In The Right-Side Z Backscatter View, And Flagged This Vehicle For Further Inspection
Image source: git-security.com
#24 This Is An X-Ray Of The Device Doctors Put In My Dad’s Neck, Containing Undeveloped Bone Cells And Stem Cells To Regrow Parts Of His Spine. Science
Image source: atonyatlaw
#25 I Got A Panoramic X-Ray Of My Teeth The Other Day. The Dentist Forgot To Have Me Remove My Glasses
Image source: maggiemoocorgipoo
#26 X-Ray Of A Flamingo
Image source: DontWorryImMedicated
#27 X-Ray Of A Cat With Scoliosis, Causing Her To Be Round
Image source: MarieGotLost
#28 Girl Was Nervous The X-Ray Machine Would Hurt So I Took A Quick Shot Of Her Stuffed Fox To Show It Was Fine
Image source: nfreni
#29 Miss Correct Posture, 1956. At A Chiropractic Convention In Chicago, The Contest Winners Were Picked For The Beauty Of Their X-Rays And Their Standing Posture
Image source: Two_Inches_Of_Fun
#30 X-Ray Of My Metal Arm
Image source: bluehaiku2
#31 I Took An X-Ray Today And They Told Me That My Wisdom Teeth Are Pretty Strange
Image source: TatoBig
#32 A Man In China Had A Steel Spoon Lodged In His Esophagus For A Year, But Surprisingly, The Half-Swallowed Utensil Didn’t Cause Too Much Discomfort
Image source: Xinjiang Meikuang General Hospital
#33 I Took This X-Ray On A Covid+ Patient Hours After My Friend Tried To Tell Me Covid Isn’t That Bad
Image source: SoYup
#34 A Tiger’s Paw
Image source: OregonZoo
#35 Gravid Ball Python X-Ray
Image source: 053-Pythons
#36 I Dislocated My Jaw… While Eating Cereal
Image source: itsskylaraiden
#37 Nikola Tesla’s Foot In A Shoe, By Himself. Tesla Obtained The Image In 1896 With X-Rays Generated By His Own Vacuum Tube, Similar To Lenard’s Tube, At A Distance Of 8 Feet
Image source: The Tesla Museum, Belgrade, Serbia
#38 This Guy Had Two Nails From A Nail Gun Hit His Leg, And They Both Missed His Femur And His Kneecap
Image source: ILLMATIC1994
#39 An X-Ray Of My Cat’s Intestines, Kinda Looks Like Santa In A Sleigh
Image source: GloomShade
#40 Pre-Flight X-Ray Image Of Neil Armstrong’s Moon Boots Taken On July 7, 1969
NASA x-rayed everything the astronauts wore in order to verify that there were no sharp objects embedded in the cloth that could puncture the pressure suit
Image source: history.nasa.gov
#41 An X-Ray Of A Ghost Bat
Image source: Taronga Zoo
#42 Just Received My X-Rays From Saturday’s Debacle. They Had To Cut My Ring Off Before Returning My Bones To Their Full Upright And Locked Position
My fingers are still sore/stiff/swollen but mostly functional
Image source: tonyhawk
#43 Cheese!
Image source: cbarso
#44 X-Ray Of A LED Bulb From Philips
Image source: K-RayX-Ray
#45 Chest X-Ray Of Attempted Suicide By Injecting Elemental Mercury (Quicksilver) Intravenously
Image source: Francisco Gutiérrez, M.D., and Lucio Leon, M.D.
#46 I Love How Sinister These Cute, Innocent Dolls Look Under X-Ray. It Shows Their True Colours
This peek-a-boo doll shrieks that over and over again even with just one squeeze. It also covers its eyes. If only it would cover my ears
Image source: xraysofthings
#47 X-Ray Of A Plant As A Decoration At My Local Hospital
Image source: theolivej
#48 Ineffective Gold Thread Acupuncture Treatment For Osteoarthritis Of The Left Knee
Image source: Han-Gyul Yoo, B.S., and Wan-Hee Yoo, M.D.
#49 My Son Got Shot In The Face By A BB Gun Two Years Ago (Accidentally). Found The BB Today
Image source: thebrimac
#50 X-Ray Techs Were Amazed At My Cervical Spine Imaging Given Extreme Hyper Mobility
Image source: backupasterisk
