The Ultimate 10 Lawyer Shows for Your Guilty Pleasure

Why do we find lawyer shows so irresistibly binge-worthy? Maybe it’s the thrill of justice being served, the sharp suits, or just the fact that we love to see people argue for a living without having to get involved ourselves. Whatever the reason, there’s no denying that legal dramas are our go-to guilty pleasure. So, if you’re ready to object, overrule, and sustain your way through some quality television, here’s a list of must-watch lawyer shows that will have you hooked faster than you can say ‘Your Honor’.
Suits Season 1 Brings the Style
Let’s start with Suits, where the only thing sharper than the suits are the tongues of its characters. It’s a show that has somehow made legal jargon cooler than a polar bear’s toenails. Remember that TikTok clip where Harvey meets Mike and it’s love at first recitation?
The TikTok clip showcases the key scene of the entire show: The moment Harvey (Gabriel Macht) and Mike (Patrick J. Adams) meet, and Harvey falls in love at first recitation with Mike, his polymath brain, and his photographic memory. And let’s not forget how Suits became an unexpected hit show of 2023, proving that you can indeed teach an old dog new tricks—or at least put it in a fashionable suit.
The Good Wife Is More Than Just Good
Next up is The Good Wife, which is basically what happens when you mix legal drama with soap opera levels of personal affairs. Alicia Florrick started off as a scorned spouse publicly humiliated by her husband’s affairs. But over seven seasons, she evolved into a legal eagle who had us all wondering:
And what are we left with after seven seasons of watching Alicia struggle to rebuild (and then rebuild again and then again) her life and career? In the end, she didn’t just rebuild; she practically bought the entire construction company.
Boston Legal Offers Balcony Banter With a Side of Justice
Boston Legal is where you go when you want your moral dilemmas with a side of William Shatner making eyes at Ginsberg. It’s the show that proves lawyers can be eccentric and still kick butt in court. Alan Shore’s trip to the Supreme Court felt grand, eventful, and everything you want in an Emmy episode—farts included.
It feels like this is the definite example of what this show is about, lawyers who take on difficult cases and fight to the ends of the earth to win them in unique ways.
How to Get Away with Murder Keeps You Guessing
If there was ever a title that doubled as life advice, it’s How to Get Away with Murder. Annalise Keating is like that one professor who could either inspire you to greatness or drive you to commit felonies. And Viola Davis? She doesn’t just play Annalise; she embodies her.
Viola Davis is just a vision to watch in this episode, especially with the scenes involving her husband. The show goes beyond crime-solving; it dives deep into character development so much so that even the neighbors are not what they seem.
Better Call Saul Is Slow Burn Excellence
Prequels are tricky business, but Better Call Saul isn’t just good—it’s ‘breaking bad’ good. Jimmy McGill’s journey to becoming Saul Goodman is like watching someone slowly slide down a slippery slope while eating Cinnabons. It’s character development at its finest, with enough moral ambiguity to make you question your own life choices.
For a show that is literally derivative, Better Call Saul has been startlingly original over the course of its first season.
Law & Order Is Addictive Crime-Punishment Fun
Talking about Law & Order, if TV shows were comfort food, this would be mac and cheese—formulaic, yes, but oh so satisfying. You know every episode will deliver its share of ‘dun-dun’ moments followed by some intense courtroom showdowns. It’s like they found a recipe for addictive TV and just kept on cooking.
Ally McBeal Dances Through Courtroom Antics
Ally McBeal, ah yes, where courtroom antics meet dancing babies and unisex bathrooms. It’s where law meets love in the most surreal ways possible—kind of like if Cupid decided to go to law school. Plus, Calista Flockhart as Ally was basically everyone’s crush for five seasons straight—just ask Kelley, Frawley, and Dickson.
Damages Is Your Legal Thriller Fix
If you need your legal drama served with a side of thriller, look no further than Damages. Patty Hewes is like that boss everyone fears but secretly wants to be. She’s glamorous, powerful, and knows how to play the game better than anyone else—just ask Ellen Parsons. And if your fiancé gets murdered along the way? Well, that’s just another day at Hewes & Associates.
The Practice Makes Perfectly Gritty Drama
The Practice, now here’s a show that doesn’t sugarcoat anything—unless it’s hiding evidence (kidding…sort of). It’s got all the legal ethics debates you could want with just enough personal drama sprinkled on top for flavor. Plus, who doesn’t love a good dramatic courtroom reveal? It’s like Christmas morning for legal junkies.
Perry Mason The OG Courtroom Hero
Last but certainly not least is Perry Mason. This guy was winning cases before color TV was a thing. He’s basically the grandpa of all lawyer shows—and let me tell you, grandpa still got moves. The show may be old school black-and-white simplicity but its legacy? That’s as colorful as it gets.
In conclusion, these lawyer shows are more than just our guilty pleasure—they’re our obsession with justice wrapped up in one-hour segments of pure entertainment bliss. So next time someone asks why you’re binge-watching courtroom dramas instead of going out on a Friday night? Just tell them you’re studying for your bar exam—one episode at a time.
