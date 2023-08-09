Top 10 Most Entertaining Amazing Race Teams of All Time

The Amazing Race is an American adventure reality TV competition in which teams of two race around the world. The race is split into legs. At every destination, each team must compete in a series of challenges, some mental and some physical, and only when the tasks are completed will they learn of their next location. Teams who are the farthest behind are gradually eliminated as the competition progresses, with the first team to arrive at the final destination winning the race.
A highly successful show, The Amazing Race has won several awards including the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Reality-Competition Program ten times. It has grown to become a highly-ranked TV show with no plans of slowing down just yet. In this article, we cover the most entertaining teams that have participated in the show.
Nat & Kat – Season 17
Making history as the first all-female team to win the race, Nat & Kat ran an impressive race from the very beginning. They are remembered as working together better than any other team on the race. Both doctors, they were intelligent and had kept fit before the show and these two factors would go on to benefit them throughout the show.
Jet & Cord – Season 16
A very memorable team, Jet & Cord have been invited to The Amazing Race for three seasons. The Cowboy brothers displayed an array of distinguishing characteristics such as independence, perfect teamwork strategies, and intelligence. At one point, they proved their resilience by jumping from last to first after a Speed Bump, for the first time ever on the show.
Rob & Amber – Season 7
An engaged couple at the time of the show, Rob & Amber are some of the most popular reality TV contestants to appear on the show. They both appeared on and were victorious on the reality competition show Survivor, and this caused their presence on The Amazing Race roster to displease some other teams. Described as being a dynamic couple, their sly tactics and cohesion have made them lasting fan favourites.
Uchenna & Joyce – Season 7
The winners of season 7, Uchenna & Joyce, perhaps the most underrated couple, dominated for much of the season. Coming into The Amazing Race 7 while going through a problematic period in their marriage, their bond on the show saved their marriage. The couple also holds the franchise record of not using the Yield but still going on to win the race.
Becca & Floyd – Seasons 29 and 31
Becca & Floyd quickly hit it off in The Amazing Race 29 due to their similar free-spirited natures, dubbing themselves “Team Fun”. Described as very positive and competitive, and barely ever arguing and complaining, they impressed viewers by not taking things too seriously. Strangers on season 29, they returned as friends for season 31 working together cohesively with greater knowledge of each others’ strengths.
Tammy & Victor – Season 14
A team of siblings and lawyers, Tammy & Victor were the official winners of The Amazing Race 14. With Tammy nearly a decade younger than Victor, the two initially struggled with decision-making as Victor insisted on calling the shots. They hiked the wrong way up a mountain in Romania, which led to Tammy finally standing up to her older brother about his decision-making. Perceived by some viewers as conniving and untrustworthy at times, the team refused to quit and, instead, made history by becoming the first Asian-American winners.
BJ & Tyler – Season 9
As best friends and winners of The Amazing Race 9, BJ & Tyler showed the importance of being multilingual and knowing foreign cultures, as this advantage would propel them to victory. Coming into the race with wacky personas and outgoing natures, they proved to be threats early on, regularly finishing near the top of the pack. However, poor navigation, bad luck, and getting into conflict with other teams pushed them to the brink of elimination, though were saved when they finished last on two Non-Elimination Legs. They were the first team to win the race after using both the Fast Forward and Yield, as well as the first team to win all 3 final legs.
Dustin-Leigh & Kandice – Season 10
Dustin-Leigh & Kandice were a team of Beauty Queens on The Amazing Race 10. Their status as beauty queens had them initially dismissed as “dumb blondes”, but they would surprise everyone when they quickly established themselves as serious contenders with their efficiency in physical and mental tasks. They are regarded as trailblazers since, before them, no other all-female team had dominated the races. They are also remembered for making smart decisions by not aligning themselves with anyone else.
Rob & Brennan – Season 1
Having no experience and no idea what to expect, Rob & Brennan went on to become the first winners of The Amazing Race. A group of lawyers and best friends, they won the most legs in season 1, winning 5. They were also the only team in the first season’s final three to not incur a time penalty during the race.
Brook & Claire – Season 17
A team of best friends, Brook & Claire immediately proved their tenacity when they forged on with the race despite Claire infamously being hit in the face with a watermelon during the Roadblock in the first leg. Their strong teamwork made them one of the biggest threats in the race, eventually making it to the final three. In the final leg, however, they fell behind early on and had to play catch-up, eventually finishing in 2nd place.